Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

11 Dividend Increases Expected In February 2024

Feb. 01, 2024 12:40 AM ETALL, CSCO, GPC, HD, KO, MMM, PEP, SHW, TROW, UPS, WMT
Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.23K Followers

Summary

  • 11 expected dividend increases in February 2024, featuring high-quality companies.
  • Dividend growth is crucial in the current high inflation environment.
  • Dividend increases range from conservative to potentially double-digit growth rates.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

We are always on the lookout for dividend increases! Whether it is on our website or social media platforms, we are always sharing dividend increase news. In this article, we are featuring 11 expected dividend increases in February 2024!

This article was written by

Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.23K Followers
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM, TROW, PEP, GPC, TROW, UPS, AND CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALL--
The Allstate Corporation
CSCO--
Cisco Systems, Inc.
GPC--
Genuine Parts Company
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
KO--
The Coca-Cola Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.