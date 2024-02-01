iLexx

Investment Thesis

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has shown steady revenue growth from 2014 to 2026E, accompanied by a significant increase in share price. However, its heavy reliance on share buybacks, funded through increased debt, constrains future gains per share. The company's modest investment in R&D, amidst intense biosimilar competition and market pressures, raises concerns.

Despite a target price of $307, suggesting a 'Hold' stance, Amgen faces challenges, including high debt levels and a high debt-to-equity ratio, making it vulnerable in economic downturns. The acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics and internal restructuring, including the appointment of new R&D leadership, could offer some strategic advantages. Nonetheless, due to these financial and competitive pressures, the company's potential for future share price growth remains uncertain.

Company Insights

Amgen, a pioneering biotechnology company founded in 1980, is dedicated to advancing patient health by developing innovative therapeutics. It focuses on severe illnesses with unmet medical needs and boasts a significant global presence in approximately 100 countries.

Please take a look at the business breakdown in the pie charts below.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: AMGN (SEC Filings)

A key strategic update includes completing the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion. This acquisition complements Amgen's existing product portfolio with rheumatology and rare disease treatments. These results are not reflected in the Q3 2023 figures but are included in all 2023E estimates.

Another noteworthy update is the appointment of James Bradner as the new head of R&D. This could inject fresh momentum into Amgen's R&D efforts. Simultaneously, the transition of former R&D head David Reese to Chief Technology Officer underscores a strategic focus on integrating AI and advanced technologies into the R&D process.

The chart below displays Amgen's peer group, which we will use for in-depth comparative analysis throughout the investment thesis. It ranks the group by market capitalization and also shows how each company is valued relative to its total assets. Amgen has a pro-forma market cap to total assets ratio of 1.7x, including Horizon’s assets.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: Koyfin

Financial Performance

Let's delve into the key financial metrics, focusing on those that reveal the company's current status and future trajectory and are crucial to its valuation.

Amgen has an annual revenue growth rate of 3.8% from 2014 to 2023. Following the recent acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, brokers have added momentum to the consensus estimates. This is projected to enhance Amgen's annual growth rate to 4.6% from 2014 to 2026E.

The operating margin indicates EBIT as a revenue percentage and has fluctuated over the past decade. However, it is expected to stabilize again in the high 40s.

Please refer to the accompanying chart for further details.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: AMGN (SEC Filings) & Brokers’ Estimates (Koyfin)

A pertinent question arises: Why has the share price increased by more than double the revenue growth rate, which has been at a 3-5% pace, during the same period?

To address this, we analyzed the share price movement in relation to quarterly revenue trends since 2014, as well as market capitalization and dividends per share. The subsequent chart illustrates our findings.

Analysis by: MacroDozer

We can observe that the 'per share' metrics have performed exceptionally well, exhibiting an annual growth of 14% in dividends and 10% in share price over the last decade. This performance is particularly notable compared to the annual growth of market cap and revenue, which have increased by only 5.8% and 4.6%.

For now, we will not delve into Amgen's extensive share buyback program, which has been a driving factor in the growth per share over the past ten years. More critical points on this will follow after further analysis.

Moving on to cash flows, the overview below illustrates the trends in cash flow over the years. We observe a consistent positive cash inflow in operating and free cash flows. Meanwhile, cash flows from investing and financing activities appear somewhat interlinked, showing varying outflows for investments, dividends, and buybacks, as well as inflows from divestments and new debt financing.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: AMGN (SEC Filings) & Brokers’ Estimates (Koyfin)

The next chart highlights the most relevant balance sheet items over time. Total equity decreased from $26 billion in 2014 to $3.7 billion and $7.7 billion in 2022 and Q3 2023. This trend is not unusual for a company engaging in an extensive share buyback program.

However, it becomes problematic if buybacks cannot continue without allowing total equity to dip into the negative. Additionally, with retained earnings showing a deficit of -$25 billion and debt at $60 billion, it is prudent to step back and consider: How much value should we return to shareholders, and will those dividends and buybacks, partially financed by debt, harm the company and ultimately the shareholders in the long run?

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: AMGN (SEC Filings)

Interestingly, despite the company's high debt-to-equity ratio, the cash flow from financing activities remained negative across all years except for the last, as illustrated in the cash flow chart above. This is straightforward: the cash outflows for share buybacks and dividend payments, which are part of financing activities, consistently exceeded the cash inflows from issuing new debt instruments.

Below, see how Amgen compares to its peer group on debt and interest coverage. A debt-to-equity ratio of 7.9x is very high, and an interest coverage ratio of 5.5x, while not a significant issue for a highly profitable company, still places it at the bottom of the group. A weakened balance sheet can make the company more vulnerable to economic downturns and limit its financial flexibility for future investments or capital needs.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: AMGN (SEC Filings) & Brokers’ Estimates (Koyfin)

This leads to another suboptimal situation: When a significant portion of generated cash and debt are utilized for share buybacks and dividends, there may not be sufficient funds remaining for internal research and development investments. These investments are essential for the company's future growth.

The chart below demonstrates that Amgen ranks below average regarding their R&D spending relative to revenue, which is only 17.0%. It’s not miserable for a bigger Biotech company, but we would rather see money flowing there. However, their asset turnover rate, indicating the relationship between revenue and total assets, could be called ‘miserable’, ranking at the bottom of the group at 29.6%.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: AMGN (SEC Filings)

To make sure we are not coming across as solely negative, we would like to underscore that the company has attained high profitability due to its past exceptional efforts. Anticipated to have a gross margin of 84% and an operating margin of 48% in 2024E, it stands out as a leader among its peers, as illustrated in the chart below.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Comprehensive Analysis: Valuation, Growth, and Dividends

Growth Analysis

Below is a scatter chart showing the consensus growth estimates for EBIT and revenue for Amgen and its peer group from 2024 to 2026. We have intentionally omitted the 2023 figures to highlight more normalized growth patterns within the group. There are sufficient broker estimates for all companies to make this analysis meaningful.

With annual growth rates of 2.2% for EBIT and 2.9% for revenue, Amgen ranks lower in its peer group.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

We are familiar with Amgen's product pipeline, as well as those of its competitors. However, instead of speculating on potential future blockbuster releases, we want to adhere to consensus estimates and avoid speculation on narratives, as this would increase the risk associated with the investment proposition.

We regularly review brokers' forecasts of share prices and are happy to share these if they are notably high or low compared to the peer group. AMGN ranks last in these forecasts, with a potential downside of -7%.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: Koyfin

Dividend Perspective

Amgen’s dividend yield of 2.9% places it in the midfield among its peers, and it ranks in the 73rd percentile compared to its overall home market, the US. Dividend per share growth of 8.5% is positive and realistic due to high profitability and a 2024E payout ratio of 47%.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: Koyfin

Valuation

Shifting our focus to valuation, the chart below illustrates the enterprise valuation multiples, EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales, for Amgen and its industry peers. The grey dots denote each company's current trading positions, while the orange and green dots represent the 90th (HIGH) and 10th (LOW) percentiles of the last ten years (L10Y).

Most companies trade at the lower end of their L10Y valuation range. AMGN trades at the higher end, 77th, and 76th percentile of its EBITDA and sales multiple ranges.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

The chart below shows the EV 2024 multiples in detail. Amgen trades in the middle of the EV/EBITDA range and at the high end of the EV/Sales range relative to its industry peers, with multiples of 10.5x and 5.9x.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Transitioning to market value multiples, the subsequent chart outlines the price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) valuation multiples for Amgen and its peers. Like the first valuation chart above, the grey dots represent the current trading positions, while the orange and green dots indicate the high and low valuation percentiles.

Most companies are trading around the lower end of their L10Y valuation range. AMGN trades at the 91st percentile of earnings and the 51st percentile of sales.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Looking at the multiples expected for 2024, it is clear that Amgen is trading at the upper end of the earnings and sales multiples at 15.6x and 5.1x.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Verdict

Based on our analysis, which encompasses standalone performance, peer comparison, and the expansion and contraction of multiples, and considering the imminent limitations in engineering per-share metrics through share buybacks, we propose the following multiples. These will serve as the basis for setting the 2024 price target for the company.

EV/EBITDA ‘24E: 9.85x-10.85x

EV/Sales ‘24E: 5.60x-6.15x

P/E ‘24E: 14.0x-15.5x

P/S ‘24E: 5.20x-5.70x

We now apply those multiples to today's share price to determine a fair price range for each metric, as seen in the chart below. Ultimately, we suggest a share price target of $307, representing a downside of -1% from today's price.

Analysis by MacroDozer

Risk Assessment

We assess Amgen's most significant risks, rank-ordering them by their potential imminent impact. These risks include pricing pressures, competition from biosimilars, and taxation risks, each directly affecting financial performance. Legal, product safety, and acquisition risks are critical but may take longer to manifest.

Market Access and Pricing Pressures: These are the most pressing concerns, with immediate financial implications. Changes in U.S. healthcare policy, notably the Inflation Reduction Act, significantly influence Amgen's pricing strategy and revenue. Internationally, factors like reference pricing and economic conditions (e.g., the European energy crisis) also play a critical role.

Competition and Biosimilar Threats: Intensifying competition from biosimilars and generics directly challenges Amgen's market share and pricing power. This competition is especially relevant for key products like ENBREL, which faces potential price negotiations under the IRA.

Financial and Taxation Risks: Amgen's tax dispute with the IRS, involving potential liabilities and penalties totaling several billion dollars for 2010-2015, poses a significant financial risk. The outcome, set for trial in November 2024, could notably impact financials and investor confidence.

Legal and Regulatory Challenges: Complex legal proceedings, such as the Repatha patent litigation and antitrust actions, carry substantial implications for operations and financial health. Regulatory compliance, especially with the evolving landscape in U.S. and international markets, adds another layer of complexity.

Product Safety and Approval Risks: Risks associated with product safety and regulatory approvals directly impact market access and the company's reputation. Accelerated or conditional approvals, such as for LUMAKRAS, necessitate ongoing demonstration of clinical benefit, adding uncertainty to the product lifecycle.

Acquisition and Integration Risks: Amgen's growth strategy through acquisitions, including the integration of Horizon, presents significant risks. The successful integration of new entities and realizing expected strategic benefits are crucial for future growth and financial performance.

Worst-Case: Share Price Projection

Our worst-case analysis indicates a potential 24% decrease in AMGN’s share price to $237, based on conservative multiples from historical lows during challenging periods. This projection, detailed in the chart below, considers the abovementioned risks.

Analysis by MacroDozer

Trade Execution - Top Idea

Despite collecting dividends, few ways with decent risk-return profiles exist to profit from an asset considered a 'hold' and not expected to move much on average in the mid-run.

We have found a method with defined risk to generate returns through a straightforward options strategy that invests in sideways movement over the coming months. This approach is suitable only for professionals experienced in options trading; others should stick to holding and collecting the dividend and consider gradually increasing the position if a sharp share price decline occurs without any changes in the fundamental data.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: TradingView

One way is to sell a risk-defined straddle (Iron Butterfly) close to our target share price at $310, with hedges at $270 and $350, maturing on Apr 19, 2024. Break-even points are at $288 and $332, with a maximum loss at each hedge. The risk-return ratio is 1.0:1.2, and the investment should be closed a few weeks before maturity or when a return on investment of 25% to 35% is achieved.

Analysis by: MacroDozer | Data Source: tastytrade

Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Key focus points will likely include the sales and growth trajectories of products such as Evenity, Repatha, and Prolia, and newer drugs like Tezspire and Tavneos. The impact of challenges such as lower revenues from oncology biosimilars and legacy products, as well as strategies to boost sales of drugs like Otezla, will also be significant discussion topics. Additionally, the management may provide insights into the financial and strategic implications of the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition.

Conclusion

Amgen Inc. presents a complex but stable investment profile. Despite steady revenue growth and a strong market position, challenges such as heavy reliance on share buybacks, high debt levels, and modest R&D investment, particularly in the context of biosimilar competition and market pressures, cast a shadow on its future growth potential. With a target price of $307 and a nuanced investment landscape, a ‘Hold’ stance seems prudent for the average investor. Meanwhile, professionals might explore options strategies to capitalize on the stock's expected sideways movement. Investors should remain vigilant to changes in the company’s strategic direction and external market factors that could significantly impact its valuation and performance.