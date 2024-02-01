Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Standard Chartered: Better Looking Banks Elsewhere

Feb. 01, 2024 2:36 AM ETStandard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) Stock
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • Standard Chartered shares have fallen 19% since September 2023, and the outlook for banking remains questionable.
  • The bank's strengths include its brand recognition, geographic reach, existing customer base, and profitable margins.
  • Weaknesses include a lack of critical mass in many markets, a track record of underperformance, and potential risks in China's property market.
Hong Kong banknotes. Hong Kongdollar bills. 20 HKDSCB dollars. Business, finance background.

Maksym Kapliuk/iStock via Getty Images

U.K. based international bank Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) is a share I let go from my portfolio last year. I do not see any fundamental problems with the bank (which has a long history and is solidly in the black) but see no

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.91K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAFRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCBFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCBFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCBFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.