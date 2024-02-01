This Index Deserves An ETF

gopixa

Introduction

While I was exploring the different indexes that S&P Global offers, I did come across one that is a subset of the S&P 500 index that I feel is the best in class. It is the S&P 500 Buyback Index. For those who do not know, a buyback is, “…when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available on the open market.”

Meb Faber has researched stock buybacks. In one of his works, he points out, “Beginning in the late 1990's share buybacks have outpaced dividend payments.” Much of this is due to the more favorable tax treatment for capital gains over dividends. Mr. Faber does manage an ETF that focuses on share buyback with his fund Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS: SYLD). Based on public comments, his methodology includes:

Companies buying back shares.

The market cap is greater than $200 million.

Pays a dividend.

Dividends are growing 3% per year.

The interest coverage ratio is positive.

Clean balance sheets.

Generates free cash flow.

Before I focus on Mr. Faber too much, his ETF has underperformed compared to the S&P 500 since its inception in 2013. Despite that, Morningstar does give it its highest rating.

S&P Global’s Buyback Index

S&P Global has a different approach for its index. First, it is limited to the S&P 500 Index, which means we are only looking at large-cap equities. From there, it calculates a buyback ratio for each company based on the corporation’s repurchasing activities over the last 12-15 months. From there, it ranks each company and selects the top 100 companies.

Fortunately for us, I have backtested data from 1995 to 2023 to see how this approach would have performed against the larger S&P 500 universe.

Risk Measures Years (1995-2023) S&P 500 BUYBACK INDEX S&P 500 INDEX Excess Average 29 13.84% (±18.83%) 10.47% (±19.83%) 3.37% Up Markets 23 20.24% 19.33% 0.91% Down Markets 6 -7.71% -17.83% 10.12% 1-Year 16.35% 26.29% -9.94% 3-Year (Annualized) 11.80% 10.00% 1.80% 5-Year (Annualized) 14.63% 15.69% -1.06% 10-Year (Annualized) 11.08% 12.03% -0.96% Modified Sharpe Ratio 0.68 0.52 0.16 Modified Sortino Ratio 0.97 0.85 0.12 Return/Risk Ratio 0.73 0.53 0.21 All returns are total returns All return data is geometric means Click to enlarge

The Buyback Index has outperformed the overall index by 337 basis points since 1995. It also outperforms the broad market index during up markets and down markets. It also has better risk measures based on the standard deviation, Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Return/Risk Ratio. This is the best sub-index S&P Global offers in the large-cap space. I can say this when one has around 30 years’ worth of data to analyze.

How to Invest in The Buyback Index

I don't advocate theft, but S&P Global makes their top ten constituents available. If you are one to steal someone’s homework, here are the largest holdings by percent in the index:

Expedia Group, Inc. (XNAS: EXPE

D.R. Horton, Inc. (XNYS: DHI

PulteGroup, Inc. (XNYS: PHM

The Charles Schwab Corporation (XNYS: SCHW

Tapestry, Inc. (XNYS: TPR

Ralph Lauren Corporation (XNYS: RL

Synchrony Financial (XNYS: SYF

Gen Digital Inc. (XNAS: GEN

Salesforce, Inc. (XNYS: CRM

United Rentals, Inc. (XNYS: URI

This could make a fine list of companies in which to invest. Morningstar has an average rating of HOLD for this basket of securities.

It took me time to find a way to invest in this index. This was partially true since S&P Global links this index to only one security, the S&P 500 Buyback UCTS ETF-UC (XLON: BYBU). I studied the methodology of this ETF. Even if one could access the London Stock Exchange, this fund does not follow the Buyback Index with fidelity, so it would be difficult to recommend it to any investor. Additionally, Morningstar only gives it three stars (HOLD).

There are three American ETFs that I could find that focus on a buyback strategy. Here they are with basic data for comparison.

Security 5-Year Total Return (Annualized) Morningstar Rating iShares: iShares Core Dividend (BATS: DIVB) 13.25% (±18.95%) 4-Stars Invesco BuyBack Achievers (XNAS: PKW) 13.61% (±21.54%) 4-Stars AdvisorShares Insider Advantage (ARCX: SURE) 12.40% (±19.98%) 3-Stars SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ARCX: SPY) 14.92% (±18.41%) 4-Stars Click to enlarge

As one can see, all three buyback ETFs fall short of matching or exceeding the return of the major ETF that represents the S&P 500. None of these represent the S&P 500 Buyback Index. PKW represents the NASDAQ US Buyback Index. iShares does not indicate any index it follows for DIVB, and AdvisorShares indicates that SURE is based on a multifactor methodology. In short, the S&P 500 Buyback Index is searching for an ETF to call home.

Invesco does have a Unit Investment Trust with its Buyback Leaders Portfolio (UIT: IBUBDA). Within its prospectus, it states, “The stocks in the Portfolio are derived from the S&P 500 Buyback Index.” It cautions, though, that it cannot exactly replicate the index. That is understandable since the index is rebalanced every quarter, and this unit trust is fixed for five quarters. One needs to keep that in mind. At this point and time, there is no return data for the trust. The creation and development fees total only 0.50% (0.40% per annum) and have a minimum investment of $1,000 ($250 for IRAs).

So, What Is One to Do?

I am still developing return data, but I explored a basic screen that seems promising. Over the last five years, this screen’s rolling 12-month total returns have averaged 18.48% compared to the S&P 500’s average total return of 13.70%. Here is the screen:

Large-cap stocks domiciled in the US.

No REITs.

The number of common shares in the most recent quarter is less than the previous quarter.

The debt-to-equity ratio is less than 40%.

The current ratio is greater than 1.5.

Free cash flow for the most recent 12 months and the previous fiscal year is positive.

The price to free cash flow is less than the industry’s price to free cash flow.

I always use the debt-to-equity ratio and current ratio criteria as well as insisting on positive free cash flow. I learned this bulletproof approach from Harry Domash.

Here are the passing companies as of January 29, 2024:

Alphabet Inc. (XNAS: GOOGL

Meta Platforms, Inc. (XNAS: META

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (XNYS: KEYS

PulteGroup, Inc. (XNYS: PHM)

Applied Materials, Inc. (XNAS: AMAT

Lennar Corporation (XNYS: LEN

HF Sinclair Corporation (XNYS: DINO

Nucor Corporation (XNYS: NUE

Snap-On Incorporated (XNYS: SNA

Note: When screening for stocks, it is still up to the individual investor to perform their due diligence. Past returns are not predictions of future performance.

My Take

Individual stock selection is not for everyone. That is why ETFs are so popular. I am quite puzzled why S&P Global has not approved an official ETF for the American investor that uses the Buyback Index as its underlying strategy. It is such a great strategy and leaves the less risk-averse to look for less diversified ways to tap into this approach. Hopefully, this will be corrected soon.

Good luck and have fun.