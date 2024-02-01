Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Anantdeep Singh as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)(OTCPK:HBCYF) stock performance has lagged the overall market and banking sector over the last 6 months. The company has a strong balance sheet and stable fundamentals, with revenue and EPS projected to stay relatively stable and grow between 2-4% over the next 3 years. Despite the high quality and low risk profile of earnings, HSBC stock is significantly undervalued, with (i) Dividend yield expected between 5-6%; (ii) Stock trading near 10 year P/E lows and at 60% discount to peers in the banking sector; (iii) Stock trading at just 80% of the book value of the company and (iv) Potentially positive earnings surprise in-store if the interest rates stay higher for longer or situation in Ukraine improves.

We used a dividend discount model to compute a fair value of $50/share for HSBC, indicating a potential 28% upside from current levels. This makes the stock an attractive buy for investors seeking to invest in value-oriented companies.

Segmental Overview

HSBC is a global banking and financial services company with a significant presence in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In FY 22, the company was operating 3 major segments- (i) Wealth & personal banking (39% of revenue); (ii) Global banking and markets (35% of revenue) and (iii) commercial banking (30.2% revenue). It has a well-diversified geographical base, with only 7-8% of the revenues coming from North America and ~ 60% revenues coming from Europe and Hong Kong.

Geopolitical Risks Have Significantly Reduced In Europe Over The Last 12 Months

For HSBC, the past two years have been very challenging from a market risk perspective. The war in Ukraine had a significant role to play, negatively impacting the bank. Firstly, their heavy exposure to Europe, with nearly 45% of their revenue coming from the EU, made HSBC particularly vulnerable to any economic fallout from the conflict. The initial shockwaves of the war caused market volatility and uncertainty, leading to pressure on HSBC's stock performance. Secondly, there was also a strong fear of EU going into recession. This geopolitical risk and overall downturn in EU could have had severe economic consequences for HSBC, such as loan defaults, decreased investment activity, and ultimately, a significant dent in profits.

However, as per most experts- the likelihood of the Ukraine war escalating and spilling over into the broader EU has significantly reduced. The base case scenario forecasted by EIU predicts that the war is likely to stay localized. Their analysis concludes that:

As exhaustion and heavy losses mount for both sides, the intensity of the conflict will gradually diminish. We expect the fighting to become concentrated in a few areas around the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, with both sides fighting for control of Crimea and parts of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhya regions.

Even Ukraine's own diplomats, such as the Ukrainian ambassador in Japan feels the conflict is likely to stay localized. In a press conference, he said "I believe that full-scale war is very, very, very difficult to expect, but we may see more localised conflict". Despite the conflict, global supply chains have been re-built to cater to EU demand for commodities such as oil.

In my opinion, as the geopolitical tensions reduce- HSBC stock could benefit from the overall momentum to be gained by EU stocks.

Interest Rates Are Likely To Stay At The Current Levels For Longer

I strongly believe, that interest rates in EU are likely to stay higher for longer. While declining rates would be a headwind for banks like HSBC, recent pronouncements from the European Central Bank (ECB) paint a different picture.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has repeatedly emphasized the need for sustained high rates to combat inflation, pushing back against market expectations of an early rate cut. In her recent remarks, she reiterated that rates are likely to remain at 4% for longer than previously anticipated, potentially until the US Federal Reserve starts lowering rates in mid-to-late 2024.

This extended period of high rates could be great for HSBC's Net Interest Income (NII). Higher rates translate to larger margins on loans, potentially boosting the bank's profitability. While the market has already factored in some level of high-rate persistence, further extensions could lead to positive surprises for HSBC investors- resulting in higher than expected returns.

Fundamentally, HSBC's Top Line & EPS Are Poised For A Growth Due To Strategic Partnerships

Over the last year, HSBC entered two key strategic partnerships. In my opinion, these are likely to bolster the bank's topline and EPS, with the cost burden of M&A already factored in the stock price last year.

First was its acquisition of troubled SVB Bank UK (SVB UK) in Oct 2023 for EUR 1. SVB had an established clientele in the UK tech space, with many fintechs as its customers. This is likely to give HSBC exposure to a new set of established customers and bring in fee income from specialized services- boosting its retail banking revenues. They are also likely to gain cost synergies post their acquisition, and gain from the digital banking technologies of erstwhile SVB UK. According to CEO Noel Quinn:

We're investing in growth - we saw an opportunity to do that with our acquisition of SVB UK.

Secondly, HSBC acquired Citi's retail wealth business in Mainland China for $3.6Bn. This strategic move is expected to boost its presence in China, across 11 major cities. The strategy behind this move is to help HSBC cross-sell its portfolio of financial products to the ultra-high net worth individuals (U-HNIs) in Mainland China, giving it immediate financial strength and distribution scale (driving up long term Revenue + EPS).

Even In A Challenging Macro Scenario, HSBC Has A Strong Balance Sheet

When it comes to financial stability, the bank boasts a solid balance sheet- due to its prudent risk management practices. The bank's 14.2%, its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CET1) surpasses regulatory requirements, providing a healthy buffer against potential loan losses. This financial muscle is further bolstered by the diversification of its loan book and revenue streams across diverse geographies and business segments. With significant operations in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, and activities spanning Wealth Management, Global Banking, and Commercial Banking, HSBC isn't easily impacted by localized economic challenges.

Due to these factors, HSBC has been rated as A+/ stable by Fitch. According to the credit rating agency

HSBC's funding and liquidity profiles are very stable and benefit from its solid retail funding franchises in home markets, and from access to deep global capital markets with established investor appetite. Customer deposits/total funding (end-1H23: 73%) is higher than most peers'. Liquidity is comfortable (end-1H23: loans/deposits: 61%) and supported by strong coverage of short-term liabilities by liquid assets and a material liquidity buffer maintained at holding company level.

In my view, this is likely to provide high quality and more reliable (lower risk) dividends to the equity holders- consequently requiring a lower risk premium.

HSBC Stock Performance Has Lagged Its Peers In Banking Space

Over the last 6 months, HSBC stock has declined by -3.3%. It has missed the broad-based rally experienced by other major banks, particularly its US peers like Wells Fargo (WFC), Citi (C) and JPMorgan (JPM) who have grown double digit in the same period. At the same time, HSBC's financial performance is much better than its peers, with revenue growing +47% on a YoY basis (vs single digit growth for the US peers). Additionally, even from a valuation perspective, HSBCs FWD P/E is just 6.22 (trailing P/E 5.6)- which is significantly lower than its peers (trading in the range of 10-12 approximately). Detailed Peer benchmarks below reflect the same.

HSBC Peer benchmarking (Analyst analysis, Data sourced from Seeking Alpha)

The Stock Is Trading At A Compelling Discount

HSBC is currently trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value, offering a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors. Given the company has stable history of issuing dividends, I used a dividend discount model to ascertain a fair value of HSBC. From my analysis, I believe the stock has an intrinsic value of $50 per share compared to the current market price of $39. I leveraged the estimated dividend for 2024 (i.e. $2.5/ share) and conservative growth/ WACC assumptions below to arrive at this valuation.

On a fundamental basis- I believe that the revenues and dividends for the company are likely to grow at the same rate as the broader developed market economy (i.e. ~2-4% in the medium to long term). This is my base case (conservative) scenario, as there are multiple headwinds (e.g. Higher interest rates & NII margins) and tailwinds (e.g. risk from fintechs) which might balance each other out. These growth rate projections are also in line with the base case EPS growth rate assumptions from Seeking Alpha community (with EPS estimated to be between $6.4-6.8 over next 3 years). The estimated dividend growth rate in my model is also more conservative vs the historic dividend trajectory of HSBC, which has actually grown by 96.3% YoY and shown a continuous growth trajectory since the pandemic. The growth rate is much lower vs sector median & HSBC 5-Yr Average, and also excludes the impact of share buybacks (like the $3Bn buyback last year) by HSBC.

HSBC Historical dividend trends (Analyst analysis, with data sourced from Seeking Alpha)

Moreover, in my base case, I have factored in a cost of capital of 8%, which is higher than the yield on long-term tier 1 corporate bonds, effectively incorporating a margin of safety into my analysis.

Despite these conservative inputs, the DDM model still indicates a 22% undervaluation. For a more comprehensive understanding of the dynamics at play, I delved deeper into sensitivity analyses exploring various cost of capital and growth rate scenarios below. It shows that most scenarios indicate a potentially higher upside, with overall downside not likely to be below $31 per share. In my opinion, this makes HSBC a strong BUY (with a favorable reward-to-risk ratio).

Stock intrinsic value- sensitivity analysis (Analyst research)

Additionally, beyond the dividend discount story, HSBC's current valuation also paints a strong picture on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. The stock's current P/E ratio is hovering near its 10-year low, suggesting that investors are pricing in a significant amount of pessimism. This pessimism could be due to a variety of factors, such as concerns about the global economy, the banking sector, or HSBC's specific business challenges. However, it's important to remember that markets are cyclical, and periods of pessimism are often followed by periods of optimism. In my opinion, it is time for this cycle to reverse soon, and HSBC's P/E ratio could rise significantly in the next 12-48 months, leading to substantial gains for investors who buy in at these depressed levels.

HSBC Historical FwD PE ratio trending at multi-year low (tradingview)

Risks And Future Outlook

A few potential risks / sensitivities to be cautious include the changing industry dynamics. The banking sector is changing rapidly, with many new fintech companies trying to disrupt the space (especially in Europe). While tight regulation in the space can provide some barriers to entry- HSBC will need to continuously adapt its business model and invest in these technologies to maintain its competitive advantage.

Additionally, HSBC faces multiple geopolitical sensitivities. Both Europe and Hong Kong markets face geopolitical sensitivities- especially linked to US-China relations. Any escalation in US-China conflict could spill-over to companies in Hong Kong- with the semi-autonomous and open city acting as a proxy battle ground. With HSBC generating ~ 20% of its revenue from Hong Kong, this could potentially be disastrous for HSBC.

Lastly, there could be strong headwinds in case of additional regulatory scrutiny. Post the great banking crisis in H1 2023, many regulators in US and EU are aiming for increased regulatory requirements for large banking institutions. Any change in regulation (e.g.: increasing CET requirements) could have a significant impact on the banks' financial performance

Conclusion And Recommendation Summary

HSBC is one of the few large-cap banks (with quality balance sheet)- which are still trading at a discount. My analysis from DDM model and historic PE indicate that the bank is significantly undervalued- with a potential to create 20-30% upside as the market corrects. Additionally, investing in HSBC unlocks (i) exposure to Europe/ Hong-Kong markets- which have not rallied like the NASDAQ/ S&P 500 yet; (ii) diversification of your portfolio outside the big tech/ magnificent 7 (which are significantly overvalued).

The high reward/risk ratio and potentially stable earnings profile make it an attractive buy at current levels.