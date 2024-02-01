Tippapatt

In September of last year, I observed that shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) enjoyed a real re-rating in 2023. The diversified provider of interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions has typically relied on bolt-on dealmaking, yet 2023 was somewhat silent on that front, certainly with regard to larger deals.

Having recognized the quality of the business beforehand, I decided that strong momentum in the shares left me to conclude to take profits on a small position. Ever since shares have seen continued momentum, pushing up multiples along the way, as Amphenol started 2024 with a very interesting and substantial acquisition, yet shares are too pricey to get involved at current levels.

Enabling Electronics Anywhere

Amphenol provides a wide range of interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions in order to enable electronics anywhere. The company is truly a global business and is well diversified in terms of geographic coverage as well as end markets, including a wide range of industries such as industrial, automotive, IT, mobile networks, military and aerospace applications, among many other categories.

With its origins going back nearly a century, Amphenol has steadily grown to become a >$10 billion business, posting operating margins around 20% in the meantime. It was the strong track record and positioning to megatrends which served and likely will serve long term investors well.

The Numbers

Pre-pandemic, Amphenol posted $8.2 billion in sales for the year 2019, on which net earnings of $1.2 billion were reported, equal to $3.75 per share (all ahead of a two-for-one stock split in 2021). A $100 stock pre-pandemic commanded a premium valuation in the higher-twenties.

Taking advantage of the buying opportunities provided by the pandemic, and its strong balance sheet, Amphenol acquired MTS Systems in a $1.7 billion deal in the pandemic year 2020, and Halo Technology in a $715 million deal in 2021, complemented by multiple other smaller deals.

Dealmaking efforts and a post-pandemic recovery made that 2021 sales rose to $10.9 billion, with earnings reported at $2.50 per share (or $5 per share pre stock split). Revenues rose by another 16% to $12.6 billion in 2022, with earnings up to $3.00 per share, complemented by more bolt-on dealmaking activity.

With both sales and earnings up in the low single digits in 2023, the performance to date in 2023 was not too convincing. Nonetheless, shares continued to rise to the mid-eighties in September, trading at around 28 times anticipated adjusted earnings, somewhat of a demanding multiple in a tougher year.

The Run Continues

With markets at large seeing a strong fourth quarter, induced by lower interest rates, shares of Amphenol rose as well, breaking through the $100 mark early in 2024, now trading near their highs at $102 per share.

This has been driven by news on the corporate front. In October, Amphenol announced a $140 million acquisition of wireless technology solution provider PCTEL. Later that month, Amphenol actually posted a 3% decline in third quarter sales, and down 5% on an organic base, with adjusted earnings down as well. While the near term outlook was not too convincing, some more bolt-on deals were announced, combined adding just over a percent on an annual >$12 billion sales number.

In January of this year, Amphenol reported fourth quarter sales which were up 3%, and down 1% on an organic basis. For the year, revenues were down half a percent to $12.55 billion, with operating expenses falling by roughly similar percentages to $2.56 billion. Net earnings of $1.93 billion ticked up in the slightest way, with diluted earnings up five cents to $3.11 per share, and adjusted earnings reported up a penny to $3.01 per share.

Net debt ticked up to $2.7 billion amidst some more dealmaking activity taking place, yet with net debt being less than EBITDA, leverage is far from a concern. This certainly comes as the business has seen a stronger end to 2023, and guides for more growth in the first quarter of 2024, aided by dealmaking efforts.

With 620 million shares trading at $102, Amphenol commands a more than $63 billion equity valuation, or $66 billion enterprise valuation. This values the business at over 5 times sales, and is valued at a higher multiple of around 34 times earnings, based on earnings power of $3 per share.

Another Deal

Just days after the release of the fourth quarter results, Amphenol announced its next deal, this time a larger one. The company has reached a $2.025 billion deal to acquire the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies business. CIT supplies interconnection solutions in harsh environments, with solutions adopted in commercial air, defense and industrial end markets.

With a $900 million sales contribution, it is a 2.2 times sales multiple which looks non-demanding (compared to Amphenol), certainly as EBITDA margins of 20% are very decent, and only modestly trail those of Amphenol.

Valued at 3% of the enterprise valuation, the deal ads 7-8% to overall sales and including synergies (which are not specified) I do not think that the deal will have to be dilutive to margins. This looks like a very solid deal, as a pro forma net debt load just shy of $5 billion only works down to a mid-1 times leverage ratio, nothing to worry about, with likely real earnings accretion seen.

That is badly needed as recent quarterly results have not shown any growth, while the stock continued its run, as an 34 times multiple based on earnings power of $3 per share looks very expensive. While earnings likely surpass that number into 2024, a >30 times multiple feels a bit rich, as I am patiently waiting for a better entry point.