Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Keppel Corporation (KPELF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 3:49 AM ETKeppel Ltd. (KPELF) Stock, KPELY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.54K Followers

Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Loh Chin Hua - CEO

Kevin Chng - CFO

Christina Tan - CEO of Fund Management and Chief Investment Officer

Cindy Lim - CEO of Infrastructure

Lu-yi Lim - CEO of Real Estate

Manjot Singh Mann - CEO, M1

Conference Call Participants

Derek Tan - DBS

Joy Wong - HSBC

Mervin Song - JPMorgan

Siew Khee - CIMB

Dexter Wei - Bloomberg News

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Conference for Keppel Limited Second Half and Full Year Financial Results for 2023. We have on the panel this morning, from your left Mr. Manjot Singh Mann, CEO, M1; Mr. Lu-yi Lim, CEO of Real Estate; Ms. Christina Tan, CEO of Fund Management and Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Loh Chin Hua, CEO; Mr. Kevin Chng, CFO, and Ms. Cindy Lim, CEO of Infrastructure. Mr. Thomas Pang, CEO of Datacenters and Networks is not feeling well and will not be attending the session today.

We will begin the session with presentations by CEO Mr. Loh Chin Hua, Chang Hua and CFO Mr. Kevin Chng, followed by the question-and-answer session. Mr. Loh, please.

Loh Chin Hua

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. 2023 has been one of the most transformational years in Keppel’s history. Amidst the volatile global environment we took pivotal steps to transform Keppel, starting with the successful divestment of the offshore and marine business, which allows us to realize some S$9.4 billion in value overtime. We then unveiled the next phase of our vision 2030 transformation, shedding our conglomerate structure become a global asset shedding our conglomerate structure to become a global asset manager and operator.

This was followed by the proposed strategic acquisition of Aermont Capital, which we announced in November to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KPELF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KPELF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.