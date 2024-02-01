Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Low-Risk High Reward In KLX Energy Services 11.5% Yield Baby Bonds

Alberto Ayuso Martín
Summary

  • KLXE, a US onshore oil services company, offers baby bonds with close to a 12% yield to maturity.
  • The company is expected to refinance its 2025 Notes before November to avoid becoming current liabilities.
  • KLXE has shown resilience in the face of a drop in rigs and has reduced its net debt significantly.

  • The default risk is shallow thanks to low leverage (1.3x EBITDA) and ample liquidity. The fact that they trade close to par confirms this assumption.
  • These baby bonds offer close to a 12% yield to maturity and are accessible

Individual investor. Navigating the line between price and value.

I have a long position in KLX Energy Senior Secured Notes (not the stock).

I have a long position in KLX Energy Senior Secured Notes (not the stock).

