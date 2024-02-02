buzbuzzer

Healthcare REITs are off to a slow start this year, averaging a total return of (-4.98)%, compared to positive returns for the S&P 500 (3.36%), Nasdaq 100 (3.90%) and Dow Jones (2.17%), and somewhat below the REIT average of (-4.05)%.

The Healthcare REIT sector is very diversified, with 16 companies holding differing mixes of MOB (Medical Office Buildings), SH (senior housing), SNF (skilled nursing facilities), rehab facilities, hospitals, and lab/research facilities. Right now, those with exposure to senior housing should have an advantage, according to Hoya Capital's latest sector report, which reads, in part:

For Senior Housing REITs, the long-awaited recovery is finally taking hold. Robust rent growth is being fueled by rising resident incomes from record-high Cost-of-Living-Adjustments ("COLA") to Social Security benefits.

If you are interested in the Healthcare REIT sector, Hoya provides this further guidance:

Investors should skew their exposure toward the "private pay" sectors - senior housing, medical office, and lab space - which should more directly benefit from structural tailwinds associated with the aging population and shift towards lower-cost healthcare settings.

The subject of this article is a small-cap, private-pay company, with a market cap of $676 million.

Meet the Company

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and founded in 2011, Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) went public in June 2016. The company focuses primarily on acquiring medical office buildings and renting them to physicians' groups and regional healthcare systems, successfully targeting acquisition cap rates of 7.5 - 8.0%.

GMRE has amassed a portfolio of 185 buildings that totals 4.7 msf (million square feet), enjoying 96.7% occupancy as of September 30. The weighted average lease term is a decent 5.7 years, with 2.1% weighted average rent escalations built in, and 4.2x rent coverage.

About 70% of the portfolio is medical office buildings, another 18% is inpatient rehab facilities, and the remaining assets include surgical hospitals (4%), and a smattering of other categories (8%).

Geographically speaking, the portfolio is spread out across the U.S., but Texas and Florida together account for more than 25%, both by square footage and ABR, followed by Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Illinois, rounding out the top 50% of square footage.

GMRE 10-K

GMRE collects $111.4 million in ABR (annual base rent) from a diversified roster of 268 tenants.

However, LifePoint Health accounts for 6.6% of ABR, and Encompass Health another 6.4%, so tenant diversification is somewhat less than ideal.

GMRE 10-K

In addition, the company faces a significant leasing challenge in 2024, as 13.7% of its ABR is derived from leases that will expire this year. Leasing in secondary markets, where GMRE assets are concentrated, is more difficult than in primary markets, because there are fewer prospective tenants.

GMRE 10-K

In every year of operation so far, GMRE has been a net acquirer of real estate assets, ending 2022 with a portfolio worth $1.4 billion. However, that streak could be broken in 2023, depending on Q4 results.

This company has been distinguished from the beginning by its highly disciplined, 4-pronged approach to acquisitions, and by its strong relationships with tenant companies. GMRE seeks:

Facilities in bedroom communities, in secondary markets, with favorable demand drivers, positioned to benefit from decentralization trends in medical services. High retention, patient-centric acquisitions that offer sustainable cash flows. Off-campus, purpose-built facilities that are mission-critical for regionally strong healthcare systems and physician groups. Long-term leases with annual rent escalation.

The company's pace of acquisitions slowed considerably in 2023. According to the company's latest 10-Q, through the first 9 months of 2023, GMRE acquired only one property, with 18,698 leasable square feet, for $6.7 million. It is expected to generate half a million in ABR.

During that same period, the company disposed of 3 properties for gross proceeds of $80.5 million, resulting in an aggregate capital gain of $15.6 million. GMRE used the proceeds to pay down their variable rate debt, according to CEO Jeffrey Busch. The company reports no acquisitions in the pipeline, as they wait and search for better cap rates.

GMRE reports Q4 and year-end results on February 28.

Growth Metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), and TCFO (total cash from operations).

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* 4-year CAGR FFO (millions) $28.4 $28.0 $58.2 $64.0 $60.5 -- FFO Growth % -- (-1.6) 107.9 10.0 (-5.5) 20.8% FFO per share $0.75 $0.56 $0.90 $0.92 $0.86 -- FFO per share growth % -- (-25.3) 60.7 2.2 (-6.5) 3.5% TCFO (millions) $36.4 $34.5 $69.0 $76.5 $68.6 -- TCFO Growth % -- (-5.2) 100.0 10.9 (-10.3) 17.2% Click to enlarge

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

* estimated, based on results through Q3 2023

Like most REITs, GMRE's revenue and cash flow took a hit during COVID, although GMRE's setback was milder than most. Then in 2021, they came roaring back, with FFO and TCFO both doubling, and FFO per share leaping by more than 60%. The step back in revenues in 2023 is uncharacteristic of the company and is not explained by macroeconomic forces alone.

Even with last year's step-back, however, this small company has achieved a stellar 4-year CAGR of high double digits in FFO and TCFO, and modest growth in FFO per share.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 4 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 4-yr CAGR GMRE share price Jan. 30 $14.77 $12.54 $16.39 $10.92 $10.31 -- GMRE share price Gain % -- (-15.1) 30.7 (-33.4) (-5.7) (-8.6)% VNQ share price Jan. 30 $95.09 $84.96 $104.95 $89.19 $84.70 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- (-10.7) 23.5 (-15.0) (-5.0) (-2.9)% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

GMRE's share price suffered a bit worse than the average REIT during COVID but bounced back a little stronger. However, in 2022 and 2023, it has underperformed considerably, resulting in a 4-year CAGR of (-8.6)%, compared to the VNQ's also disappointing (-2.9)%.

Balance Sheet Metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics. GMRE is holding $1.3 million in cash and equivalents, and another $6.3 million in restricted cash, against total long-term debts of $617 million, as of September 30.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating GMRE 1.95 50% 6.3 -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

GMRE's debt ratio of 50% is concerning, but the company's Debt/EBITDA of 6.3 is slightly better than average, indicating some hope of earning their way out of the debt.

A bit more concerning is that even after disposing of some assets, the variable rate debt still accounts for 9.9% of the company's total red ink, more than double the REIT average. That variable rate debt is currently costing 6.86%. Nevertheless, the company's weighted average interest rate on its entire debt is a healthy 3.78%.

Maturities could be a problem, as the weighted average maturity is just 3.1 years. Further details on the maturity schedule are difficult to find in the company's 10-Q for Q3 and in the 10-K for 2022. However, it appears that the largest lump of maturities falls due in 2026.

Dividend Metrics

Throughout the company's 7-year history as a publicly traded REIT, GMRE has always been a strong and consistent dividend payer with an aggressive payout ratio (currently 90%). Accordingly, Seeking Alpha Premium's Quant Ratings system usually rates GMRE Dividend Safety in the D+ to D- range. However, GMRE has never cut the dividend, not even during COVID. GMRE has always been able to grow sufficiently to cover the dividend.

With lease expirations at 13.7% of ABR and a greatly reduced pace of acquisitions, though, that streak is in jeopardy. In the meantime, GMRE is an outstanding payer, with a yield more than double the REIT average.

Company Div. Yield 5-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety GMRE 8.08% 0.98% 8.32 90% D- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Valuation Metrics

GMRE shares are trading at a Price/FFO '23 ratio of 12.0, considerably lower than the sector average and the REIT average overall. Its discount to estimated NAV comes in at (-14.1)%, a much deeper discount than the average Healthcare REIT.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '23 Premium to NAV GMRE 8.32 12.0 (-14.1)% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

What Could Go Wrong?

GMRE is in definite danger of a dividend cut. The slow pace of acquisitions, coupled with the high percentage (13.7%) of ABR expiring in 2024 spell possible cash flow problems, particularly in GMRE's secondary markets, where leasing is more difficult, due to a smaller pool of prospective tenants.

Hoya Capital Income Builder assigns GMRE a risk rating of 3.0, which is lower than 9 of the 16 Healthcare REITs, but Seeking Alpha Premium rates the dividend safety an uncomfortable D-. If the company cuts its dividend, the share price will tumble sharply, and the investor will be left with the worst of both worlds.

Investor's Bottom Line

GMRE offers a high yield, with a decent balance sheet and attractive price. However, the risks mentioned above are sufficiently worrisome that I cannot comfortably rate this company a Buy. The risk of a dividend cut even argues for a Sell. However, the company is well-managed, is already selling below its warranted buy price, and has never cut its dividend in its history, even during COVID.

So I am willing to rate it a Hold for now. However, if I had shares, I would keep a close and sharp eye on the company's quarterly and annual reports coming out in late February. In the meantime, I see many more attractive opportunities elsewhere.

Seeking Alpha Premium

Of the 9 Wall Street analysts who cover GMRE, 4 rate the company a Strong Buy, while none rate the company a Sell. The average price target is $10.91, implying 5.9% upside.

Short-term, revisions-sensitive Zacks rates GMRE a Hold, as does CFRA. Refinitiv rates it Outperform, and Schwab rates it A, which means Strong Outperform.

So as usual, it's anybody's guess, and as always, the opinion that matters most is yours. Because it's your money.