Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semiconductor Outlook: 2024 Investor Guide

Feb. 01, 2024 4:59 AM ETSMH, NVDA, TSM, ASML, QCOM, INTC, TXN, LRCX
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • We believe the semiconductor industry is expected to continue to rebound significantly at a notable growth rate in 2024.
  • As AI continues to weave into various sectors, from big data to smart devices, the need for AI chips has the potential to increase dramatically.
  • While the semiconductor industry faced challenges in the 2021-2022 period, we believe there are strong growth and profitability indicators for 2024 and beyond.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

Through 2024, we expect further semiconductor industry growth driven by broad industry demand.

Overview

  • We believe the semiconductor industry is expected to continue to rebound significantly at a notable growth rate in 2024.
  • The resurgence is driven by

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.69K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
ASML--
ASML Holding N.V.
QCOM--
QUALCOMM Incorporated
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.