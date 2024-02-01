rrvachov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In August 2020, I wrote an article on Greif (NYSE:GEF) as the coronavirus pandemic arrived just over a year after the acquisition of Caraustar Industries for $1.8 billion, which caused quite a bit of concern among investors regarding the company's ability to meet the debt incurred in the face of a very uncertain macroeconomic outlook that was not expected at the time of the acquisition. By then, the share price had decreased by ~43% from all-time highs, which I considered a good opportunity for long-term dividend investors as the company has been operating since 1877.

Since then, the share price has increased by 66.43% while the S&P 500 has delivered a return of 38.06%, although the total return for Greif shareholders has actually been 86.13% if we add dividends to the equation. High profit margins and increased demand in fiscal 2021 and 2022 allowed the company to generate strong cash from operations, which was boosted by a reduction in inventories and receivables as well as an increase in payables, and this was decisive for significantly reducing the debt load while making further acquisitions. This, added to the fact that strong pricing power has allowed the company to offset, until now, most of the impacts from inflationary pressures suffered in many industries worldwide, is behind the share price surge experienced since 2020. Despite this, the entire share price increase took place in H2 2020 and 2021 and has remained stagnant since then as the company suffered some margin pressures in fiscal 2022 and weakening demand in fiscal 2023 while expectations for the medium term keep getting worse.

Personally, I strongly consider Greif to be a stock any dividend investor can buy and hold for the long term since its products are essential for many industries and it has been operating for almost 150 years, enduring all kinds of challenges and continuously demonstrating its viability. The company is highly profitable and the recent decrease in long-term debt demonstrates its ability to generate excess cash. But despite this, the dividend yield has declined close to 10-year lows at 3.26%, which is 11.65% below the average during that period. For this reason, although the current dividend yield is indeed very acceptable considering that the cash payout ratio is quite low, I consider that there are better opportunities in the market today given the current market volatility and the cyclical nature of Greif, and that investors with enough patience to wait for further share price declines will, most likely, eventually be rewarded with better entry points.

A brief overview of the company

Greif is a global manufacturer of industrial packaging products and services operating for a wide range of industries, including chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, home appliances, grocery products, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and minerals, among others. The company was founded in 1877 and operates in over 35 countries worldwide. Its market cap currently stands at $2.9 billion as it employs around 12,000 workers worldwide.

Greif logo (Q3 2024 Earnings Call Presentation)

The company operates under three main reportable segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. Under the Global Industrial Packaging segment, which generated 56% of revenues in fiscal 2023, the company manufactures a wide range of products, including drums, bulk containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, closure systems for industrial packaging products, and transit protection products, among others. Under the Paper Packaging & Services segment, which provided 43% of revenues in fiscal 2023, the company manufactures containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated products. Lastly, in the Land Management segment, which generated 0.4% of revenues in 2023, the company is focused on the active harvesting and regeneration of timber properties in the United States.

Although the company has shown great resilience in the last 3 fiscal years despite such a complex macroeconomic landscape and significantly reduced its debt load, its operations are very cyclical by nature as one can see in the share price chart.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $62.57, which represents a 66.43% increase since the last article I wrote in August 2020 and just a 17.67% decline from all-time highs of $76.00 reached in August 2023. The fact that the total return has been significantly higher than the price change shows that dividend investors are poised to profit from the long-term effects of steady dividend payouts, with which they could be less price-sensitive regarding the company's shares as they may invest solely for the dividend and not to achieve capital gains.

But even so, I think it's time to be patient and stay on the sidelines for now as, in my opinion, the chances of achieving higher dividend yields on cost in the foreseeable future are very high as the company's strong cyclical component, as well as current optimism and market and operating volatility, suggests that the downside potential is significant.

Recent acquisitions

Although the company acquired Caraustar fairly recently (taking into account the large size of the acquisition), the company has continued with an aggressive M&A acquisition in 2022 and 2023 after two divestments in 2021.

In April 2021, the company sold 69,200 acres of timberlands in Southwest Alabama for ~$149 million, and a year later, it also divested its Flexible Packaging joint venture for $123 million. Half a year later, in December 2022, the company acquired Lee Container, a North American manufacturer of high-performance barrier and conventional blow-molded containers, for $300 million.

After a small break that allowed for some deleverage, in April 2023, the company increased its ownership in Centurion Container, a leader in the North American intermediate bulk container and plastic drum reconditioning markets, from 9% to 80% for $145 million, and four months later, it also acquired a 51% stake in ColePak, the second largest supplier of paper partitions in North America. But the acquisition spree did not end there as the company also acquired Reliance Products in October 2023, a leading manufacturer of high-performance barrier and conventional blow molded jerrycans and small plastic containers in Canada, and reported its plans to acquire IPACKCHEM during the same month a global leader in premium barrier and non-barrier jerrycans and small plastic containers, for $538 million. This latest deal is expected to close by the end of calendar Q2 2024 and is expected to have a significant impact on Greif's operations as IPACKCHEM reported trailing twelve months' revenues of $235 million and an adjusted EBITDA of ~$57 million at the time of the announcement.

Revenues are showing signs of stabilization after some bad quarters

Certainly, the last few years have been very positive concerning revenues as, despite reporting a 1.74% decline in 2020, they increased by 23.06% in 2021 and by another 14.28% in 2022, but despite this, 2023 was not so positive as revenues declined by 17.81%.

Greif Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

If we break down the 2023 results, they fell by 18.75% year over year in Q1, by 21.50% year over year in Q2, by 17.99% year over year in Q3, and by 12.53% year over year in Q4, which shows certain slowing of the decline as Q4 revenues were only 0.04% below those of Q2. In this sense, the company is currently operating for a weakened industrial sector as a result of a reduction in consumer demand, which is a significant headwind.

Revenues are expected to increase by 2.49% in fiscal 2024 and by a further 5.05% in fiscal 2025 as no volume increases are expected in the foreseeable future, so although this means that growth will be very weak, the sentiment is that the decline in sales has already come to an end. But despite this, the management recognizes that it is very difficult to predict results in the short and medium term because several headwinds are impacting the company's operations and the industrial sector as a whole. Also, the housing market is currently suffering the effects of rising interest rates, which has tightened financing conditions, and it is still unknown when will decreases begin and at what rate. One of the few things we have more certainty about is that sales, in absolute terms, should increase after the acquisition of IPACKCHEM as it generated $235 million in trailing twelve months' revenues as of calendar Q3 2023. Also, the global jerrycan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% in the 2023-2032 period to $4.2 billion, which should position the company to achieve long-term revenue growth as recent acquisitions were focused on expanding the company's presence in this market.

Although all this shows that sales are expected to find a certain point of stabilization very soon and eventually return to the growth path, what is also certain is that the P/S ratio at 0.698 is still above the average of the past 10 years (which means the company generates $1.43 in annual revenues for each dollar held in shares by investors), which should not necessarily rule out the possibility of considering Greif a buy by itself. But as for my opinion, I just consider that the market is currently offering better opportunities from companies with lower cyclical components and with much more significant impacts on their share price.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is 3.10% higher than the average of the past 10 years but represents a 33.27% decline from decade-highs of 1.046 reached in 2017, which reflects that shareholders, despite not being too enthusiastic, are still quite optimistic about the future despite recent revenue declines and expectations of very weak growth for fiscal 2024 and 2025, and this is explained by the fact that, in addition to the deleverage of recent years, profit margins have improved significantly in recent years.

A strong pricing power is protecting the company from inflationary pressures

In general, profit margins were trending well until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, after which they began to falter a bit. Since then, the company certainly endured the impact of increased raw material and freight costs, as well as higher energy prices, maintenance costs, a strengthening dollar, and wage pressures. Greif has been increasing the price of its products since 2020 to offset the impact of these headwinds as the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin currently stands at 21.96%, whereas the EBITDA margin is at 15.74%, which is above what investors are used to.

Data by YCharts

As for Q4 2023, the company reported a gross profit margin of 21.07% and an EBITDA margin of 12.89%, which shows how declining volumes are starting to negatively impact profit margins. To offset these impacts, in January 2024, the company raised the base price for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard by $40 to $70 per short ton, as well as the price for all tube and core and protective packaging products by a minimum of 6%, which is expected to begin to be reflected in the results in Q2 2024. This raise came after two raises that took place in 2022, one in January and another in May, although there were also increases in 2020 and 2021. But despite this, the EBITDA is expected to decline significantly to $585 in fiscal 2024 million (from $834 million in fiscal 2023) due to weaker volumes, a strengthening dollar, and insurance and legal recoveries as well as utility refunds that were reported in fiscal 2023, among others.

As a positive point, the IPACKCHEM acquisition is expected to deliver strong EBITDA to the company as it generated a trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $57 million in calendar Q3 2023, whereas Greif reported an EBITDA of $834.1 million in fiscal 2023 (which ended on October 31, 2023).

The debt profile keeps improving

Long-term debt increased significantly from $936 million in fiscal 2018 to $2.71 billion in fiscal 2019 as a result of the acquisition of Caraustar, but has declined to $2.22 billion since then. Furthermore, cash and equivalents increased by $103.6 million in the same period to $180.90 million, and the company has achieved this despite the fact that, throughout this deleveraging process, the cash spent on further acquisitions of $572.9 million was significantly higher compared to $328.1 million cash received from divestments.

Data by YCharts

This shows the company's capacity to steadily generate positive cash from operations, although it must be said that this was boosted by a $19.6 million reduction in inventories, a $4.8 million reduction in accounts receivable, and a $62.6 million increase in accounts payable.

Data by YCharts

Now, the management plans to continue improving the leverage ratio by paying down more debt while improving the EBITDA as the recent surge in long-term to fund the Lee Container acquisition, as well as increased interest rates, caused a surge in the trailing twelve months' total interest expense to $96.30 million, which is expected to continue increasing as the company reported $24.80 million in total interest expense in fiscal Q4 2023, which means it is expected to pay $99 million in interest expenses per year at current debt levels and interest rates.

Data by YCharts

In short, while 2023 acquisitions and IPACKCHEM's planned acquisition for 2024 should give results a boost, short-term headwinds will likely negatively impact operations as cash from operations will likely suffer as a result of weakened demand and an uncertain macroeconomic context. Cash from operations will also likely be impacted by the recent significant reduction in inventories and accounts receivable which reflect that, despite them still being relatively high, the company will eventually no longer be able to continue converting them into cash, although luckily for shareholders, the dividend appears to be quite safe as the cash payout ratio has historically remained low.

The dividend seems safe, but I would not expect significant raises in the short and medium-term

After several years of keeping the quarterly dividend frozen, the company raised it by 4.8% to $0.44 in August 2018, and although it was then frozen for some time as deleveraging the balance sheet was a top priority after the Caraustar acquisition, it raised the dividend again by 4.5% in August 2021 to $0.46. From this moment on, dividend increases have been more recurrent as another 8.7% raise took place in August 2022 to $0.50, and the latest increase was announced in August 2023 when the company raised the dividend by another 4% to $0.52 per share and quarter.

Data by YCharts

But despite these dividend raises, the sharp increase in the share price experienced in 2020 and 2021 has caused a significant decrease in the dividend yield to 3.26%, which means that investors are receiving fewer dividends in relative terms as they are paying more for each share of the company. As a reference, the average in the last 10 years has been 3.69%.

Data by YCharts

On a positive note, the company has managed to maintain very low cash payout ratios in recent years boosted by increased revenues, strong margins, and the contribution of Caraustars and the rest of acquisitions to the company's operations. In the following table, you can see how the cash payout ratio has been more than enough, year after year, to cover the dividend and interest expenses.

Fiscal year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cash from operations (in millions) $206.3 $301.0 $305.0 $253.0 $389.5 $454.7 $396.0 $657.5 $649.5 Dividends paid (in millions) $98.7 $98.7 $98.6 $100.0 $104.0 $104.3 $105.8 $111.3 $116.5 Interest expense (in millions) $74.8 $75.4 $60.1 $51.0 $112.5 $115.8 $92.7 $61.2 $96.3 Cash payout ratio 84.10% 57.84% 52.03% 59.68% 55.33% 48.41% 50.13% 26.24% 32.76% Click to enlarge

Furthermore, the acquisitions of ColePak and Reliance Products (whose contributions were not fully reflected in Q4 2023 results) in 2023 and that of IPACKCHEM, which is expected to close at the end of Q2 2024, should continue to improve the sustainability of the dividend as they should contribute to the cash from operations reported by Greif. To this, we must also add the product price increase announced in January 2024, which should stabilize the recent margin contraction and partially offset volume weakness.

Despite this, I would like to remind investors that the company has significantly increased CAPEX to $219.60 million (TTM) as it is currently investing in new organic growth projects.

Data by YCharts

But this should not be a cause for concern as this has been a decision made at a time when the company could afford it as cash generation has been very strong in fiscal 2022 and 2023. In addition, excess cash has allowed some shares to be repurchased.

A recent share buyback program has increased the size of the company that each share represents

In June 2022, the company approved a $150 million share repurchase program, and the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 2.50% in fiscal 2022 and by a further 1.14% in fiscal 2023 to 46.8 million as a result, which has allowed it to undo all the share dilution from 2013-2021 period as the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 1.78% in the last 10 years. This means that each share now represents a larger portion of the company, even if it's just a little.

Risks worth mentioning

Although I consider Greif shares to be one of those investments whose risk decreases the longer the investment term, I consider that the current risks in terms of timing are significant as potential investors run the risk of investing at the wrong time.

Recent interest rates could trigger a global recession, which would most likely have a direct impact on revenues (due to Greif's high exposure to manufacturers operating in cyclical industries) and also on profit margins due to unabsorbed manufacturing capacity.

Interest expenses could continue increasing if the company fails to reduce its debt load or if interest rates remain high for longer than expected.

Profit margins could be negatively affected if inflationary pressures continue to persist in the medium term, which would have a direct impact on the company's ability to generate cash from operations.

The dividend could be increased at lower rates than in recent years as the macroeconomic context is complex and the current debt must be addressed, at least partially, to reduce the risk it poses for the company.

The share price could continue to rise, which could cause a lot of frustration for those investors waiting patiently for the share price to offer a more appealing entry point. This could also push them to make mistakes in the future if a clear plan is not made from the beginning as investors might feel the urge to purchase shares at higher prices than the current ones before the share price rises even further. The second risk is relatively easy to eliminate if a plan is drawn up in which the investor will only invest if the share price falls until the dividend yield reaches the current 3.69% 10-year average or approaches it. As for the fear of missing out on the opportunity, potential investors could also opt to start a small position now and increase it as the share price falls, if it does.

Conclusion

When the market feels optimistic about a company, and this is actually supported by a real improvement in its performance, one of the first things I ask myself is if it is a cyclical company or if, on the contrary, we are talking about a company with historical stable operations that has managed to improve its metrics on its own even further.

Certainly, a strong fiscal 2021 and 2022 were very positive in helping the company significantly reduce its debt load following the Caraustar acquisition in December 2018, and recent product price increases have allowed it to continue reporting strong margins despite such a complex macroeconomic landscape. Despite this, sales began to deteriorate in Q4 2022 and still show no signs of recovery. Furthermore, the macroeconomic reality suggests that there will likely be no (at least significant) volume increases in fiscal 2024 and 2025, but rather revenue increases will come almost exclusively from the IPACKCHEM acquisition and further potential product price raises. Results from fiscal Q3 and Q4 of 2023 show some stabilization in the negative trend of recent quarters, and expectations for 2024 and 2025 are positive although too modest (for my taste) if we talk about a cyclical company whose share price is close to all-time highs.

The company recently acquired businesses that are more profitable than Greif itself, and these latest acquisitions also indicate that the company has the objective of reducing its cyclical component in the long term. Greif remains profitable and will most likely be able to continue reducing its debt load once the IPACKCHEM acquisition planned for 2024 is completed, and the dividend is safe. I have little doubt about the bright future of the company, and Greif is a company that I consider a good fit for any dividend portfolio focused on the long term.

But despite this, I strongly consider that, in the present, it's worth waiting to find a better entry point before starting a position, which should leave a dividend yield on cost closer to the average of the last 10 years. Personally (and this is just my opinion), I would begin to consider acquiring shares once the dividend yield surpasses the 3.50% mark, obviously depending on the situation in which the company finds itself by then.

It's true that there probably won't be a chance, but given that many industries are currently suffering as a result of the current macroeconomic landscape, leaving good entry points in highly prestigious companies, I believe that investors should be able to find good opportunities in the market while waiting for Greif to offer a better entry point.