Egorych

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) purchases, leases, or sells aircraft to third parties such as local, regional, or national airlines, investors, financial companies, and other leasing companies some of which also happen to be its competition. The company owns or manages a fleet of more than 520 aircraft and it operates globally so its customers are located in many different countries.

All in all, the company has a $50 billion business that includes $30 billion in current total assets in addition to another $22 billion of aircraft on order which includes purchase agreements of up to 351 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus that are scheduled to be delivered in 2029. When delivered, this will increase the company's total fleet size to close to 900 aircraft.

Due to the nature of its contracts, Air Lease currently enjoys a predictable revenue stream for the foreseeable future. As a matter of fact, 93% of the company's revenues come from long-term rental contracts that span multiple years. Furthermore, the company currently enjoys a 99.9% aircraft utilization rate which means virtually all of its fleet is under a contract to be either leased out or sold. If we can say one thing about this company, they are not lacking demand for their aircraft. If anything, the only thing keeping them from growing faster is the lack of having more aircraft which will be solved in the long term with more orders.

Over the years, the company enjoyed three secular trends that provided it with strong demand growth. First, passenger traffic has been growing in the long term. Surely there have been some brief periods in the past where air travel demand dipped temporarily such as right after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and during the 2008 recession but if we look at the long-term secular trend, global passenger traffic has been on the rise for the last 50+ years. The growth is even more robust in developing nations such as China and India where the overall economy is growing rapidly and more and more people can afford plane tickets as compared to the past. Second, aircraft tend to age and airlines need to replace them after about 25 years. Meanwhile, two of the largest passenger aircraft producers in the world (Boeing and Airbus) have had huge backlogs going many years which means it's not easy to replace aging planes with new ones even if a company wanted to. Third, many airlines prefer leasing aircraft as opposed to buying them for purposes such as flexibility, capital management and to keep excess debt away from their balance sheet. Many airline companies already have a heavy debt load as it is (especially after they received life-line loans in 2020 during the lockdowns) and they would rather lease an aircraft than buy one.

Secular Airline Trends (Air Lease Corporation)

As a result of these trends, the company was able to post 180% revenue growth and 150% profit growth in the last decade. Notice how the revenues have been growing at a pretty steady rate with very few breaks. What's surprising is that the company's revenues barely dipped during or after the COVID-19 pandemic which caused many airlines to either cancel a majority of their flights or completely shut down for a period of time ranging from 1 month to 12 months depending on the country and region. The company's profits did not grow as fast and steadily as its revenues did but they still grew at a respectable rate of 150% in the last 10 years, averaging close to 10% in compounded annual growth.

Data by YCharts

The company's profitability metrics look nothing short of impressive especially considering that it is operating in a business segment that is generally known for having low margins. AL generates 59% in gross margins as compared to the sector median of 30%, which means that the company's gross margin is almost double the sector median. Sometimes when I see a company with margins this high, I look at its past data to see if this was just due to having one good year or fluke, but as you can see in the table below, the company's 5-year gross margin average of 61% is even higher than its current number. Furthermore, the company's EBIT margin of 50% is only slightly less than its gross margin which is almost unbelievable but it makes sense considering that the company's business model includes borrowing lots of money to buy planes and lease them out, which means the biggest cost for the company will be interest cost which EBIT excludes. The company's net income margin of 21% is pretty healthy and well above competition which stands at 6%.

AL Margins (Seeking Alpha)

Speaking of debt, the company currently has about $18 billion in total debt. This may seem like a lot but it's well covered by the company's total assets (mostly aircraft) that are valued at roughly $30 billion. Of the company's total debt, almost all is unsecured while close to $16 billion is in Senior Notes which means these would get the first priority in getting paid if something went wrong even though those debts are technically "unsecured". Most of the company's debt will mature after 2026 and most of this debt was issued before 2020 when interest rates were lower so the average coupon rate is well below 5%.

Debt Structure (Air Lease Corporation)

The company also has some preferred equity that are callable within the next few years and paying dividends ranging from 4% to 6% but these make a very small portion of its total debt with each issuance ranging from $250 million to $300 million in size.

Preferred Equities (Air Lease Corporation)

The common stock currently only yields about 2% but the stock also has a long history of dividend growth so this is more of a dividend growth play than a high yield play. In the last decade, the company's dividends grew from 11 cents to 81 cents per share annually which indicates very strong growth. The company's current payout ratio is below 14% which means not only is the dividend well-covered but there is also plenty of room for future dividend growth even if the company's profit growth slows down significantly from here.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Despite enjoying strong growth and stellar margins, the company's stock doesn't seem to be expensive either. AL currently trades for 7.08 times trailing profits and 6.87 times forward profits as compared to sector median which is around 18-19 range for both metrics. The company's PEG ratio of 0.59 indicates that investors are treading this as a non-growth company even though it's been growing steadily for more than a decade. Currently, a company with decent growth should trade for a PEG ratio well above 1, preferably close to 2.

Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

Moving forward I could see this company continuing to grow its business especially if it can get its hands on more aircraft. It will get a large delivery of newly built planes in 2029 but it doesn't have to wait that long to increase its fleet size since it can always buy more used planes in the open market. There is no shortage of customers and the company's biggest issue is being able to find more planes for its fleet. In the future, it could see some growth from price increases but there might not be a lot of room for it considering that its margins are already sky-high as it is.

Overall this seems like a well-managed company that is not overleveraged and it's enjoying healthy margins. The dividend yield is low but it has an impressive dividend growth. When all is said and done, I like the risk-reward ratio of this company, especially considering its low valuation.