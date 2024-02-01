GoodLifeStudio

Quick Overview

After having attended this week's Adriatic Gastro Show 2024 in coastal Croatia in southern Europe, which happens to be in a city where Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is involved in the process of launching a new hotel property in the near future that it will be managing, my article today will cover their stock to focus on the theme of hospitality & tourism.

My thesis for this stock today agrees with the SA quant system which calls it a hold.

Despite YoY revenue and earnings growth as well as equity growth, and expected future earnings growth powered by travel demand in 2024, the current elevated share price in relation to its moving average and quarterly dividend is past what we would like to buy it at, however as a hold it presents a future dividend growth opportunity.

Methodology

This article will make use of our Investing Flow below which is based on waterfall methodology from the world of project management.

Today's article aims to answer questions like why this specific stock and sector, what are the risks and benefits we can plan for, whether the current share price and valuation makes sense, what metrics matter to this specific sector, and what could be a long-term exit strategy for this stock?

The answers to these questions, holistically, should lead to a business decision of whether we buy, sell, or hold this stock today.

Investing Flow (author work)

Initiating: Why this Stock & Sector?

Since I already mentioned a few intro points about how I came to write about Hyatt, let's talk more about what sets this stock and sector apart.

We know from Hyatt's profile that it's been around since the 1950s so is a long established company, trades on the NYSE, and is the parent behind hotel brands you may have seen already around the world such as Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, Andaz, and others.

Its business model is that it manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases an entire portfolio of properties. Just like I am building a dividend-income portfolio, Hyatt grows a portfolio of properties globally that bring in money to the brand.

A notable development at this company lately is the recent launch of “Be More Here,” a new brand platform that invites guests, members and customers to lean into the transformative powers of travel and be more present.

What I personally learned from this week's gastronomic conference geared to the HoReCa sector (hotels, restaurants, cafes) is that the holistic brand experience does matter, and that brand experience should permeate everything from the coffee cup to the linens in your room and the service experience.

With that said, let's now talk about the sector Hyatt is in, which is a service-driven sector and also affected by consumer travel habits and needs.

What key market data tells us is that the consumer discretionary sector (which includes hotels and cruise lines) has seen nearly +20% growth in 1 year, although in the shorter term more recently it has seen a decline since the new year:

key market data (Seeking Alpha)

This sector data caught our interest as far as seeing if we can find a dip-buying opportunity on Hyatt stock right now.

Planning: What are Risks & Benefits?

Now we've come to the planning phase, so let's talk about planning for a few risks and benefits of investing in this stock.

Right now we are in the stage between already having seen the last earnings results in early November and the next round of earnings numbers due out in about 2 weeks on Feb. 15th, so we are trying to anticipate what those results could entail and how the market will react, good or bad.

In the last results shown on the income statement, the company saw YoY revenue growth from $836MM to $868MM, but also a general upward trend between Sept. 2022 and Sept. 2023. In addition, earnings/net income also grew YoY from $28MM to $68MM.

Future estimates by the analyst consensus indicate expected earnings growth by the end of both 2024 and 2025.

At the same time, balance sheet data shows long-term debt declining YoY at this firm, down to $3B in Sept 2023, and interest expenses have been relatively flat YoY, which we think is a good sign of getting a better handle on debt in a time of high interest rates, since debt can impact the balance sheet and interest expense can impact the net income.

Notable is that the Hyatt CEO in his Q3 remarks pointed to the return of travel demand as a future driver of growth:

We expect strong fee growth to continue, fueled by our record pipeline of 123,000 rooms and higher levels of conversion opportunities combined with robust demand for travel around the globe.

Regarding travel growth, IATA (Intl Air Transport Association) had already said in their recent news release that air travel as of November "reached 99% of 2019 levels as recovery continues." Also, a study published yesterday by Statista showed data indicating the post-pandemic growth in travel demand provided a tailwind. My own thesis this December on Delta Air Lines (DAL), for example, called it a buy due to expected travel growth this year.

So, holistically speaking we think the benefits outweigh the risks on this stock as we can expect travel growth and hotel room booking growth, analysts are calling for earnings growth in the next few years, and the company debt levels and debt costs have come down.

On a macro level, and this is relevant to this sector which is why it is called consumer "discretionary" and not consumer "essential", recession fears seem to have subsided. Here is what yesterday's article in Axios said:

Gone are the gloomy warnings of an imminent global recession. Economists at the International Monetary Fund see improving results, on both inflation and growth, compared with just a few months ago.

We think such a macro environment continuing into the summer travel season just months away should add more tailwinds for Hyatt.

Executing: Is the Price & Valuation Justified?

From our planning phase we determined the benefits of investing in Hyatt outweigh the known risks, so the next question is whether the current share price and valuations make sense.

Here is the yCharts we just pulled:

Data by YCharts

We know from this chart that Hyatt stock has recovered nicely since its autumn lows, and is now trading at 12% vs its 200-day SMA, a long-term trend indicator we like to use as it can smooth out the price volatility.

When it comes to valuations, let's laser focus on forward P/E ratio and forward P/B ratio. The forward P/E is 62 while the sector is just under 17. Keep in mind this is a sector that may include stocks besides hotels. Its peer Marriott (MAR) also seems to have an elevated forward P/E, as does its other hotel peer Hilton Worldwide (HLT).

So, we think the market is highly bullish on future earnings potential of major hotel chains, and justifiably so due to the expected travel growth and lower recession risk. That would explain the elevated valuation multiple.

The forward P/B is 3.83, while the sector average is 2.49. This indicates the market is optimistic about future equity growth, and we think it will be driven by earnings growth. On a trailing basis, from balance sheet data we see the company has already grown equity on a YoY basis, driving it up to $3.58B in Sept. 2023.

Monitor & Control: What Metrics Matter to this Sector?

So far, we planned for risks and benefits, and also determined that Hyatt trading at around $128 is much cheaper than hotel peers Marriott and Hyatt, and all three have bullish valuation multiples.

At this point, we need more data to help our decision. What we care about, as dividend investors, is a stock's dividend growth over 10 years and its yield compared to peers, so these are metrics we monitor often as they can change too. It tells us that a company has the financial capacity to return capital back to shareholders.

From dividend growth data, Hyatt is not impressive as it seems to have started paying dividends of $0.60/share/year in 2018 but by 2023 they were down to $0.45/share/year. Granted, this industry faced the global pandemic years of 2020-2021, and it is reflected in the dividend history.

This also tells us this company can be subject to certain business shocks related to pandemics that crush demand for travel and lodging, or the effects of public policy decisions during pandemics, so that is something to consider about this company, since we do not know for certainty that there will not be new pandemic strains emerging again.

As far as dividend yield, to get the best dividend return on the capital invested, we compared the trailing yield of Hyatt vs hotel peers Marriott, Hilton, as well as InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Of this peer group, IHG had the best dividend yield at 1.48% while the others lagged behind with unimpressive yields below 1%.

Hyatt - yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

Although we think earnings growth in 2024 will increase the chances of further quarterly dividend hikes, right now we are looking at just $0.15/share on a company trading for above $128/share.

We do not see this as a dividend opportunity as it is too expensive vs the dividend payouts it offers, and for this reason it tips this stock into the hold category rather than a buy at this point.

Closing: When do I Exit This Investment?

Since we decided not to buy at this current price vs dividend mix, because of all the other positive factors that led to a hold rating our portfolio strategy would be to hold on with expectation of future dividend growth as travel demand and earnings continue to improve.

However, we want to caution again that this segment is affected by pandemics and recessions, so our hold strategy does factor that in and it is another reason buying at the current elevated price is risky in the event things go sour again. This type of sector is one in which we prefer to snatch it up cheap in dip-buying scenarios like we saw this autumn, to limit our downside risk.

As for exiting this position, if we were actually trading it live, we would likely keep it longer-term as an anchor stock to gain portfolio exposure to the hotel industry since this is one of the big players in that space. In the event there are no major pandemics or major recessions in the next decade again, it could be a golden era for this stock in terms of upside. However, we also have an environment where credit is just too costly and the question becomes what will Fed decisions in the next year result in.

That is all on this stock for today, but we welcome constructive reader comments especially your thoughts on the hotel sector and Hyatt's peers.