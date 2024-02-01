Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, Core Molding Technologies' (NYSE:CMT) revenue and earnings more than doubled. However, this growth rate is not sustainable. While the average thermoplastic price over the past 3 years was about 1/3 higher than the average 2014 to 2016 price, current prices seem to have come down to the 2014 level.

From a profitability and operating efficiency perspective, there was no significant improvement over the past decade. But it is financially strong so there is a performance gap.

CMT is a cyclical company and a valuation based on its performance over the cycle did not show any margin of safety. Its performance gap and poor margin of safety meant that this is not an investment opportunity.

Business background

CMT is a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company operates six production facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The US is the biggest revenue contributor accounting for about 61% of the total revenue in 2022. Refer to the left part of Chart 1.

The company operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. Reinforced plastics are combinations of resins and reinforcing fibers that are molded to shape. The Company believes it is one of North America's largest compounders and molders of thermoset and thermoplastic structural products.

Chart 1: Revenue Profile (Author)

A key characteristic of the business is that its top 5 customers accounted for a significant part of the revenue. I projected that in 2023 the top 5 customers accounted for 69 % of the total revenue. Note that the 2023 performance in this article was based on the Sep 2023 LTM performance.

The % contribution by the top 5 customers has reduced over the years. The top 5 customers accounted for 87 % of the revenue in 2014 compared to 64 % in 2022. As can be seen from the right part of Chart 1, the composition of the top 5 companies has also changed over the years.

Nevertheless, 3 customers - Navistar, Volvo, and PACCAR - have been with CMT since 2014. However, their % revenue contribution to the company's revenue has been reducing so that in 2023, their % contribution was half of that in 2014.

Considering that company revenue had doubled during this period, it meant that CMT has been reducing its top 5 customers' risk.

Operating trends

I looked at 2 groups of metrics to get a picture of the operating trends.

The left part of Chart 2 shows the trends for 3 metrics - revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets).

The right part of Chart 2 shows the operating profit trend broken down into revenue, fixed cost, and variable cost. In the chart, the gap between revenue and the total cost (fixed and variable cost) represents the operating profits.

Over the past 10 years, revenue grew at 8.7 % CAGR while PAT grew at 10.1 % CAGR. A big part of the growth came over the past 3 years.

The profit growth was also not a steady one. In 2018 and 2019, the company incurred losses despite growing revenue.

This can be attributed to a drop in the gross profit margins from 15.2 % in 2017 to 10.1 % and 7.6 % in 2018 and 2019 respectively. According to the company:

"In the second half of 2018, the Company…experienced difficulty hiring, training and retaining labor...coupled with asset capacity and reliability constraints, resulted in increased manufacturing inefficiencies and the inability to consistently meet customers' delivery and quality requirements…"

The good sign is that the company bounced back in 2020 with improving gross profitability and contribution margins. Unfortunately, the gross profitability and contribution margins in 2023 were about the same as those in 2014.

Chart 2: Operating trends (Author)

a) Note to Performance Index chart. To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the various annual values by the respective 2012 values.

b) Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales - Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue - Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

Growth

Over the past decade, growth came from a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. From 2014 to 2023, CMT spent USD 80 million on CAPEX and USD 78 million on acquisitions.

The company did not provide a breakdown of how its revenue or earnings growth was distributed between these 2 categories. But using the capital expenditure as a basis, I would say that acquisitions contribute about half of the growth.

Over the past decade, total assets grew at 7.0 % CAGR. This was at a lower rate compared to revenue and profit growth. The result was that:

Asset turnover grew at 1.6 % CAGR. In other words, there was hardly any improvement in capital efficiency.

There was a slight decline in ROA comparing 2023 to 2014.

These together with my earlier comments on the gross profitability and contribution margin suggest that there were hardly any improvements in operating efficiencies.

Cyclical performance

Looking at the revenue pattern in Chart 2, you can see a cyclical pattern. You should not be surprised as thermoplastic prices are cyclical and experienced a high price spike in 2021 and 2022. Refer to Chart 3.

The average 2021 to 2023 price was about 1/3 higher than the average 2014 to 2016 price.

Current prices seemed to have come down to the 2014 level.

The company did not provide any data on shipment volume so it was hard to see how much of the revenue growth was due to tonnage growth vs price growth.

The interesting thing is that from 2014 to 2023 there is a 0.73 correlation between CMT revenue and the mid-year FRED Producer Price Index.

Chart 3: Produced Price Index. Thermoplastic resins (FRED)

The implications of all the above are:

CMT is a cyclical company and we should look at its value through a cyclical lens. Using the 2014 to 2022 data would cover at least 2 price cycles.

We may have to treat the past 3 years' prices as outliers.

According to Damodaran, to overcome the cyclical issue, we have to normalize the performance over the cycle. One way to do this is to take the current revenue to represent the current size of the business. We then multiply this by the average margins over the cycle to derive the earnings over the cycle.

There are two challenges here:

The 2023 performance as per Chart 2, is also part of the outlier price. The long-term price may be better reflected by the 2014 to 2020 prices. In other words, we may have to scale the 2023 revenue by some factor to represent the current size at the 2014 to 2020 prices.

There are two options to normalize the margins. A conservative one would be to take the 2014 to 2020 average. An optimistic one is to take the 2014 to 2023 average. The former exclude the outlier prices while the latter included them.

Financial position

I would assess CMT as financially sound based on the following:

It has a 17 % debt-capital ratio as of the end of Sep 2023. But I consider this acceptable when compared to the sector. According to Damodaran Jan 2023 datasets, the auto parts sector had a debt-capital ratio of 30%. (Note that I chose to compare with this sector due to the profile of its top 5 customers.)

As of the end of Sep 2023, it had USD 18.6 million in cash and short-term investments. This was about 9 % of its total assets.

Over the past 10 years, except for 2018, it generated positive cash flow from operations every year.

It generated about USD 17 million in cash flow from operations annually compared to an annual average PAT of USD 6 million. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

Over the past 10 years, it managed to achieve an average return on capital of 9.5%. This is much higher than its WACC of 7.4% implying that it was able to create shareholders value.

It has a good capital allocation track record as can be seen from Table 1. It was able to cover its CAPEX and acquisitions with the cash flow from operation.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2023. (Author)

You can see that there a discrepancy between the strong financials and the poor operating metrics. I termed this a performance gap.

Valuation

The value of a company depends on its expected future cash flow. In the case of CMT, the is dependent on the "normalized" earnings based on:

2023 revenue adjusted downwards based on the 2023 price factor. I use the FRED producer price index for 2023 compared to the average producer price index from 2014 to 2020 as the factor. Effectively it was a 0.82 price factor.

Contribution margins and capital turnover were based on the 2014 to 2023 average values. In other words, I took an optimistic view.

On such a basis, I estimate the intrinsic value to be USD 7 per share compared to the market price of USD 18 per share (as of 30 Jan 2024). There is no margin of safety despite the optimistic view.

The market price is equal to a situation where the price factor is 0.90, all else being equal. Looking at Chart 2, this looks like an unrealistic price factor.

I would conclude that there is no margin of safety at the current market price.

Valuation model

My valuation is based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm model as shown in Table 2.

Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) = EBIT(1-t) X (1- Reinvestment rate).

Value of Firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC - g).

g = growth rate. I assumed this to be 4% based on the long-term GDP growth rate.

WACC = weighted average cost of capital.

Value of Equity = Value of Firm + Cash - Total Debt - Minority interests.

Table 2: Estimating the intrinsic value (Author)

The key variables in my model are the revenue, contribution margin, and capital turnover. Most of the items in Table 2 are self-explanatory except for the following:

Item a. Revenue. This was based on the 2023 revenue X price factor. The price factor = (average 2014 to 2020 FRED Producer Price Index) / (2023 FRED Producer Price Index).

Item b. Contribution margin = 18.1 % based on the 2014 to 2023 average.

Item c. Fixed cost. This was based on the 2021 to 2023 average fixed cost plus the average past 10 years' charges for restructuring, goodwill impairment, and other unusual items.

Item h. Capital turnover was based on the 2014 to 2023 average of 218 %.

Item n. The WACC was based on a Google search for the term "CMT WACC" as per Table 3.

Table 3: Estimating the WACC (Various)

Risks and limitations

You should consider the following when looking at my valuation:

Cyclical performance.

Current size.

Normalized contribution margin and capital turnover.

I have pegged CMT performance to the thermoplastic price cycle. This is different from what the company said about its cyclical performance:

"Demand for medium and heavy-duty trucks, power sports, automotive, and commercial products also fluctuates on an economic, cyclical and seasonal basis…"

This company is viewing its cycle from the end-use perspective whereas I am viewing it from the product perspective. I don't think it is important how the cycle is defined as long as we look at the through-the-cycle performance rather than take the current performance.

The second point is more important. I have assumed that the current size as represented by the 2023 revenue has a volume and price component. Since the company did not provide any volume information, I used the FRED Producer Price Index to scale the 2023 revenue.

We may argue over the factor to use. But we should agree that the 2023 revenue per se does not represent the long-term size looking at the price trends of Chart 2.

My third point is that I have taken an optimistic approach by using the 2014 to 2023 values for the contribution margin and capital turnover. These included the past 3 years' outlier situation. You may argue that a more representative picture would be without the outlier situation. In mitigation, I would point out that even with this optimistic picture, there is no margin of safety.

Conclusion

CMT has a performance gap. While it is financially sound, its operating performance is not something to shout about. Over the past decade:

There was no improvement in its returns as represented by the ROA and gross profitability.

A big part of the revenue and earnings growth came over the past few years from the outlier thermoplastic prices.

There were not improving trends looking at the operating efficiencies.

At the same time, a valuation based on its performance over the cycle showed that there is no margin of safety. Based on the above, CMT is not an investment opportunity.

I am a long-term value investor and my analysis and valuation are based on this perspective. This is not an analysis for those hoping to make money over the next quarter or so.