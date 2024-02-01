alacatr

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to report its full fiscal year earnings later this week, and with the stock well-below its 2021 highs, a lot of investors are now circling the stock with the intention to buy at the very bottom.

Although calling a bottom of a company that is undergoing a turnaround and is trading at very low multiples is always tempting, there are a number of factors that SWK shareholders should keep in mind during the upcoming quarterly results.

I will go through these in the following lines, but as a starting point, we should keep in mind that even after the sharp drop in 2021-22 period, SWK now continues to underperform the market on an absolute basis, while also exhibiting much higher volatility.

On itself, this is a major red flag given the strength of the U.S. consumer in recent years and the broadly supportive macroeconomic environment. At the same time, SWK is among the leaders in its space and owns some of the most well-known brands in the hand tools sector.

This highlights the problems associated with the company's restructuring process and all the controversies that come along with. For example, the management has been heavily engaged with divestments and integration of recent large acquisitions which resulted in significant one-off expenses and a wide gap between the company's GAAP and Non-GAAP numbers.

Usually this is not such a big problem for shareholders, but in the case of Stanley Black & Decker, I think it deserves attention. Investors should also keep in mind that even though the trend in SWK's quarterly Earnings per Share (EPS) numbers has been encouraging, the numbers deviate significantly from the company's GAAP figures.

All that brings us to the first point that I would like to make and more specifically - pay attention to ongoing adjustments and Non-GAAP figures.

A Messy Restructuring

As I said, oftentimes ignoring the one-off expenses and earnings adjustments makes sense given the transitory nature of these expenses. In the case of SWK, however, the restructuring process has been ongoing for quite some time and the management has been engaging in a number of acquisitions and divestitures over the past few years.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Presentation

On top of the list shown above, just very recently SWK's management announced that it is also going to sell its attachment tools business.

As a result of all that, the gap between the company's GAAP and adjusted figures has skyrocketed. During the last reported quarter, GAAP EPS number of the full fiscal year was expected to worsen from a negative $1.25 to negative $0.5 to a negative $1.45 to negative $1.

Now turning to our 2023 guidance. Our expected GAAP earnings per share range has been revised to negative $1.45 to negative $1 from negative $1.25 to negative $0.50, charges primarily from the global supply chain transformation and Outdoor business integration. Source: SWK Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

On the contrary, adjusted expected figures for the year improved significantly to the ranges indicated below.

Based on the strength of the third quarter, we are raising our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $1.10 to $1.40 from our previous guidance range of $0.70 to $1.30. Source: SWK Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

Although the management blamed global supply chain issues and the ongoing integration of its recent acquisitions, such a divergence does raise some eyebrows. To me personally, this deserved more attention by SWK's management alongside very detailed reconciliation to GAAP figures. Instead the difference was simply attributed to "Acquisition-Related Charges & Other" which for the last reported quarter made a notable difference between reported and Non-GAAP EPS numbers.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Presentation

All these integration expenses aside, SWK's business has been haunted by a large number of one-off expenses for quite some time now - from provisions for credit losses and other expenses to losses on sales of businesses, asset impairments and restructuring charges.

Stanley Black & Decker 10-Q SEC Filing

As a total sum, all these one-off items have been both quite persistent in recent years and significant in size. On the graph below, I have plotted the sum of the expenses marked in red on the table above and compared that against the company's adjusted operating profit (by taking into account only cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses).

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

In the meantime, SWK's management has been very optimistic about its future EPS numbers, but has also tied-up these expectations to an improving macroeconomic environment.

And the $4 to $5, I would say, given the performance of the business in the back half of the year in a dynamic market. I would still say, we see the $4 to $5 as a reasonable range. Certainly, it's dependent on the macro and deflation versus inflationary environment. I would say that, the $4 to $5 anticipates a stable or improving macro. If you are at the stable side of the macro, you are probably on the lower side of the range and if you are at an improving macro, you kind of go towards the higher side of that range. Source: SWK Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

Overall, before investors could rely on any future guidance, I believe that SWK's management should do a much better job at convincing shareholders that all these Non-GAAP adjustments are indeed transitory and that the company would put more focus on improving its existing businesses, as opposed to pursuing more acquisitions and divestitures.

That is why, I would put less emphasis on the actual figures reported during the upcoming quarter, as opposed to more solid evidence that the difference between GAAP and Non-GAAP figures would narrow down significantly in 2024.

What Needs To Change?

My second area of focus during the quarter would be on the company's profitability and the need for a more solid long-term strategy.

While management has been quite optimistic about the future, the current profitability profile of SWK is worrisome. Even if we ignore the EBIT and Net Income margins, which are subject to the aforementioned adjustments, Stanley Black & Decker's gross margin is quite low when considering the company's strong brand portfolio.

Seeking Alpha

The gross margin figure has also fallen sharply in recent years which is rather unusual and could be a signal for problems that go beyond the current supply chain issues.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Given the significantly larger share of the Tools & Outdoor division relatively to the B2B Industrial one and the heavy exposure of SWK to the U.S. market where it has an exceptionally strong brand portfolio, such a rapid deterioration of the gross margin figures is a cause of concern.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Presentation

In that regard, during the last conference call, the management has indicated that gross margin figures should improve from here on as high cost inventory headwinds are already behind us.

Those you are kind of seeing in our gross profit as we exit the fourth quarter of this year. So, during this year, you have seen a cost of about 400 basis points in total, 300 basis points of which was roughly high cost inventory and one of which -- 100 basis points of which was kind of under absorption of fixed cost. That has played out within 2023 and you are seeing that in the gross profit margin at almost did 28% in the third quarter and will probably be at or above in the fourth quarter. And so that's kind of behind us and we are building off of that 28% plus gross margin next year as we head into 2024 and the program continues. Source: SWK Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

Although a gross margin of 28% is still well-below the normal levels we have seen in prior years, I will be looking for a notable improvement during the fourth quarter of 2023 and a more specific guidance on what we could expect over the course of 2024.

Lastly, I would expect from SWK's management to be more focused on improving its existing business and any talk about more M&A deals would be a major red flag in my view. The reason is that the MTD Products and Excel deals both require significant efforts in terms of rebranding and integration.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Presentation

Not to mention the poor-timing of these deals that are already seen as a major weak points of the company's Tools & Outdoor division.

We have pockets of strength like our Professional Tool business. We have weak points in Outdoor and consumer trends. Source: SWK Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

I would expect for SWK's ratio of Capex to Depreciation & Amortization expense to increase significantly during the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024 given the currently lower amount spent on capex that the annual depreciation expense.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Conclusion

As Stanley Black & Decker is about to report its full fiscal year results, shareholders should be increasingly skeptical of any further divergence between GAAP and Non-GAAP figures. Instead of paying attention to rosy forecasts that are largely dependent on the state of the economy, I would be looking for more evidence that gross margins are heading higher. Lastly, I would expect management to shift its focus to organic growth and expansion of the business through higher reinvestment back into the business.