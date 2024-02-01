Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment

I last updated Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) investors in early December, as I first discussed about initial stages of the sale rumors. While I didn't expect the rumors to dissipate, I didn't anticipate them gaining significant traction over the past two months.

Given substantial developments since then, with Paramount Global potentially moving closer to a possible sale, I assessed it's timely to update investors on how they should consider their next move ahead.

Observant investors should have noted the flurry of possible deals that Skydance Media's David Ellison spurred. Skydance's negotiations with Paramount include Shari Redstone, which controls 77% of voting rights through National Amusements. Ellison intends to acquire National Amusements to access Paramount's coveted assets. However, Skydance is reportedly more keen on Paramount's studio assets, suggesting a sale on its declining linear TV assets cannot be ruled out. In addition, the talk was highlighted as in advanced stages, although Apollo Global was reportedly also "contemplating an offer to acquire National Amusements."

However, the report of a new bid by media honcho Byron Allen has thrown a spanner into the works for Redstone and Ellison as Allen attempts to scupper the negotiations. The Wall Street Journal reported that Allen Media Group "has made a $14.3 billion offer to acquire Paramount Global." However, it represents a 23% decline from his initial $18.5B offer in April 2023, attributed to the collapse in PARA since then. Considering debt, the offer is assessed to be around $30B, compared to PARA's enterprise value of $25.5B.

The critical difference between Allen's bid and the negotiations led by Skydance is likely predicated on the assets' structuring. Allen is considering merging his media assets with Paramount's prized cable and broadcast networks. However, his plans suggest that Allen could contemplate selling Paramount's studio assets to monetize the film segment. Therefore, it seems Allen's bid could offer a better strategic fit to PARA's assets when we consider its sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation.

According to Trefis's framework, PARA is valued at slightly less than $20 per share, with linear TV accounting for more than 70% of its valuation. Studios represent only a 4% attribution, which is justified, given Linear TV's core profitability drivers. While there is little doubt that Linear TV is in a secular decline, it's still expected to be a core bottom line driver for Paramount in the near- to medium-term, sustaining its robust "A-" profitability grade.

Moreover, Allen's offer of $21.53 per non-voting share implies a 47% premium over PARA's closing price on January 31. While it's way below his April 2023 offer, it's above Morningstar's fair valuation of about $20. In other words, we cannot refer to what PARA was estimated to be worth based on math three years ago, as in the case of Bank of America's (BAC) $53 per share valuation. Notably, the media landscape has shifted significantly in favor of Netflix (NFLX) since then, as it powers up while its linear TV peers struggle to transform their business models.

Furthermore, Netflix's recent deal with WWE heralds the streaming leader's move into live broadcasting and entertainment. Coupled with Netflix's entry into ad-supported streaming (still in its infancy), the competition against Netflix's profitable streaming model could stymie the valuation re-rating of PARA further, as seen with recent market sentiments. In other words, PARA could remain materially undervalued for a while, complicated by its forward EBITDA multiple of 10.2x. It implies a marked premium against its peers' median of 7x (according to S&P Cap IQ data).

PARA has struggled to overcome its medium-term downtrend bounded by the 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) since 2022. The rejection in December 2023 at the $17.4 level corroborates the observation.

Despite that, I assessed that PARA's long-term bottom likely formed in November 2023 ($10.5 level), suggesting bearish investors should reconsider their thesis.

I believe the implied discount to Allen's offer suggests that the market remains uncertain about the deal's outcome, particularly as Skydance's negotiations with Paramount could be at an advanced stage. However, with the formation of an independent committee looking into the merits of these offers, Paramount investors deserve a deal that provides them an appropriate premium relative to what PARA is worth.

If I'm a PARA holder, I will consider holding it out, given the relatively attractive risk/reward for relatively undervalued PARA shares. However, if I'm new to PARA, I wouldn't consider entering now and attempting to chase the potential deal closure, given the unconstructive media dynamics and medium-term down-trending price action. Also, there's no guarantee the potential deals could close, even if Allen claims to have the required regulatory approvals, given Paramount's hefty $15B net debt and its acquisitions structure considering National Amusements' controlling stake.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

