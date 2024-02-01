Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paramount: Better To Avoid Chasing Deal Hype And Getting Burned

Feb. 01, 2024 1:30 PM ETParamount Global (PARA) Stock2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Paramount Global is potentially moving closer to a sale, with multiple bids from Skydance Media and Byron Allen.
  • Allen's bid seems to offer a better strategic fit, considering merging his media assets with Paramount's cable and broadcast networks.
  • The market remains uncertain about the outcome of the possible deals, complicated by Shari Redstone's controlling stake.
  • I explain why PARA could remain materially undervalued for some time. Also, there's no guarantee that any of the deals could close.
  • Investors attempting to chase potential upside could end up getting hurt. They should have added aggressively in November 2023, not now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment

I last updated Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) investors in early December, as I first discussed about initial stages of the sale rumors. While I didn't expect the rumors to dissipate, I didn't anticipate them gaining significant

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.79K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (7.74K)
Good coverage on one of the many companies trying to find a way to survive and thrive during the streaming wars. I am always tempted to dabble in one of the many iconic names, including DIS, but I'm not smart enough to predict which ones, if any, will win the race to profitability.
benfam3 profile picture
benfam3
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (915)
I'm holding and waiting to get out alive like so many other suffering longs.
This has been the worst investment I have ever made. A total train wreck of a company.
This whole sector is garbage except for Netflix imo.
I'll be running for the exits as soon as we see some kind of savior deal to bail us out!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PARA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.