Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRW: I Like This Fund, But Not The NAV Destruction

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a high distribution yield of 13.60% and pays out special distributions to shareholders.
  • The fund has a reputation for activist investing and has attempted to force fund managers to make changes to reduce discounts on NAV.
  • The fund's performance has been flat compared to the S&P 500, but investors have received a 4.94% total return due to high distribution yields.
  • The fund employs some hedge fund strategies such as using long-short positions to reduce interest rate risk.
  • The fund trades at a discount, but its NAV has declined for two straight years. This suggests that the fund is distributing too much to its investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Close up of a woman counting money

Riska

The Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BRW) is a rather interesting closed-end fund that has managed to acquire a very good reputation among some closed-end fund investors. One reason for this is obviously the fund's very high

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.65K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

postal8081 profile picture
postal8081
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (362)
Held it for years. It was PPR in the past. Got back all my original investment, so gravy money now. Totally different fund now than in the 90's.
c
cjk420
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (1.01K)
That said, I am accumulating shares around current share price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BRW Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.