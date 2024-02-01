Riska

The Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BRW) is a rather interesting closed-end fund that has managed to acquire a very good reputation among some closed-end fund investors. One reason for this is obviously the fund's very high distribution yield. As of the time of writing, the fund has a 13.60% forward yield but in practice, the yield tends to be a bit higher because of this fund's habit of paying out special distributions to its shareholders. For example, earlier this month, the fund paid out a $0.1140 per share special distribution. This amount is more than the fund's normal payment and as a result, the fund's investors effectively ended up receiving just over thirteen regular distributions this year. The fund could very well make special distributions like this in the future. The fund's management has also managed to acquire a reputation for activist investing due to their strategy of purchasing other closed-end funds that trade at large discounts and then pushing for changes that are intended to reduce the target's discount on net asset value. This has generally worked out pretty well as a strategy and the shareholders of the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund have benefited overall.

As regular readers might recall, we last discussed the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in early October 2023. Unfortunately, the fund's performance since that time has not been particularly impressive. As we can see here, the shares of the fund have been almost perfectly flat over the period compared to a massive 14.84% gain in the S&P 500 Index (SP500):

This could be a bit of a turn-off for some investors. After all, nobody wants to underperform the standard market index. However, as I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, the actual return realized by investors in most closed-end funds is substantially better than a cursory look at the fund's share price performance would lead one to believe. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their investment profits to their investors in the form of distributions. Thus, the fund aims to keep its net asset value reasonably stable over time while providing investors with a high current yield. This is a very different business model to most indexed exchange-traded funds, as the latter entity delivers most of its returns in the form of share price appreciation.

As such, we always want to include the distributions that a fund paid out when analyzing its performance. When we do that, we see that investors who purchased the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund on the date that my previous article was published have received a 4.94% total return:

Admittedly, this is still worse than what the S&P 500 Index delivered over the same period. However, it is still not a horrible total return for four months and it might be acceptable for income-focused investors. After all, the yield is high enough that this fund can provide a reasonable level of income even if an investor were to only allocate a small amount of their overall capital to it while leaving the rest in an index fund of some sort. Investors in the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund are still not losing money overall, and the yield does exceed the historic annual return of the S&P 500 Index so some investors may want to hold it for that reason. After all, assuming the fund can sustain the distribution, investors in it should probably do just fine over the long term.

The fund has released its annual report since the time that we last discussed it. This should give us a much better idea of how well the fund can sustain its high yield. We will, of course, be sure to pay special attention to this report over the course of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. The fund has capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

I will admit that this goal is a bit surprising considering that this is not, strictly speaking, a debt fund. Normally, a fund that invests in things other than debt securities will explicitly list total return as its objective. After all, common equities are by their very nature total return vehicles because they are generally purchased by those investors who want to receive an income through the dividends and distributions paid out by the issuing company as well as benefit from the capital gains that should accompany the growth and prosperity of the issuing company. This is different from debt securities, which have no net capital gains over their lifetimes as the only investment profit that an investor who purchases a new-issue debt security and holds it to maturity will receive is the regular coupon payments. Thus, we would expect that any fund that invests in securities other than debt securities will have total return as its primary objective.

With that said, CEF Connect classifies the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund as a leveraged loan fund. If that were true, the current income objective would make a great deal of sense. However, the fund's own website states that its strategy is something entirely different. Per the website:

The Fund invests globally in debt and equity securities of public and private companies, which includes, among other things, investments in closed-end funds, special purpose acquisition companies, reinsurance, and public and private debt instruments.

The fund's current holdings consist of 86.98% common equity with the remainder of its assets invested in various types of fixed-income securities:

The fund only has 9.98% of its assets invested in senior loans as of the time of writing. Thus, despite what certain sources may claim, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is not a leveraged loan fund. Its performance in the market will be very different from such a fund as the securities held by this fund will prove to be much more volatile than senior loans in terms of price. This is almost certainly one reason why the fund's net asset value has bounced around so much over the past year:

Barchart

As I pointed out in a few previous articles (see here), leveraged loans are very stable in terms of price regardless of changes in interest rates or other changes in the macroeconomic environment. As such, we would not expect a leveraged loan fund to have a net asset value that is this volatile. This is further confirmation that investors should not buy this fund with the expectation of getting a high-yielding leveraged loan fund as that is not the strategy that this fund is employing.

In fact, the largest position of the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is in closed-end funds. Other closed-end funds account for 22.73% of the fund's current asset allocation:

Fund Fact Sheet

This is similar to what we saw the last time that we discussed the fund. At that time, 33.02% of the fund's total assets were invested in closed-end funds. Thus, the fund has significantly decreased its exposure to closed-end funds, but these assets still account for the majority of its assets. We also see increases in the fund's allocation to private funds and corporate bonds. In fact, corporate bonds were not even on the list the last time that we discussed this fund so that is where the majority of the money that the fund pulled out of closed-end funds went.

I will confess that I do not find the fund's increased allocation to corporate bonds to be a great decision right now. Corporate bonds have delivered a very strong performance since the start of October, as the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (LQD) is up 9.14% since the date that my previous article on this fund was published:

Seeking Alpha

The reason for this is naturally the optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve's apparent pivot. However, as I pointed out in a few previous articles, such as this one, I think that the market is wrong about the magnitude that the Federal Reserve is going to cut interest rates this year. Inflation still remains well above the central bank's target level, actually increased in December, and most other measures of economic performance remain strong. In short, current economic data is far too strong to justify the 150 basis points of 2024 rate cuts that are currently priced into corporate bonds. Thus, corporate bonds are looking very overpriced right now, but the fund increased its allocation to these bonds significantly over the past two or three months. I am not so sure that this is a great idea.

With that said, we can also see a substantial short position in government bonds. The fund's annual report states that these are U.S. Treasuries with 2033 and 2038 maturity dates:

Fund Annual Report

If I am correct that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates to the degree that the market expects in 2024, these short positions should actually benefit the fund. The fund increased the size of the U.S. Treasury short positions since we last discussed the fund, so it appears that the fund was actually buying corporate bonds at the same time that it was shorting U.S. Treasury securities. This helps allay my concerns about the risks of the long corporate bond position since any losses in the corporate bonds should be at least partially offset by profits in the short Treasury positions.

The fund appears to be trying to capture the interest difference between U.S. Treasury securities and corporate bonds while reducing its interest rate risk. Overall, this is not a bad strategy, and it is generally in line with what we have come to expect from this fund. After all, I actually equated this fund to a publicly traded hedge fund in my previous article and the above strategy of using both long and short positions to capture interest rate differentials while reducing interest-rate risk is something that an absolute return hedge fund might do. I will admit that this makes me much less nervous about the increased corporate bond allocation, and it should make it easier for any risk-averse investor to sleep at night.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting its effective returns. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase closed-end funds, bonds, or other income-producing assets. As long as the purchased assets deliver a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. With that said, this strategy is not as effective today with rates at 6% as it was two years ago when rates were at 0%. We have already seen other funds run into trouble because of the rising expenses related to their leverage. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword because leverage increases both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I generally do not like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has levered assets comprising 13.26% of its portfolio. This represents a significant decline from the 16.07% leverage ratio that the company had the last time that we discussed it. In fact, this is one of the biggest leverage ratio declines over a three- or four-month period that I have seen among any closed-end fund in recent memory.

This decline in the fund's leverage suggests that the fund actually paid down some of its borrowings. After all, the fund's net asset value per share is down 2.16% since the last time that we discussed it:

Barchart

If the fund's leverage had simply remained stable, then this decline in net asset value would have caused the fund's leverage ratio to increase instead of decrease. Thus, the fund clearly paid down some of its debt in order to reduce its risk profile in the current environment. This is not necessarily a bad thing, although this fund was never heavily leveraged in the first place.

Overall, there does not appear to be anything to worry about with respect to the fund's leverage at the current level. The balance between risk and reward is quite acceptable here.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests in a combination of closed-end funds, corporate debt, senior loans, special-purpose acquisition companies, and other debt and equity offerings available on the market. In the case of some of these securities, the yields can be quite high. For example, many closed-end funds have a 7% to 13% distribution yield today. The fund collects all of the payments that it receives from the securities in its portfolio and combines it with any capital gains that it manages to realize due to market pricing fluctuations. The fund does borrow some money that allows it to control more securities than it could solely with its own equity capital, which results in higher effective yields and total returns than it would have without the leverage. However, this fund is not as reliant on borrowing money as many other closed-end funds. Despite the low leverage, the relatively high yields of the securities held by this fund and the potential for capital gains still allow us to expect a very high yield from the fund's shares because it pays out its investment profits to its shareholders after covering its expenses.

This is certainly the case as the fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0850 per share ($1.02 per share annually), which gives it a whopping 13.60% yield at the current share price. Unfortunately, the fund has not always been consistent with respect to its distribution as it has raised it and lowered it many times over its history:

CEF Connect

This history of variable distributions might prove to be a bit of a turn-off for any investors who are seeking to receive a safe and consistent income from their portfolios that can be used to finance their lifestyles or simply cover their bills. There are many retirees who may be in such a situation. However, as I noted in previous articles on this fund, we should probably ignore the fund's distribution history prior to June 2021 because it had a different manager and a very different strategy prior to that date. Unfortunately, even over the past year, the fund's distribution has shown a certain amount of variation:

CEF Connect

As we can see above, the fund's distribution declined slightly over the first half of the year before settling in at a steady $0.0850 per share monthly. We do see a massive increase in the distribution this January, however. This overall represents a bit of a change to the fund's distribution strategy. As the fund's management points out in its most recent distribution release:

The above distribution was declared in accordance with the Fund's currently effective managed distribution plan, whereby the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed amount of $0.085 per share. The Fund will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund's plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the net asset value of the Fund's common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Thus, investors should generally expect that the fund will pay $0.0850 per share per month consistently going forward. In addition, the fund will make special distributions at least once a year if it has sufficient investment gains that the standard monthly distribution does not result in the investors receiving all of the fund's profits. This should improve the fund's appeal for anyone who desires a stable income going forward, as there is an effective floor to the fund's distributions. We can basically treat the $0.0850 per month as our "salary" and any special distributions as a "bonus," to put it in a parlance that would be familiar to most people.

As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the fund is actually covering its distribution with investment profits. After all, we do not want it to be distributing more than it is earning since that will be destructive to the fund's net asset value. As I have pointed out before, a fund cannot easily sustain net asset value destruction over a long period of time because that makes it harder and harder for the fund's managers to earn the returns needed to cover the distribution.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report (linked earlier in this article) corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. This is a much more recent report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund. This is quite nice, as it should give us a much better understanding of how well the fund has been able to cover its more recent distributions. It will also give us a good idea of how well the fund handled the market turbulence last year, including the Spring bull market and the pessimistic period of rising long-term yields that lasted throughout the summer of 2023.

During the full-year period, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund received $18,799,134 in interest along with $5,711,255 in dividends from the securities in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we see that the fund had a total investment income of $24,615,078 over the full-year period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $7,694,970 available to the shareholders. As might be expected, that was nowhere near enough to cover the distributions that the fund actually paid out during the period. The Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund distributed a total of $44,188,144 to its shareholders over the full-year period. At first glance, this may be concerning as the fund clearly did not have sufficient net investment income to cover its distributions.

However, there are other ways through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, the fund might be able to realize capital gains by selling appreciated securities in certain market conditions. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly do represent money flowing into the fund that can be distributed to shareholders. In addition, the fund holds other closed-end funds that may sometimes make a return of capital distribution. These payments also represent money coming into the fund that will not be reflected in its net investment income.

Unfortunately, the fund failed to earn sufficient income from these alternate sources to fully cover the distributions. The fund reported net realized gains of $21,617,627 and had another $1,283,599 in net unrealized gains over the full-year period. This is good, but it was not sufficient to fully cover the distribution. The fund's net asset value declined by $13,591,948 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. This comes on the heels of a $52,250,679 net asset value decline in the previous year.

Thus, over the past two years, the fund's net asset value has declined from $419,709,890 to $353,867,263. This strongly suggests that the fund is distributing more than it can really afford. Its net asset value is down 1.93% since October 31, 2023, so it has failed to correct this problem in the past three months since the most recent financial report was released. This is something that we will very much need to watch, as it seems certain that the distribution will need to be reduced if the fund's performance does not improve. This is the only real problem that I can see with this fund right now, and it is the only reason that I am not upgrading it to a buy rating.

Valuation

As of January 30, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a net asset value of $8.14 per share but the shares currently trade for $7.51 each. This gives the fund's shares a 7.74% discount on net asset value at the current share price. This is a much more attractive discount than the 6.66% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Overall, it does represent a decent entry point for this fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is one of the more unique closed-end funds on the market. It invests in a variety of both publicly traded and private securities and even employs some strategies that are not typically seen outside of the hedge fund world. While many information sources state that this is a leveraged loan fund, that is not correct, and investors should not consider it to be one. The fund's 13.60% yield is very attractive and is probably the biggest selling point for this fund given its generally flat market price recently. Unfortunately, it appears that the fund is distributing more than its portfolio performance actually justifies and that is the only reason that this fund is not earning a buy rating right now. For the moment, I do not mind holding this fund for the yield but it does need to increase the returns that it earns from the portfolio in the medium term.