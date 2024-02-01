deepblue4you

Synopsis

Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) is a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest franchised automotive dealers in the US. It operates as an integrated automotive retail and service business that offers both new and used vehicle sales, financing, and insurance products. ABG’s past financial results have shown strong growth from 2021 onward. In addition, its margins have been consistently expanding over the years. Its debt level has been shrinking as well. However, its 3Q23 results were disappointing, as revenue has declined. Compared to the previous period, margins have contracted as well. Looking ahead, the strong growth in its Clicklane platform, coupled with Jim Koons Automotive Group’s acquisition, is poised to bolster its growth outlook. Given the weakness seen in its 3Q23 results, I believe the upside potential lacks a sufficient margin of safety. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating for ABG.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the last four years, ABG revenue year-over-year growth has been fluctuating. In 2020, revenue growth declined by 0.98%. However, from 2021 on, revenue growth has recovered. In 2021, revenue growth reported was 38.17%, while in 2022 it was 55.17%. The strong growth was driven by strong growth in all of its business segments, which can be broken down into new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and services, finance, and insurance.

Author's Chart

Apart from strong revenue growth, its margin has demonstrated strong growth as well. In 2019, gross profit margin was 16.21%, operating income margin was 4.64%, and net profit margin was 2.56%. By 2022, all margins had expanded. Gross profit margin was 20.09%, operating income margin was 8.25%, and net income margin was 6.46%.

Author's Chart

Moving onto its debt-to-equity [D/E] ratio, it has shown a clear trend of deleveraging. In 2019, its D/E ratio was 292%, but by 2022, it had been reduced to 127%. I welcome lower leverage, as it reduces the risk of bankruptcy. In addition, it also reduces interest expenses, which helps to bolster margins.

Author's Chart

Revenue Breakdown

ABG is one of the major automotive dealers in the US, with 181 vehicle franchises and 138 dealership locations in 14 states. There are a total of 31 brands of automobiles, with a revenue mix consisting of 33% under luxury, 39% under imports, and 28% under domestic brands. It offers a wide range of products and services, such as new and used vehicles, parts and accessories, and finance and insurance. ABG’s finance and insurance products are provided by Total Care Auto and independent third parties. New and used vehicles make up more than half of its revenue, while its parts and accessories and finance and insurance segments make up the rest.

Author's Chart

3Q23 Earnings Results Analysis

In my opinion, ABG’s reported disappointing 3Q23 earnings results. For 3Q23, total revenue was down 5% year-over-year. The decrease was due to a decline in used vehicle revenue of ~16%, a decrease in finance and insurance [F&I] of 17%, and a decrease in parts and service revenue of 2%. However, this was offset partially by growth in its new vehicle revenue of 3%.

Moving down the P&L, ABG’s gross profit decreased ~12%, and this is driven by a decrease in gross profit across its F&I, new vehicles, used vehicles, and parts and services. They were down 19%, 16%, 24%, and 2%, respectively.

As a result of lower gross profit, its operating income for 3Q23 was affected as well. It fell 16% year-over-year. However, it was partially offset by the decrease in its SG&A, which fell 11% year-over-year. Overall, net income decreased 17% year-over-year to $35.8 million.

Looking at 3Q23’s margin against 3Q22, I do notice a slight contraction in its margins across the board. Based on its consolidated statements of income, 3Q23’s gross profit margin is ~18.4% vs. 3Q22’s ~19.9%, operating income margin is ~7.2% vs. 3Q22’s ~8.1%, and net income margin is ~4.6% vs. 3Q22’s ~5.3%.

Author's Chart

Strong Growth in ABG’s Clicklane Platform

For the most recent 3Q23 earnings release, ABG's Clicklane reported record performance as more than 11,600 vehicles were sold through the platform. Compared to the previous period, this represents a year-over-year growth of ~71%. The Clicklane platform generated ~$460 million in revenue in 3Q23, and management is expecting it to report $2 billion in revenue in 2023.

The average credit score of Clicklane customers reported was 723, which is higher than the credit scores in ABG’s store, as well as higher than the previous quarter. As a result, 92% of financing applications through Clicklane were approved, with 86% receiving instant approval. The Clicklane platform’s average down payment continues to be above $9,000, while the average distance for vehicle delivery was 40 miles, which is consistent with last quarter.

As you can see, Clicklane has become an integral part of ABG’s business model. As it continues to grow and adoption rates continue to increase, I expect Clicklane to become an even more essential part of ABG’s business. So far, Clicklane has received strong positive feedback from customers.

In 2021, Clicklane’s revenue was ~$600 million, but by 2022, it had grown to ~$1.1 billion, which represents year-over-year growth of ~83%. By 2028, management is planning to grow this platform to $8 billion. Looking ahead, I expect the strong growth in Clicklane to bolster ABG’s growth outlook.

ABG's Investor Relations

Acquisition of Jim Koons Automotive Group

ABG has completed its acquisition of Jim Koons Automotive Group for $1.2 billion. One of the US's largest automotive retailers is buying over another successful auto dealer. Koons is one of the biggest privately-owned automotive dealers in the US and has been ranked among the top 10 privately owned dealers by revenue. It is also one of the top retailers to earn $3 billion in sales in 2022. This acquisition brings 20 dealerships under ABG, including one of the best-performing Toyota storefronts and six collision centers. It is stated to potentially add over $3 billion in annual revenue to ABG, with an average of $150 million per rooftop. This indicates a substantial increase in the scale of its business and allows ABG to enter new markets, strengthening its presence in its existing ones.

Relative Valuation Model

With a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, ABG is relatively small in comparison to its peers, which I have laid out below. ABG’s market capitalization is only 0.62x over its peers’ median of $7.27 billion. Despite being smaller in size, it has outperformed its peers in its forward revenue growth rate, net income margin TTM, and gross profit margin TTM.

In terms of the forward revenue growth rate, ABG has the highest growth at 22.14%, which is 6.28x over its peers’ medians of 3.53%. In terms of net income margin TTM, ABG has outperformed its peers, as it has reported 6.13% while its peers’ median was 2.59%. This goes the same with its gross profit margin TTM, reporting at 19.19%, which is 1.17x over its peers’ median of 16.39%.

Despite its higher profitability and better growth outlook, ABG trades at a lower forward P/E ratio of 6.6x vs. its peers’ median of 7.93x. In addition, it is also trading below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 8.23x. Given that it outperforms its peers in all three metrics that I have discussed, I believe that it is fair for ABG to be trading at least in line with its peers’ median P/E ratio. However, given its dismal 3Q23 results, I believe that it should not be trading at its 5-year average of 8.23x. This is to ensure that my model remains conservative.

By applying the median P/E ratio of 7.93x to its 2024 EPS market estimate of $31.82, my price target for 2024 is $252.17, reflecting an upside potential of 15%.

Author's Valuation Model

Risk

One upside risk of my hold recommendation is in relation to its promising acquisition of Jim Koons and Clicklane’s growth. Despite its disappointing 3Q23 result, there is a possibility that these two strategic initiatives might turn the tide for ABG. If the upcoming quarters were to report better than expected results, we might see an upward revision to its P/E ratio. In this scenario, we might see even higher share price appreciation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ABG’s past financial performance has demonstrated strong growth from 2021 onwards. Since 2019, its margins have been expanding while debt levels were shrinking. However, its most recent 3Q23 earnings result reported a revenue decline of 5%. In addition, margins were down year-over-year when compared to the previous period.

Although revenue was down year-over-year in 3Q23, its Clicklane platform has reported strong figures and growth. In addition, it has announced the completion of the acquisition of Jim Koons Automotive Group. These strategic initiatives are anticipated to bolster ABG’s future growth outlook.

When compared to peers, ABG outperformed them in all metrics. However, given its weak 3Q23 results, I believe my implied upside potential lacks a sufficient margin of safety. Hence, I am recommending a hold rating for ABG.