Davidovici

Days before Christmas, I concluded that there were many and uncertain moving targets in the case of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). When Forward Air announced its intention to acquire Omni Logistics in August of last year, shares saw a huge plunge overnight, on the back of price and leverage concerns.

While the company offered some hopes to investors in the fall, as all options regarding the deal appeared to be on the table, Forward moved forward and closed on the acquisition early in 2024.

While deal terms were revised somewhat, the revisions are far not sufficient to provide comfort, as the deal overhang and operational softness creates real questions into 2024, and frankly makes shares close to uninvestable.

A Recap

Founded in the 1980s, Forward Air has steadily grown and developed a wider range of transportation and logistics solutions. These include ground transportation services, shipping services, expedited LTL and air freight, all creating solid growth during the 2010s.

Such growth was the driver behind a $20 stock early in 2010 having risen to the $70 mark pre-pandemic, as shares even rose to the $120 mark in 2021. For the year 2022, Forward Air reported a 19% increase in full-year sales to $1.97 billion, with operating margins of 13.5%, translating into net earnings of $193 million, equal to just over $7 per share. This resulted in a market multiple being attached to these shares, after what has been a very strong year.

The company guided for a softer start to 2023, as the business and margins normalized somewhat. It originally guided for modest growth, but prospects for growth quickly disappeared after the company posted a 9% fall in first-quarter sales, and as much as a 22% decrease in second-quarter sales.

A $120 stock commanded a $3.1 billion equity valuation with 26 million shares outstanding, a valuation which excluded a modest net debt load of around a hundred million. This valued the business at around 2 times sales, which trended around $1.6 billion. EBITDA would likely fall from about $300 million in 2022 to $200-$250 million in 2023, pushing down earnings power to around $4 per share.

Given this backdrop and softer momentum, it was surprising that Forward Air announced a huge deal for Omni Logistics, one set to create a $3.7 billion pro forma business (including $200 million in projected revenue synergies). Pro forma EBITDA was seen around $600 million, including a $125 million synergy estimate.

Investors in Omni were granted $150 million in cash, as well as given a 38% stake in the business. This and $1.85 billion in bridge loans suggested that investors in Omni got a really sweet deal, valued at around $3.8 billion, which made the deal 5% dilutive to 2024 earnings. Besides dilution, it was a massive leverage overhang which caused concerns, as shares plunged from $120 to $65 in the matter of a few days, as my only question was what the break-up fee of the deal was.

Since the deal announcement, some events have taken place, as the company sold over $700 million in notes which carried >9% coupons, and in October it was Forward, which announced that Omni has not complied with all the obligations under the Merger Agreement, leaving all options on the table.

Third quarter results were reported down 19% to $413 million, as operating profit margins of 4% were down over ten points from the year before. Trying to offset some debt overhang, the company sold its Final Mile business to Hub Group (HUBG) back in December in a $262 million deal, involving the sale of activities which generate $289 million in sales.

Despite the continued pressure on shares I felt no need to be a hero, as operating performance was very weak, and the deal was very expensive, with a lot of costs incurred (through expensive debt and potential dilutive asset sales), making me perfectly comfortable to stay out of this mess.

Another Move Lower

Since late December, shares of Forward have fallen from $65 to $45 per share at the moment of writing. This all has to do with the fact that the company closed on the deal with Omni, but this came after deal terms were amended.

The revision of the deal terms make that the previous owners will now get a $20 million cash component, a $130 million reduction from the initial terms, while they are given a 35% diluted equity stake in the business (instead of 38%). If not mistaken, this still involves a $1.95 billion debt component as well, as quite frankly the revision in the purchase price seems limited, being the reason for the continued move lower in the share price.

The lack of transparency on all of this says it all, as the modest revision of the deal terms is not a win for investors in Forward here, as the real question remains if management really believes in this deal, or why they are so happy and committed to pursue this deal. This certainly is the case as the core business suffers from softer operating conditions and shares suffer from these conditions and concerns on the acquisition.

For now, I am not even trying to model the real implications as the picture is quite messy and uncertain, making it very easy for me to avoid being involved in this situation (almost at any costs), although I look forward with great interest to the fourth quarter results, but moreover the outlook for 2024 as uncertainty continues to prevail. If not for the massive share price decline witnessed already, Forward would deserve a sell-rating in my opinion, yet given the uncertainty and massive decline, I am labeling it a "hold" which does not mean that I advise a hold position, but that I am not looking to get involved.