yorkfoto

The Treasury Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is my most significant portfolio today, mostly comprised of short-term bonds. In the past, short-term bonds were a poor investment choice, with meager yields, almost always below the inflation rate. Today, these funds usually pay a yield above 5% with effectively no risk. Of course, as when I covered the fund last, there is an ongoing risk BIL faces temporary issues due to political factors. However, I continue to believe this is a very low probability outcome.

I believe a ~7% potential yield in stocks, with 20% in volatility, is not attractive compared to a 5% risk-free rate. Indeed, even most high-dividend stocks do not pay yields above that of BIL and other short-term bond funds.

BIL's current SEC yield is ~5.2%, primarily indexed to the one-month Treasury rate. This rate remains around 1% above the yields paid on Treasury bonds, with yields over one year in expiry to thirty years. Thus, investors can lock in a ~4.3% yield for the next few decades in long-term Treasury bonds, which have moderate duration risk if inflation rebounds, or a ~5.2% yield in BIL, which will only last until the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

Numerous factors may impact BIL's yield today. Most expect its yield to fall once the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates eventually. However, considering that the yield curve is a forward indicator of interest rates, we can see that the market does not necessarily expect significant rate cuts.

The yield curve often steepens when short-term rates fall, which is not necessarily true today. In my view, this potentially points toward prolonged inflationary issues that favor short-term over long-term bonds. Further, with the yield curve steepening, it is historically a very poor time to have significant stock investments, with cash-like positions being ideal if we compare its yield to stock equity yields.

The Yield Curve, Growth, and Inflation

Fundamentally, the yield curve is a predictor of interest rates. When it is inverted, it is pricing to reduce short-term rates. When steep, it is predicting a rise in short-term rates. Of course, the yield curve usually looks at the spread between the ten-year and two-year Treasury rates, being outside the Federal Reserve's direct control (unlike the 1-month rate). Thus, the yield curve is also a great predictor of changes to real economic growth as, if it prices a rate cut two years ahead, it accounts for an expected decline in growth.

Interestingly, a strong relationship exists between the yield curve and the "excess yield" on stocks, as measured by the CAPE ratio. See below:

Data by YCharts

The "excess yield" on the CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 is a handy broad market valuation metric. The CAPE ratio is the "P/E" of the S&P 500, using average EPS over the past decade. Using a trailing EPS figure, the CAPE naturally accounts for the cyclical changes to corporate profits. It is never wise to assume that EPS levels will never decline, as they've always faced large cyclical patterns. The excess yield metric takes the inverse of the CAPE (for example, 20X valuation is a 5% earnings yield) and subtracts the current 10-year real Treasury rate. Thus, a company with a 20X valuation would have a 5% earnings yield but only a ~3.2% excess yield because the 10-year real Treasury rate is around 1.8% today.

This valuation metric accounts for economic risk, relative valuation compared to bonds, and inflation. Over the past thirty years, excess yields have usually been the lowest when the yield curve is inverted. This is particularly interesting because the excess CAPE yield figure subtracts the 10-year Treasury yield while the "10-2" spread adds it, meaning the two should naturally have a positive correlation. Of course, the excess yield figure uses the real Treasury rate, subtracting the expected inflation rate sensibly because corporate profits usually rise with inflation.

With the yield curve having been inverted for a while and excess stock yields being so low, the S&P 500 is historically a poor investment with a low potential return after inflation (based on its valuation) and a high immediate risk of earnings declines due to the curve inversion. The above chart shows that recessions virtually always occur when the yield curve is rising and is usually positive. Today, the yield curve remains inverted and is trending higher, but at a slow rate. To me, this indicates high recession risk, in line with the historical pattern.

That said, the critical difference between today and the past is that the Federal Reserve has not yet cut interest rates, and if the yield curve is accurate, it may never do so. The manufacturing PMI continues to point toward a slowdown in US industrial activity. However, the headline inflation rate has also decreased dramatically since last year, partially offsetting some of the economic challenges present. See below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, commodity prices also crashed from 2022 through 2023 after rising significantly during COVID lockdowns. In my view, the core inflation rate figure does not account for the impact of commodity prices because fuel, food, and mineral prices significantly impact goods prices in general. Thus, we can see where inflation may be trending if we remove goods from inflation, focusing on services and more significant overall spending for most Americans. See below:

Services Inflation Rate, Annualized Monthly. Real Treasury Rate compared to Services (Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Based on monthly data, the blue line above represents the annualized services inflation rate, excluding energy services. The red line is the one-month Treasury rate minus that figure. Today, one-month Treasury rates pay a 2% premium to the headline inflation rate but no premium compared to services inflation, which rebounded in months. In my view, the rebound in services inflation is a vastly undercovered news story because services are the main driver of the US economy. Services inflation is also far less volatile than goods inflation because it is largely endogenous to the US economy. In contrast, goods prices depend mainly on global costs for manufacturing and shipping.

Fundamentally, service prices will rise when there is a labor shortage in key service markets, such as healthcare. Service prices also rise with rents, which have risen faster than inflation over recent decades. Durable goods prices have declined over the past year. If we assume goods will not continue to become cheaper while services inflation will remain constant, the overall headline inflation rate should rebound over the coming months.

Still, the one-month Treasury rate is usually below the services inflation rate. Today, it is nearly equal. This was true last in 2019 and 2007, excellent times to own short-term bills over stocks. There is still a ~76 bps expected one-year cut priced into the short-term yield curve. Interestingly, a similar cut was priced into the market around nine months ago, but quickly rebounded over the following months. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, the market is pricing in a short-term cut mainly because the combination of lower headline inflation and economic growth historically indicates interest rate reductions. Indeed, I would not be surprised to see a 50-100 bps rate cut, particularly if unemployment increases. However, as long as the labor market appears strong and with service prices rising, it is unlikely that interest rate cuts may last. Furthermore, although many aspects of the economy are slowing, the labor market has been very strong, potentially implying a recession may not stimulate unemployment to the same extent as in the past.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe market conditions are ideal for BIL. With its current SEC yield, BIL will not get anyone rich. Indeed, even with its ~5.2% yield, its total return is negligible compared to services inflation, mainly if we account for taxes (though it is exempt from state income tax). However, looking at the effective yield on stocks and the yield curve, it seems very unlikely to me that the S&P 500 will deliver a positive post-inflation yield over the coming three years. Further, although it may be reasonable to lock in a 4% to 5% yield in long-term Treasury bonds, I believe inflation may need around 4% to 5% over the coming decade or two to reduce the US debt load and rebalance wealth dynamics.