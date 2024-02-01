With The Merger Between Albertsons And Kroger Almost Certain To Fail, I Smell A Discount

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For better or worse, regulators are becoming even more strict than they were previously when it comes to contending with potentially monopolistic outcomes. Almost any scenario where even the prospect of consumers having to pay more or being limited in their choices is now coming under scrutiny. While this is undeniably positive for consumers more broadly when such regulatory actions achieve their objectives, the end result for shareholders can be frustrating. Just recently, the $1.4 billion acquisition of iRobot (IRBT) by Amazon (AMZN) was scuttled as it became clear that regulators in both Europe and the US were set to move against the transaction.

This brings us to focus on a much larger deal involving two grocery chains. Back in October of 2022, news broke that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) would be working to acquire competitor Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) in a deal valued at the time at $24.6 billion. At the time the deal was announced, I didn't spend any time on it. However, in April of 2023, I started evaluating the possibility of the merger between the two companies failing. I followed this up in September of last year with an update that involved the companies divesting of certain assets in order to appease regulators. That created some optimism that the transaction would ultimately be approved. But since then, shares of Albertsons have plunged by about 9.4% at a time when the S&P 500 has seen upside of 8.1%.

Truthfully, I would love to see this transaction be completed. But by this point, the market is forecasting an almost 100% certainty of the transaction falling apart. The market can be wrong from time to time, but it's rarely this wrong. This leads me to believe that investors in both firms should prepare for the worst. As disappointing as this might seem because of the potential loss in synergies between the two enterprises, I would argue that this creates a golden opportunity for shareholders of Albertsons.

When bad news is good

In an ideal world, Kroger and Albertsons would see their proposed merger completed. However, that's not necessarily what will transpire. After news broke that iRobot and Amazon had decided to walk away from their proposed transaction, Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democrat at the FTC charged with looking over potential deals, stressed that the agency is ‘extremely focused on deterrence’ aimed at preventing monopolistic or oligopolistic outcomes. Pushback from the FTC is not the only trouble that the grocery chains are facing. Earlier in January, the Attorney General of Washington (state) filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the merger between the two companies.

Earlier in this article, I mentioned that the market seems to be pricing in very close to a 100% chance of the transaction between the two companies falling apart. I say this because, immediately prior to news breaking back in 2022 that the companies would combine, shares of Albertsons were trading at $20.78 apiece. As of this writing, shares are now down to $21.22. That's far removed from the $34.10 per share of the original transaction price. It is worth noting that if the deal were to go through now, the price would actually be a bit lower. That's because, subtracted from the buyout price, was a special dividend totaling $6.85. That was paid out in January of 2023. Stripping that out, we are left with $27.25 per share. This means that, if the deal does go through, shareholders would get upside of 28.4%. That's a massive spread. Obviously, the special dividend is something that needs to be factored into consideration when we talk about shares reverting back to their prior value. One could argue that shares should trade around $6.85 lower than they were prior to the merger announcement since that cash was paid out to shareholders. However, this would only apply if the fundamentals of the business remained unchanged. As you will see shortly, the stock is actually cheaper at the present moment than it was when I wrote an article about the company using estimates for what the 2022 fiscal year would look like. So if anything, shares are trading below the point that you would expect.

This does not mean that I expect no reaction from the companies in the event that the deal fails. It wouldn't be surprising to see shares pull back slightly. But if this does come to pass, I would say it makes for an even more compelling prospect. Of course, investors should also be paying attention to how well each of the grocery chains has performed fundamentally as of late. Both firms have experienced some weakening in fundamental condition. But it doesn't change the fact that shares are attractively priced.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see financial data covering the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year compared to the first nine months of 2022 when it comes to Albertsons. You can also, in the chart below, see the same thing for Kroger. The first thing you might notice is that revenue generated by Albertsons actually increased at a time when Kroger declined. But we do need to factor in the role that fuel sales factored into this. Using data from the 2023 fiscal year that we have so far, about 11.6% of the revenue generated by Kroger came from fuel. By comparison, that number for Albertsons is only 5.6%. So as fuel demand decreased and fuel prices dropped, Kroger had to contend with an outsized decline that was outside of its control. If we adjust for this, Albertsons experienced a 3.4% rise in revenue compared to the 1.5% rise associated with Kroger. And a lot of the increase achieved by Albertsons was associated with its pharmacy operations, which reported a 23.4% surge in sales year over year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Both companies unfortunately saw a decline in profits and, for the most part, cash flows year over year. Admittedly, Kroger held up a bit better on this front. But it was not by some magnificent margin. It's also true that the debt picture associated with Kroger, given the 1.25 net leverage ratio that the company boasts, is better than the 1.89 that Albertsons has to deal with. But I wouldn't consider either of these to be terribly large.

If we annualize results experienced so far for 2023, we would expect overall profits for Albertsons to be around $1.32 billion. Adjusted operating cash flow would be $3.76 billion, while EBITDA would come in somewhere around $4.39 billion. By comparison, Kroger did give some estimates. Stripping out the extra week that it has in operations under its belt for the 2023 fiscal year, Kroger should generate around $3.19 billion in profits. Management also forecasted operating cash flow of roughly $6.10 billion. To me, that should translate to EBITDA of somewhere around $7.90 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, I was then able to value both companies, with Albertsons shown above and Kroger shown below. When it comes to Albertsons, the chart also shows how the stock was priced using the 2022 estimates when I wrote about it previously. So as I mentioned, shares are even cheaper now than they were back then. In addition to this, units are cheaper than what you would be paying for Kroger.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the table below, I compared both Albertsons and Kroger to four similar firms. In both the price to earnings scenario and the price to operating cash flow scenario, Albertsons ended up being the cheapest of the group. It was the second-cheapest when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach. Kroger was right behind it in each category with the exception of the price to operating cash flow approach. In that case, Albertsons and one other firm was cheaper than it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Albertsons 9.2 3.2 4.7 The Kroger Co 10.4 5.5 5.5 Metro Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) 16.4 10.8 9.4 Casey's General Stores (CASY) 21.0 11.6 11.3 J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) 80.3 3.4 3.3 Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) 20.9 11.1 8.4 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

On January 15th of this year, Kroger, Albertsons, and C&S Wholesale Grocers (which agreed to acquire stores from the other parties in order to appease regulators) issued a statement saying that they are supportive of the transaction and they still anticipate it closing in the first half of the 2024 fiscal year. Kroger reasserted that it will invest $500 million aimed at reducing prices starting on day one after the deal is closed and that they will invest $1.3 billion at enhancing the experience of its customers. Management said that they will invest an incremental $1 billion to increase wages and benefits for all employees after closing of the deal, which is in addition to the $1.9 billion in investments that the company claims to have made since 2018. Clearly, the parties involved truly want this deal to go through.

Unfortunately, I think the probability of the deal closing is awfully close to zero at the moment. If it does, it could lead to some significant short-term upside for shareholders of Albertsons. Having said that, I don't view this as a terribly risky opportunity. If things go the way that the management teams at both companies want, the deal will result in nice short-term upside. But if it doesn't go through, I believe that downside would be severely limited. Given how cheap shares of Albertsons are, I believe that the company is severely undervalued. So because of this undervaluation and the small chance of the buyout being completed, I would argue that the ‘strong buy’ rating I have maintained for Albertsons since last year still makes sense.

