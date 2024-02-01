user_with_dslr/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) designs and manufactures shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage products for a wide array of industries. Recently, the company's Aerospace & Defense (A&D) revenue has been its largest and fastest growing category thanks to several industry tailwinds. A growing portion of A&D revenues is favorable to TAYD as the category has proven to be more stable during cyclical downturns in the past. Additionally, the company posted record revenues and backlog in Q2 FY24 in large part due to leadership's investment in product development. Taylor Devices has also widened margins down the income statement and grown its cash position to over 1/3 of its market cap while carrying zero debt. Even with a post-Q2 rally in shares, TAYD is attractively priced for more upside with strong free-cash-flow potential and undervalued shares.

Revenue Regime Change

Taylor Devices was founded in 1955 based on an early shock absorption technology which was useful in several industries at the time, from automobiles to the NASA space program. Throughout the first few decades, the company continued to innovate, foraying its aerospace "damper" technologies used in shuttle and missile launch platforms into commercial applications; namely seismic dampers. This new form of damper could be used in buildings located at fault lines and major city centers for earthquake protection and reducing unwanted motion during strong winds.

Moving to present day, Taylor Devices splits its revenue into three segments: Industrial, which covers crane buffers and miscellaneous shock absorbers, Structural, which includes damping solutions for buildings and bridges, and Aerospace & Defense, which comprises isolations systems, landing gear, and custom parts. Much of the last decade was focused on its structural segment, rolling out new products and expanding its solutions into structures across North America. But recently, the company's revenue mix has shifted heavily toward the A&D category.

TAYD Filings

Looking Back & Forward

This phenomenon is rare in the company's more recent history, only happening once in 2010, and it was mainly due to a big reduction in construction demand for its Structural segment offset by record global sales in A&D, 25% of which was in Asia. Because TAYD products require installation and most of its revenues come through longer-term sales orders, the company records backlog: the amount of sales orders that a company has received but has not completed yet. Backlog gives some insight into the pent-up demand in the company's sales pipeline. In 2009, TAYD's backlog was just over $13M and A&D represented 65% of that backlog - which helped push it to the largest revenue category the following year. Then in 2010, A&D backlog fell back to about 40% and the category's revenues fell back to second place in 2011.

Moving forward to 2023, we see a similar story playing out, but this time the % of backlog made up by A&D jumps to over 80%.

Author Analysis (Data from TAYD filings)

Subsequently, the category surges to now almost 60% of revenues halfway through FY24 as we saw. 2023 was also a year of record bookings (deals agreed upon), revenues and backlog ($49.1M, $40.2M and $32.5M). What's more is $30.2M of the $49.1M bookings fell in the A&D category (about 62%). Taylor Devices has captured significant demand within Aerospace & Defense thanks to a few big drivers.

We can assume the majority of A&D revenue comes from the U.S. military and its contractors as 87% of TAYD's Q2 revenues were in North America. While we don't have specific customer detail, Taylor Devices most likely sells products to U.S. defense contractors - BAE Systems (UK based, 6th largest globally) is just one example. U.S. allies have been increasingly engaged in conflict the past few years, foremost of which are Ukraine and Israel. These escalations prompted a surge in U.S. foreign military aid - of which Taylor Devices seemingly has benefitted from. In the first half of 2022, U.S. military aid to Ukraine surpassed $23B, almost half of the foreign aid budget. 2023 was then record year for foreign military aid according to the State Department:

In FY2023 the total value of transferred defense articles and services and security cooperation activities conducted under the Foreign Military Sales system was $80.9 billion. This represents a 55.9% increase, up from $51.9 billion in FY2022. This is the highest annual total of sales and assistance provided to our allies and partners.

In late 2023, the Biden administration also proposed a national security package worth $105B, including $65B to Ukraine (not yet passed), $14.3B to Israel (passed in the House) and $7.4B to Taiwan for increasing tensions in the South China Sea. Sadly, global conflicts only appear to be worsening, but Taylor Devices is well-positioned to continue helping the U.S. defend its allies and its growth in A&D revenues are evidence of the fact. Another potential opportunity for A&D sales is investment in space as Taylor Devices produces dampers used in space shuttles and launching devices. The commercial and military space industry is expected to reach near $1T by 2030 as companies and governments invest in more space infrastructure.

Reducing Cyclicality

One additional positive of a growing portion of A&D sales is stability. Taylor Devices has historically shown cyclicality in its topline, with see-sawing years of positive than negative growth. However, it's A&D segment tends to be more resilient during downturns, while still capturing upside. This is most likely due to the more recurring nature of its contracts than structural contracts which are less recurring. A&D revenues have the smallest deviation and the least number of negative years.

Author Analysis (Data from TAYD filings)

The company is also focused on product development to drive new growth, both within A&D and the commercial side. Research & Development spend reached a record $1.1M in 2023 and the firm expects similar levels going forward. Existing partnerships with military contractors enable the company to capitalize on mature markets while developing solutions for emerging product areas. On the commercial side, Taylor Devices continues to innovate its structural damping solutions with new products like the Taylor Damped Moment Frame ('TDMF'), which helped drive 27% YoY growth in its 2023 Structural revenues. The company also invested $3.4M of capital expenditures in 2023 to build out facilities and equipment capacity with the aim of capturing targeted growth. Taylor Devices looks poised for accelerating topline growth with potentially less cyclicality thanks to a growing A&D contribution of revenues.

Fundamental Drivers & Valuation

TAYD's operating performance has seen strength similar to revenues. Returns on capital and margins overall have expanded the past two years, effectively doubling the company's 5-year averages. What's more is despite having cyclical revenues, management has historically been able to maintain positive margins across the board.

Morningstar

Even with record backlog, leadership has demonstrated operational efficiency. Growing backlog is positive in that it speaks to product demand and helps a company more effectively manage inventory, but it can be harmful if it grows too fast. Still, TAYD has expanded turnover ratios (higher = more efficient) rapidly, surpassing 5-year averages.

Morningstar

The company has also cut its cash conversion cycle, how quickly inventory turns into cash, in half since 2018. Lastly, management has stock-piled 1/3 of the company's market cap worth of cash on its balance sheet, with zero long-term debt. Investments in product development, working capital, and fixed capital are all done using operating and reserve cash.

Seeking Alpha

This operational excellence is evidence of quality management and underlying economic advantages in my view, which is also why I believe it will continue. Taylor Devices designs and manufactures niche, sometimes even custom, products across its revenue segments. Not only is the company vertically integrated, which shields them against some effects of supplier bargaining power and allows for greater operational control, but the technology itself creates a competitive barrier. TAYD holds 6 patents across its damper technologies and has several facilities built for production of these niche solutions - not easy to replicate without sizable investment. The company has also leveraged its initial damper tech to create optionality across several industries, giving it a bit of diversification. Lastly, its quality products have helped build relationships with customers via longer-term contracts, which creates more sticky revenue overall.

As a result, I expect revenue growth to average 7.5% annually for the next 10 years - entirely achievable given the strength of A&D revenues and present catalysts discussed. The improvement in gross margins supports my expectation of low-40's margins through 2033. Management attributed the improvement to pricing power and increased volume, which I believe will continue. My base case also holds that operating margins will slowly grow from 17% to about 24% in the terminal year of my forecast, thanks to the company's proven operational excellence and margin stability. Additionally, my base case holds that fixed and working capital investment will remain close to historical averages:

Capex at 1.7% of revenues

Depreciation & Amortization at 50% of Capex

Change in Net Working Capital averaging about 7% of revenues.

The result is estimated free-cash flow to the firm ('FCFF') margins averaging 10% through the forecast period. Discounting these cash flows at a cost of capital ('WACC') of 8% in addition to a terminal growth rate of 3% produces an intrinsic value of $47.24 per share, meaning shares are currently trading at a 34% discount to estimated fair value.

Author Estimates

Risks & Uncertainty

Though Taylor Devices is beginning to mitigate its cyclicality, it nonetheless is a risk for the firm. Economic downturns could cause growth to dry up and even turn negative as we saw in the past, potentially hurting shareholder returns. Competitive pressures are also a threat should larger military contractors seek to squeeze the company out of the market, but I see this as a minimal risk given the companies 60+ year operating history. TAYD is considered a micro-cap stock which comes with a few risks but also potential reward. Micro-cap stocks have more risk failing historically but also carry more potential upside as small players. Additionally, the stock only has about 3.5M shares outstanding and very little daily trading volume which introduces illiquidity and potential volatility. But illiquidity can be positive if the firm continues to outperform, which may prompt institutional dollars to flow into the stock (currently < 20% of outstanding shares).

Is TAYD a Buy?

Overall, the risk-reward profile for TAYD looks asymmetric to the upside in my view, with plenty of opportunity to continue accelerating topline growth. Management has proven its ability to run operations and allocate capital efficiently, expanding margins and a huge cash balance are clear examples. With shares trading at a 34% estimated discount, TAYD is a Buy in my view.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.