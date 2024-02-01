Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Disney's (DIS) free speech lawsuit against Ron DeSantis dismissed. (00:25) Tesla (TSLA) hopes to stay under Congress's radar by keeping CATL at arms length. (02:10) Qualcomm (QCOM) pops as Q1 results top expectations. (04:17)

In a win for Ron DeSantis, a federal judge has dismissed Disney's (NYSE:DIS) lawsuit against the Florida governor and other state officials.

The lawsuit claimed that they retaliated against Disney for its stance on a controversial law.

Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney (DIS) lacked legal standing to sue DeSantis or Meredith Ivey, secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services, on a claim that they violated the company's free speech rights.

The judge acknowledged that DeSantis' move to dissolve Disney's (DIS) special district, through which it operated with autonomy, worked to its "significant detriment."

Disney (DIS) filed the lawsuit against DeSantis and other Florida officials last year for allegedly "weaponizing the power of government to punish private business" after the company publicly criticized the Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

After DeSantis dissolved Disney's (DIS) special district, a new special taxing district was created.

Winsor dismissed Disney's claims against board members of the new special district "on the merits for failure" to state a claim. "Disney has not alleged any specific injury from any board action. Its alleged injury is its operating under a board it cannot control."

DeSantis' press secretary Jeremy Redfern hailed the ruling, saying "the days of Disney (DIS) controlling its own government and being placed above the law are long gone."

A Disney (DIS) spokesperson said it will "press forward" with its case. "If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with."

Another U.S. automaker is soliciting the help from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, commonly known as CATL, to make lithium-ion batteries domestically. But Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is hoping to stay under the radar of Congress by keeping CATL in more of an advisory role.

The carmaker said it will expand battery production at a facility in Nevada using idle equipment from CATL with Tesla (TSLA) maintaining control of the facility and responsible for 100% of the costs.

CATL personnel will be uninvolved other than setting up the manufacturing equipment, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

By keeping CATL out of the manufacturing process and mimicking the design of CATL cells, Tesla (TSLA) hopes to mitigate any criticism for using Chinese technology in U.S. manufacturing.

Ford (F) recently ran into problems with its Michigan battery facility as lawmakers are urging the Commerce Department to investigate and impose restrictions on four Chinese companies believed to be involved in the design, construction, and IT of Ford's (F) battery plant.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Texas Instruments (TXN) will host a capital management review event. Shares of TXN have been volatile in the past when the event was held.

In our earnings watch for the day, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results today after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

And now an update on our earnings watch from Wednesday. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares rose 2.7% in extended trading on Wednesday. Premarket today Qualcomm is down less than 1%. This after the semiconductor company reported fiscal first-quarter results and guidance that topped expectations.

For the period ending Dec. 24, Qualcomm earned $2.75 per share on $9.92B in revenue. A consensus of analysts expected the company to earn $2.37 per share on $9.52B in revenue.

Looking to the second-quarter, Qualcomm said it expects to earn between $2.20 and $2.40 per share, with revenue forecast between $8.9B and $9.7B. Analysts were expecting $2.25 per share in earnings and $9.28B in revenue.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday ended lower, following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) retreated 1.79%. The S&P 500 (SP500) fell 1.61%. The Dow (DJI) slipped 0.82%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the red.

The Fed kept its key policy rate at a 22-year high of 5.25%-5.50%. However, it made some significant changes to the monetary policy statement. Take a deeper dive into the Fed’s announcement with Wednesday’s edition of Wall Street Lunch with Kim Khan.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.06%, the S & P 500 is up 0.4% and the Nasdaq is up 0.65%. Crude oil is up 0.7% at more than $76 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 1% at more than $42,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.6% and the DAX is down 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is up 2.5% premarket, following a 20% increase on Wednesday, as B. Riley upgraded its rating from Neutral to Buy.

