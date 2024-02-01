sakchai vongsasiripat/Moment via Getty Images

Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) stock had a strong 2023 due in large part to the company abandoning its logistics ambitions. This, along with cost discipline and operating leverage, has allowed Shopify to rapidly turn around its profitability. Growth has also been robust, with many expansion products beginning to pay off, and Shopify’s core ecommerce market returning to pre-COVID trend growth.

Shopify continues to be an excellent company, but it is hard to get excited about it as an investment opportunity. Shopify is now a large company, and its business is maturing. Future growth will be far more modest than in the past, and yet Shopify continues to trade in line with past multiples. I can still see Shopify outperforming the market going forward, but it is unlikely the stock generates really strong returns over an extended period of time (greater than 20% annually). In addition, in the event of a recession, Shopify is at risk of a drawdown greater than 60%.

Macro Environment

While the macro environment has been difficult for many businesses in recent quarters (Shopify included), Shopify's management has stated that consumers remain resilient. North America in particular continues to be an area of strength, and Shopify’s business is outperforming in Europe.

Ecommerce penetration is slowly returning to its pre-pandemic trend, with the trend most apparent in the Americas. In addition to market expansion, Shopify is also likely to continuing growing through market share gains. The company only has a 10% ecommerce market share in the US and a 6% share in Western Europe.

Shopify will continue to expand its TAM over time by entering adjacent markets, but there is a limited high growth runway ahead of the company. Shopify faces a number of strong competitors who will each retain fairly large market shares, leaving limited market share up for grabs. This is important as Shopify’s high revenue multiple implies both high margins and significant growth.

Shopify

Shopify's competitive position has really solidified over the past few years, on the back of product expansion, the growing importance of omnichannel retail and maturing competitive dynamics. In particular, Shopify has managed to partner with a broad range of leading companies (TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest (PINS), Snap (SNAP), Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), eBay, Flexport, Stripe). Some of these partnerships (Amazon, Flexport) could limit the scope of Shopify's business in the long run, though.

Shopify is differentiated by the fact that it gives merchants control over their brand, although this comes at the cost of not being able to provide merchants with a storefront with heavy traffic. Social commerce and Shopify's Audiences solution could reduce the importance of this in time, though.

Audiences

Audiences is one of the more interesting aspects of Shopify's business, due to a growing shift towards privacy on the internet and Shopify's large footprint. Advertisers need to be able to cost effectively acquire customers, and Shopify is able to help them do this.

Audiences provides a hashed list of high intent buyers for the products that merchants would like to market. Lists are developed from Shopify data using machine learning. These lists can be exported to digital advertising platforms like Facebook (META) and Instagram and helps to offset some of the loss of signal caused by Apple’s (AAPL) ATT initiative. Shopify continues to build out its Audience product, recently announcing integrations with TikTok, Snap and Criteo.

Audiences are likely to become a valuable business in its own right in time, but Shopify isn't currently monetizing it directly, instead choosing to benefit through increased payment volumes.

Shopify Magic

Like most companies, Shopify is leaning into AI hype, although the importance of this is unclear at the moment. Shopify Magic is an AI enabled tool which utilizes the merchant’s own data. It can be used for things like content generation and website creation. Sidekick is an AI assistant which leverages Shopify Magic to boost merchant productivity. It can help in areas like writing, research and performing repetitive tasks. These tools should support merchants but are unlikely to impact consumer sales, which is what will ultimately matter longer term.

Flexport Partnership

While the internet lowered barriers to entry in retail, logistics remains a significant hurdle, something that Shopify wanted to change this with its Shopify Fulfillment Network. Shopify abandoned its fulfilment ambitions in 2023 though, selling its logistics business to Flexport, including most of its SFN assets and Deliverr. In return, Shopify received a 13% equity interest in Flexport, taking its total ownership stake up to a high-teens percentage. Shopify claimed that this decision was taken because logistics infrastructure is necessary to support ecommerce, but not a core activity.

Flexport is now Shopify’s preferred logistics provider but appears to be facing enormous problems, potentially validating Shopify's decision to abandon its logistics initiative. Flexport laid off 20% of its employees in January 2023, another 20% in October 2023 and is now reportedly considering another 20% RIF. Shopify continues to support Flexport though, recently providing the company with 260 million USD in the form of an uncapped convertible note.

Amazon Partnership

Amazon recently released an app in Shopify’s app ecosystem which gives merchants the choice of offering Buy with Prime directly within their Shopify Checkout. Buy with Prime enables Prime members access to free delivery and easy returns via Amazon's fulfillment network, while purchasing from a merchant on Shopify.

This move supports omnichannel merchants by making it easier for them to manage their business across and Amazon and Shopify. It also allows Amazon to extend the value of its logistics network. The move is interesting as it comes shortly after Shopify sold its logistics business, and it is possible that Buy with Prime contributed to the decision.

Financial Analysis

Shopify's third quarter revenue was 1.7 billion USD, up 25% YoY or 30% excluding the impact of the logistics business. GMV increased 22% YoY in the third quarter to 56 billion USD. GMV growth in the third quarter was particularly strong in key European markets like Germany, France, and the UK.

The Merchant Solutions business continues to drive growth, although the exit from logistics is offsetting this somewhat. Merchant Solutions revenue increased 24% YoY to 1.2 billion USD. Shopify's product attach rate was roughly 3% in the third quarter, up slightly YoY on the back of payments, pricing change, capital, markets, installments and tax.

Subscription Solutions revenue was 486 million USD, an increase of 29% YoY. An increase in the number of merchants and subscription pricing changes were key contributors to growth.

Growth is also being supported by Shopify's expansion offline and in the B2B space. Shopify estimates that its offline revenue will be around 450 million USD in 2023. The company's B2B business also continues to perform well, nearly doubling YoY in the third quarter.

Shopify expects fourth quarter revenue growth to be in the high teens on a GAAP basis, or the low to mid 20s, excluding the sale of the logistics business. This guidance is based on an expectation of strong business performance along with a difficult comparable period in 2022. I believe that this guidance is overly conservative though, as data generally points towards resilient consumer spending. In particular, Cloudflare (NET) suggested that consumer spending transactions increased significantly YoY and Shopify's business runs on Cloudflare's network.

The number of job openings mentioning Shopify in the job requirements has also returned to solid growth, suggesting growing adoption amongst merchants.

Shopify's gross profit margin has moved up in recent quarters on the back of higher pricing, support efficiencies and the exit from logistics. Longer term, gross margins remain under pressure due to growth of the lower margin payments business.

The recent improvement in Shopify's bottom line is largely coming from a reduction in operating expenses, along with operating leverage. Headcount, marketing and back office (travel, events, legal, recruiting, etc.) contributed to lower operating expenses in the third quarter.

After a long period of investing through the income statement, Shopify now appears to be genuinely pursuing GAAP profitability. Operating expenses are expected to be down by a low single digit percentage sequentially, which should lead to Shopify's operating profit margin moving into the double digits.

Conclusion

Shopify's business is maturing and as a result, future growth will be more modest than in the past. Growth is also coming from lower quality sources, like payments, pressuring gross margins. Audiences could provide significant upside if Shopify decides to directly monetize it though.

Shopify's true earnings potential should also become more apparent as the combination of revenue growth and cost discipline drives margin expansion. Operating profit margins in excess of 20% in coming years should be supportive of the company's valuation. Recent partnership activity suggests an easing of competitive pressures, even if this comes at the expense of long-term upside in areas like logistics, which should be supportive of margins.

While Shopify has a strong business which should continue to perform well going forward, the combination of lower growth and a high revenue multiple set the stock up for more modest forward returns. This is an unfavorable setup, given that macro weakness or a stumble by Shopify would likely result in a significant drawdown.