Eurozone Headline Inflation Falls, But 'Core' Disappoints

Feb. 01, 2024 6:59 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Summary

  • The flash estimate shows a decline in eurozone HICP inflation from 2.9% to 2.8% in January, with core inflation declining to 3.3% from 3.4% in December. However, it's too soon to declare victory in the inflation battle.
  • As industry and retail are still struggling with excess inventories, non-energy industrial goods price inflation continues to fall and now stands at 2%.
  • Energy remains a disinflationary force, though the effect is petering out and will probably disappear completely in the second quarter, as the base effect will become less advantageous.

European flag in Frankfurt, Germany.

By Peter Vanden Houte

Inflation falls slightly in January, core inflation disappoints

HICP inflation in the eurozone fell to 2.8% in January from 2.9% in December, in line with expectations; that's according to flash estimates. Energy prices remain an important factor in the downward

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

