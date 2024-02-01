Portra

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) is a failed biotech. It agreed with hedge fund Concentra Biosciences to get acquired at a sweet discount to the cash on its balance sheet. This is likely a best scenario outcome for shareholders because at least the cash on the balance sheet isn't burned in vain. Concentra pays shareholders $4.05 in cash per share and a contingent value right or CVR. As I'm writing this, it trades at $4.06.

Theseus had already announced a huge workforce reduction and terminated its president, CEO, and chief medical officer. The acquisition is expected to close in February 2024. What shareholders are getting:

$4.05

Wildcard CVR

I've previously written on my Investing Group that I figured it was likely shareholders would receive $4.05 (previously, this had been the upper range of a band from $3.90 to $4.05). Yesterday, the acquirer put out a PR indicating the cash payout would be $4.05 and extended the offer.

The CVR is, for the most part, a wildcard. I don't expect anything from the 1st part of it which is described as follows:

...receive 80% of the net proceeds from any license or disposition of Theseus programs effected within 180 days of closing of the merger...

When the company's main program failed, it switched to another R&D program, but the market immediately discounted the stock over 70%. It started to trade at an effective discount to net cash after that. Not exactly a vote of confidence in any remaining assets.

It is now trading at $4.06.

That's still interesting because we now have much more certainty about the floor.

The remaining question becomes whether the CVR is worth $0.01.

I can't solve the question of what the CVR's value is. That question is too difficult. There are so many questions involved that have to do with the science, incentives for insiders, and whether Concentra is interested in making something happen or they're just really here for the cash.

What I can do is determine if it is worth at least $0.01, given shares are trading at $4.06 which is a much easier question.

It is easier because the CVR has a 2nd part, which is much less of a moonshot:

and 50% of the potential aggregate value of certain specified potential cost savings realized within 180 days of the close of the merger

This is explained in the CVR agreement (exhibit C) as:

“Further Savings Proceeds” means 50% of any net savings versus the Closing Net Cash that is realized between the Closing Date and the Expiration Date.

This is a potential award if the company gets rid of its leases or sub-leases to another company. When I look over its financials, I think, with some luck, this could result in another $1.5 million going towards shareholders. In my previous article for subscribers, I just disregarded this component. Yet, this could translate into a further ~$0.04 per share. It is possible no further savings will be achieved. But I can imagine a landlord would be interested in taking back the lease in return for a 20% payoff. He or she could then turn around and release the space to a tenant with better prospects. I can imagine a deal like this should be able to yield another $0.01 per share. Yesterday Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) reported earnings. Alexandria is a REIT focused on life sciences and the call was more upbeat on the prospects of leasing space than I expected:

Transitioning to leasing and supply. We leased 4,306,072 square feet during the year and 889,737 square feet during the quarter. To put some context to that, it's roughly half of the average of the rocket ship years of 2021 and 2022, but very close to the average volume we leased in the three years prior from 2018 through 2020. We've returned to the fundamentals which were trending positively before 2021 and 2022. So we feel really good about the near- and long-term prospects for our business.

The PR stating the merger will close at $4.05 per share increases my confidence that management is actively trying to conserve cash. It can also be viewed as a modest sweetener as there was no prerequisite to communicate this prior to closing. Perhaps the acquirer did this to get enough shares tendered into the offer.

I wouldn't love to pay $0.01 for a CVR that gives rights to 80% of the net proceeds from any license or disposition of Theseus programs. Besides having no insight into the worth of the Theseus programs, there is a time limitation that I don't like. It is a call option that's running out rather quickly. However, getting some additional savings paid out reduces the expected cost of this CVR to below zero. It follows that the expected value must be positive regardless of what I think about the value of the Theseus programs. It doesn't mean it is going to be profitable to invest here at $4.06 this time. But it looks like a bet that if I take it a 100x would result in a positive return over time. In conclusion, the shares are still interesting today at $4.06.