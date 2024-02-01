BlackJack3D

Founded in 2018, Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) provides a crypto technology platform offering businesses secure SaaS and API solutions to store and trade crypto. Bakkt is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, which also owns New York Stock Exchange.

BKKT offers secure custody, trading (through recent acquisition of Apex Crypto), and onramp solutions specifically for businesses. They stand apart from competitors like Coinbase (COIN) and BitGo by focusing on end-to-end institutional needs in crypto solution. BitGo or another competitor Fidelity Digital Assets, for instance, provides secure storage but not the trading and onramp functionalities. Likewise, COIN provides custody support but focuses on front-facing retail trading business as well.

Shares performance has been volatile and underperforming since going public in 2020, with a price return of -84%. BKKT reached an all-time high of $42 per share in late 2021 during the crypto bull run. Since then, the share price has gradually declined and reached $1.54 per share today. The disappointing performance continues YTD, with price return standing at -27.4%.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating and a 1-year price target of $11.7, a potential upside of over 6x from today's level. At the current price level, BKKT appears undervalued. Despite the inherent risk of being exposed to the crypto industry's volatility, BKKT provides an attractive buy opportunity for either buy-and-hold or tactical investors, in my opinion.

Catalyst

I have identified two potential catalysts for BKKT. First, the management's objective to reduce expenses to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven at year's end seems to be within reach and could drive investors' confidence and share performance:

Yes. So as I mentioned when we - I talked about the outlook for 2024, looking at the progress that we're making in reducing expenses and the potential revenue outlook, we continue to see a path to breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2024. At the moment, we have sufficient cash to finance our operations.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

adjusted EBITDA (10Q)

In Q3, adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by 30% YoY already, showing a promising first step. Furthermore, I still see a lot of rooms to reduce expenses. Given BKKT's intent to shift the focus away from the loyalty business, I would expect share-based compensation/SBC to see further decline. In Q3, SBC already declined by 62% YoY.

financial statement (10Q)

As of Q3, I believe the management had done a good job in reducing the overall expense level. The largest cost component, Crypto service costs, in particular, had declined by over 43% YoY in Q3.

Nonetheless, with Crypto costs and Execution, clearing, and brokerage fees still making up over 99% of Crypto services revenue of $191.75 million, I believe that there is massive room for further cost optimization here. BKKT can trim its expenses by negotiating better deals with partners, streamlining internal processes, and focusing on attracting clients who generate higher margins.

Meanwhile, I also see a possibility to reduce Compensation and benefits/C&B, Technology and communication/T&C, and SG&A expenses - all of which combined represent over 18% of total revenues - as BKKT continues scaling back its loyalty services business.

While C&B and SG&A expenses can be reduced by optimizing headcount and promotional campaigns, BKKT can also reduce T&C expenses by rationalizing cloud usage and third-party software subscriptions. In Q3, T&C in fact saw a significant increase of 41% YoY, suggesting that it would be the most straightforward area for cost optimization.

Another identifiable catalyst, in my view, is the potential crypto bull run at the end of the year due to two major Bitcoin events happening in the same year - spot ETF launch and halving.

BKKT metrics (BKKT's presentation)

Since acquisition of Apex Crypto, the number of crypto-enabled accounts have increased substantially despite declining crypto trading volume. In my view, this would be an indication of crypto investors' starting to accumulate their positions gradually and cautiously to pre-empt the two major events.

BTC halving cycle (google)

Similarly to the short-lived market sentiment for Bitcoin ETF launch as part of a seemingly sell-the-news event, the 2024 halving may incite a short-lived market reaction. In the past two halving cycles, the Bitcoin bull run to an all-time-high generally occurred 16 - 18 months after the end of the cycle.

Nonetheless, I continue to view 2024 as a different year for Bitcoin and crypto, given the occurrence of two major events. As such, I remain open to the possibility of a pulled-forward bull run this year, which would substantially drive crypto transaction revenue growth for BKKT and significant upward price action.

Risk

There are two risk factors I identified for BKKT that investors would need to watch closely.

First, despite the management's suggestion that BKKT will see an increasing share of subscription revenue in the revenue mix in an effort to provide stability to its revenue stream, I still found it very challenging for BKKT to reduce its exposure to the industry's volatility.

revenue breakdown (10Q)

I do not think that the subscription business will ever be enough to move the needle. Over the past year alone, subscription revenue saw a flat YoY growth. I believe that the majority of BKKT's revenue would always come from transaction revenue, which is highly driven by the market's activity.

As such, I would only recommend BKKT to investors who are well-informed about the seasonality and volatility of the crypto market and are interested in capturing the opportunity through either buy-and-hold or tactical strategies.

Secondly, BKKT's ability to sustain its operation for the next twelve months will depend on its successful execution on pulling any or all of the three liquidity levers: 1) expense reduction program for 2024 as highlighted in catalyst section, 2) restructuring its entities to reduce capital requirements as a crypto trading service provider, and 3) raising debt financing.

balance sheet Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022 (BKKT 10Q)

Given virtually no debt, moderate cash position, and plan to reduce expenses, I believe that BKKT is in good position to pull lever 1) and 3). Excluding the $44 million cash spent on the acquisition of Apex Crypto, total cash balance only went down by over $9 million in Q3, demonstrating strong execution on expense reduction plan.

I would still consider raising debt financing a last resort, given the high-interest rate environment that will create even more pressure on BKKT's bottom-line.

As such, lever 2) becomes rather important, since it will enable BKKT to free up more restricted cash to support its operations further with less impact on its overall profitability:

Our losses and projected cash needs, combined with our current liquidity level, initially raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plan to improve our liquidity and mitigate the substantial doubt includes integrating our regulated entities to reduce regulatory capital and insurance requirements. We expect these actions will increase available cash by approximately $11.5 million.

Source: 10-Q.

Valuation/Pricing

My 1-year target price for BKKT is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - BKKT to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $1.268 billion, based on BKKT's high-end estimates. I also project BKKT to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $9 billion, in line with BKKT's high-end estimates. I assume a forward P/S of 0.2x, which is slightly below 0.23x where BKKT is currently trading. I believe that my choice of P/S is conservative and also reflective of normalizing revenue growth expectation post-Apex Crypto acquisition for FY 2024 onwards. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - BKKT to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $750 million, as per company's low end estimates. I also project BKKT to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $3.47 billion, in line with BKKT's low-end estimates. Accordingly, I also expect P/S to see a correction to 0.1x, its 2023 low.

price target analysis (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $11.7 per share, suggesting over 6x potential upside from the current price level. I give the stock a buy rating. Despite my conservative projection, especially on forward P/S and bull-bear probability, BKKT still appears highly undervalued.

Conclusion

BKKT, despite its volatile post-IPO performance, presents a compelling buy opportunity with significant upside potential. Owned by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE owner), BKKT's secure SaaS and API solutions empower businesses to leverage crypto and drive engagement. At $1.54 today, the stock appears undervalued. I projected a 1-year price target of $11.7 (~6x return). While mindful of crypto's inherent volatility, I recommend a buy rating for both buy-and-hold and tactical investors seeking exposure to this high-growth sector.