Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF), a $2 billion under-management, closed-end fixed-income fund, trades at approximately a 10% premium over its net asset value or NAV. Guggenheim Partners Asset Management Inc, of the late Scott Minerd, manages it. It has a current distribution rate of no less than 16.17%.

The fund uses $393 million of leverage to achieve these distributions, although it will still be interesting to see if this level can be maintained. The last time I reviewed the fund, it traded at a 25% premium to net asset value, and I questioned whether even a 12% distribution could be maintained.

Analyst Rating on GOF (seekingalpha.com)

Data by YCharts

This fund typically trades at a premium. Its 3-year average premium is 21.97%, the 6-month average is 15.81%. You could argue it trades at an attractive discount to the historical average. The premium coming in coincides with a sizeable drawdown. It looks like a sell-off in fixed income in late '23 was exacerbated by the premium decreasing, and this set off a cycle of vicious selling:

Data by YCharts

I like CEFs at discounts to NAV. I rarely buy one at a premium. I can't recall that I ever did. However, if you must own exactly this fund, it does trade cheaply compared to its history. It is hard to wait for 2020 or 2008 type of events, and few have the courage, or are foolish enough, to buy once it really is a crisis.

I still love to look at this fund, even if it is to get an idea of what great fixed-income investors are doing. Most of its holdings have a credit quality between BBB and B. The fund owns virtually no government securities. Its portfolio consists almost entirely out of corporate exposures. Other exposures are distributed almost equally above and below that band.

In terms of duration, the fund currently sits under 5. The top bond positions in its portfolio that I recognize are Boeing (BA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Morgan Stanley (MS). What has me scratching my head is how hard the fund is fading Government exposure:

Category Multisector Bond Allocations (Morningstar.com)

To my generalist eye, government securities look pretty attractive. Maybe it is because I'm comparing the yield curve to the iShares investment-grade ETF and the iShares High Yield ETF (HYG)

effective duration credit rating yield to maturity iShares High Yield ETF 3.27 B+ 7.43% iShares Investment Grade 8.49 A- 5.03% Click to enlarge

With short-term interest rates on U.S. treasuries of 5.5% and between 4% and 4.2% for treasuries 3-10 years out, the spreads seem modest.

Yield Curve U.S. (ustreasuryyieldcurve.com)

The fund has a healthy allocation to bank loans, which are usually floating rate. The last time I reviewed this fund, management was talking about a potential shift towards higher-quality longer-duration fixed income in anticipation of a future easing cycle. Judging from the portfolio, they haven't yet executed fully on this pivot, but going by their latest portfolio strategy communication, this is still exactly the playbook they're going by. Guggenheim believes we are in the middle of a "pause phase" in terms of the interest rate cycle. The firm research shows that when the Fed is in pause or easing mode, longer-duration higher-quality fixed income has outperformed. In this last phase, Guggenheim thinks it is key to be out of money market funds and stocks and be allocated towards longer duration higher quality fixed income. This is kind of the opposite of how I'm positioned, which is giving me food for thought.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is actually in my article about my top 5 positions going into 2024. I understand Guggenheim's perspective, but the idea that we must be moving into a full-blown cutting cycle (because that's what always happens) is not something I'm buying into fully. I'll have to review the data myself to more fully understand their viewpoint. Here is one of their interesting graphs:

Asset Class Performance vs. Monetary Conditions (Guggenheim)

To my knowledge, the Fed usually starts cutting when the economy is slowing down, or we're in a recession. To my knowledge, they've never had to balance stimulus vs rekindling inflation (there wasn't any to speak of). The firm looks back to 1993. If you look at the long-term U.S. inflation graph below, the volatility of inflation appears to be quite muted over that time period. Maybe the big question is whether that is a structural change or it has been a temporary era of Goldilocks.

Data by YCharts

Intuitively, I'd think it is likely a bit of both.

In conclusion, while the fund's premium to NAV has come down a lot, the fund is still trading at a sizeable premium. I do think it is relatively attractive given its historical discount. The distribution is also extremely attractive at 16.17%, but leverage is expensive (given the inverse yield curve), and interest rates are high but not that high. You have to take many risks or make prescient market calls consistently to sustain a return like that over the long term. I think this is an amazing firm, but I don't think it is likely the fund will generate 16%+ returns on capital. If it weren't run by a great firm and trading relatively cheaply compared to its historical average, I'd consider shorting it. No rule says I have to trade this fund. I can trade other CEFs that are available at discounts to net asset value. I'm passing on GOF for now.