Shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) have seen an underwhelming public offering, even as the IPO market seems to have opened up here for companies to go public again. The market is not willing to give a warm welcome to a debt-loaded provider of home and community healthcare services, following leverage concerns and very slim margins.

I, too, agree with this take, as I have no business, nor appetite to get involved with BrightSpring here, It is the combination of leverage and subpar margins which raise real concerns here and make it easy to pass on this one.

Making A Difference

BrightSpring aims to make a difference in people's lives and communities as it describes itself as a leading and independent provider of home and community-based healthcare services in the US. The company has national scale, being active in 50 states, focusing on long term relationships with growth being aided by M&A efforts.

The company focuses on complementary pharmacy and provides services to complex patients. Focusing on senior and specialty patients, the platform provides pharmacy and other services in lower-cost home and community settings, largely focused on Medicare, Medicaid and commercially insured patient population.

As described in greater detail in the IPO documents, the company serves some 400,000 patients on a daily basis through some 10,000 clinical providers and pharmacies. The numbers behind all these are staggering, including the fulfillment of 34 million subscriptions on an annual basis, brought from nearly 200 pharmacies to 44,000 individual or group homes.

The company operates in substantial and growing markets, which play a vital role in the healthcare system, as it brings value to high-need and medically complex patients, while it brings value to payers through its value-based care arrangements.

These markets are huge as healthcare expenditures surpass $4 trillion per annum here, with the market opportunity provided by Medicare, Medicaid and Pharmacy solutions comfortably exceeding the trillion mark.

With its predecessor Pharmerica bought in 2017 by KKR, with Walgreens (WBA) remaining a minority shareholder, the company is controlled from the get go, as this is really a private-equity business which goes public here.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

BrightSpring aimed to sell 53.3 million shares in a preliminary offering range between $15 and $18 per share, with final pricing set at $13 per share. Gross proceeds are seen down to $693 million as a result of softer pricing, as the reduction in proceeds is painful, as they are used to repaying debt.

With 171.2 million shares outstanding post the offering, BrightSpring's equity is valued at $2.22 billion at the offer price, but this is ahead of a $3.48 billion net debt load as of the third quarter of 2023. This net debt position might fall to about $2.8 billion, or perhaps come in a bit higher after accounting for offering costs, for a roughly $5 billion enterprise valuation.

This valuation is applied to a business which generated $7.72 billion in sales in 2022, a 15% increase from the year before, aided by M&A and inflationary pressures. Most of these sales are generated from products (about $5.2 billion), with services responsible for about $2.5 billion in sales.

The company reported gross profits of around 17% of sales, which are lower margins but are inherent to the nature of the business activities. Operating earnings were reported at $229 million (adjusted for a near $41 million goodwill impairment charge), as this number was down from a $234 million number in 2021.

Through the first three quarters of 2023, the company grew sales by 12% to $6.45 billion, but service revenues actually fell over this period of time. This and inflationary pressures made that operating profits for the period fell to just $79 million, comparing to a $179 million adjusted operating profit number in the same period in 2022. Both numbers trailed the annual interest expense on the substantial debt load, as leverage is a real concern with EBITDA seen around $534 million in 2023, for a leverage ratio fare in excess of 5 times.

It are these concerns which made the shares fall to the $10.50 mark in the first days of trading post the offering. The $2.50 decline in the share price reduced the valuation by over $400 million, which normally induces my interest, but it is the fundamental weakening performance and leverage which creates real concerns here. Hence, I urge for a real word of caution for (retail) investors, given the uncertainty induced by leverage and lack of real profitability.

Concluding Thoughts

The risk factors in the case of BrightSpring are both substantial and plentiful. Most of these relate to razor-thin margins, a competitive playing field, changes in contracts and legislation, labor availability, inflationary pressures, etc.

The investment community clearly has some questions on the business model as well, as a previous attempt to go public in 2021 failed. While the company has gone public now, it is more or less a failed offering, given the current price (in relation to the preliminary offering range).

That said, there might be some potential as the company has grown to its current scale, driven by more than 50 deals pursued since 2018. This is the potential as well, as full integration over time might bolster operating margins, but margins are slim and have only narrowed in 2023. Achieving better margins than currently posted and a lower interest rate environment could lift the performance on the bottom line, yet for now debt seems to cause a real overhang.

While the company claims that peers like Amedisys (AMED) and Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) are its formal competitors, these businesses have shown superior profits margins compared to the business, (in part) being focused on higher-valued added activities.

Amidst all of this, I have no interest in the shares here, despite the soft pricing action seen in the immediate aftermath of the public offering.