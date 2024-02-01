Matheus Obst/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cargojet (TSX:CJT:CA) is a freight operator in Canada with 40 planes in service. The company had been a major underperformer in 2023, but had a great run at the end of the year with interest rate cuts expected for 2024. The company has been battered on headwinds relating to e-commerce and spending moving from goods to services. However, long term tailwinds are in place that benefit the company, and the valuation is at a very depressed level. That makes the shares interesting for anyone seeing a soft landing in the cards, with much of the bad news already priced into shares at just $120 Canadian. From the start of 2014 to the end of 2019 the shares went up an impressive 950% showing the company has potential to continue to grow even with a more normalized environment. While the next few years hold uncertainty, long term the company has great potential with a diversifying business model and strong customer relationships.

Hit by Fears of worsening macro environment

CJT is facing some major headwinds right now, with the macroeconomic environment causing significant worries among investors. The pandemic tailwinds of people shopping from home have abated and combined with headwinds of customers pulling back on goods spending. The economy has moved more towards strength in services in recent months, hurting companies like CJT. The good news is the company is well positioned compared to many to weather an economic storm. Debt is reasonable at $694 million CAD, with some of that being in Hybrid convertible shares that could become equity upon maturity. While cash levels are low, the company has available borrowings of $600 million CAD and $400 million US. This gives them ample room should the environment worsen to fund operations short term at a loss and not need to dilute shareholders. The company currently has 40 aircraft for 2024 with some being likely to be sold/leased out as they aren't needed in the current environment. They also backed out of 4 B-777 aircraft they were planning on when times were better in the pandemic era. These are difficult choices, but prudent while the environment remains challenging. Valuation at just 8.3x EV/EBITDA is historically quite low, with operating income able to bounce back in coming years closer to the peak of $200m from mid-2021 to mid 2022. At the end of 2019 the stock traded at 14.1x EV/EBITDA, showing that the stock is still at a trough valuation compared to the past. This is justified at the moment as the company lacks profitability, but that will improve over 2024 and 2025.

Estimated revenue of $904 million for 2023 is a small decrease for the year but is expected to rebound in 2024 to positive growth. Management called out mid-single digit growth for 2024 if volumes stay flat, which is reasonable in a soft landing scenario the market is expecting. The international ACMI business has been a strong growth driver in the past 5 years and should continue to lead the way forward. They have a strong partnership with DHL here, providing service globally that should rebound when the Chinese economy in particular picks up. Long term customers like DHL generate 75% of the revenue for CJT, making them extremely important to the businesses they serve. Canada North was another ACMI customer, renewing a very long term agreement late in 2023, to provide supplies to Northern communities in Nunavut. This gives them a solid foundation and prevents a bigger drop in revenue from being a risk in a downturn. ACMI is also more profitable since the major costs such as fuel and navigation are paid by the customers. Also, as these companies grow their routes and international requirements, CJT will benefit from increased revenue opportunities.

The company has recently announced an in-line performance for CJT for the Q4 holiday season, which is a positive as some fear is results could continue to weaken. Trends continue to be soft for consumer goods as consumers continue to focus more on experiences. The company is only spending $25 and $30 million on growth capital expenditures over the next two years as they try to bring down debt and increase cash flow. This will allow them to continue to increase the dividend, which they did by 10% in November 2023, to $1.258 per year. CJT also bought back $38.3 million of stock in 2023, good for 1.3% of shares. Look for continued buybacks if the stock dips into a lower range than the current $120.50 it is at now.

Speculative Buy

Cargojet continues to see continued weakness through the domestic business in Canada, which will likely continue into 2024. However, cost-cutting and long term contracts with minimum size should allow the company to prevent significant losses. CJT is a speculative buy for those looking for value with a positive view of the global economy over the next 18 months. This position should only be held for those who are positive on 2024 and 2025 as the valuation can revert closer to 12-14x EV/EBITDA it traded prior to the pandemic over time. Those with a neutral or negative view of the macroeconomic situation should avoid CJT shares until a more clear sign of a bottom in economic growth. We have seen continued weakness from UPS recently, which could point to a continued slow recovery of air freight in 2024. The company could see additional weakness, but is at the point where the risk-reward is skewed quite positive due to an overdone selloff since the top in late 2021. At a forward EV/EBITDA of 7.1x, the stock is trading at its low's for quite some time, and the long term outlook continues to be strong with solid growth prospects. The stock continues to pay a dividend, which could be cut in a worst case scenario, but that is likely off the table unless things take a significantly negative turn.

