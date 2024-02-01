High voltage electric power lines. piyaphat50/iStock via Getty Images

The predictable streams of income that a quality dividend portfolio can generate over time shouldn't be underestimated. When a portfolio becomes large enough, this can fund an investor's living expenses. That also allows an investor to avoid having to sell off their portfolio at unfavorable valuations to pay bills.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is a utility that I don't own, but hold in high regard. Since I last covered the company in December, its shares have dipped 1%. Compared to the S&P 500's (SP500) 7% rally during that time, Xcel Energy has moderately lagged the broader market.

Yet, I am maintaining my buy rating of the electric and gas utility. Please allow me to dig into Xcel Energy's fundamentals and valuation to support my buy thesis.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Compared to the 1.4% yield of the S&P, Xcel Energy's 3.5% dividend yield is attractive. What's more, the dividend should have plenty of room to move higher in the years ahead.

First, Xcel Energy's 62% EPS payout ratio is meaningfully less than the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies have established as the industry-safe guideline.

Secondly, the electric and gas utility's debt-to-capital ratio is 58%. That's just below the industry-safe guideline of 60%, which supports the A- credit rating of Xcel Energy's debt on a stable outlook from S&P. This implies that the chance of the electric and gas utility going to zero in the next 30 years is 2.5%.

Given these variables, Dividend Kings estimates that the probability of Xcel Energy cutting its dividend in the next average recession is 0.5%. In a severe recession, the probability climbs to a still-low 2%.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Xcel Energy's promising fundamentals are just the tip of the iceberg of the buy case to be made. Using 10-year and 25-year dividend yield and P/E ratio metrics, shares of the electric and gas utility could be worth $73 apiece. Contrasted against the $60 share price (as of January 31, 2024), this suggests that Xcel Energy is priced 17% below fair value.

If the utility reverts to its mean valuation and meets the growth consensus, here are the total returns that it could generate in the coming 10 years:

3.5% yield + 6.1% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + 1.8% annual valuation multiple upside = 11.4% annual total return potential or a 194% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P 500 or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

A Decent Finish To 2023

Xcel Energy Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

All things considered, I believe Xcel Energy posted solid financial results in the fourth quarter ended December 31. The company's operating revenue dipped 15.1% year-over-year to $3.4 billion during the quarter. This missed the analyst operating revenue consensus by $560 million.

Some readers may be wondering how I could so easily dismiss a double-digit operating revenue decline and a wide operating revenue miss for the fourth quarter. Well, it all has to do with lower electric and natural gas input costs and the company's status as a regulated utility. It's not a secret that natural gas prices were substantially cheaper than they were in the year-ago period. Thus, these lower costs also translated into lower operating revenue for Xcel Energy.

The electric and gas utility recorded $0.83 in adjusted diluted EPS in the fourth quarter, which was a 20.3% year-over-year growth rate. That was in line with the analyst non-GAAP EPS consensus during the quarter.

Lower commodity prices hurt the company's operating revenue. However, the exact opposite was true for adjusted diluted EPS. Xcel Energy's lower operating revenue base was more than offset by lower electric fuel and natural gas sold and transported costs. This is what allowed the company's non-GAAP net profit margin to expand by 410 basis points to 13.5% for the fourth quarter. That is how adjusted diluted EPS climbed in the fourth quarter as operating revenue slumped.

Xcel Energy Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

Xcel Energy aims to deliver 5% to 7% annual EPS growth over the long haul. It plans to do this by investing $39 billion in the next five years to improve and expand the electric distribution, electric transmission, electric generation, and renewables capacity of its infrastructure. For context, this is up $5 billion since I last covered the company. That is the result of the Colorado Public Utility Commission's verbal approval of over 5,800 megawatts of alternative energy. According to CFO Brian Van Abel's opening remarks in the Q4 2023 earnings call, this will translate into 9% annual rate base growth for the company over that period.

Xcel Energy also has the financial means to make these funding plans a reality: The majority ($22 billion) of its capital spending will be funded by operating cash flow, with incremental debt chipping in another $13 billion, and $4 billion of share issuances funding the remainder. Additionally, Xcel Energy's interest coverage ratio was 2.5 in 2023. For most other businesses, this would be a poor interest coverage ratio. But since regulated utilities bring predictability to the table, this financial metric is adequate in my opinion (unless otherwise noted, all details in this subhead were sourced from Xcel Energy's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release).

A Nice Mix Of Income And Dividend Growth Potential

As I pointed out in my previous article, Xcel Energy has compounded its dividend by 6.5% annually in the last five years. This is an enticing combination of starting income and future income growth. It has also upped its quarterly dividend per share for 20 consecutive years.

Astute readers may point out that the company cut its dividend in 2003, but I'm not worried. This is because, at the time, via NRG Energy, Xcel Energy was in the very complicated wholesale power marketing business per The Colorado Sun. Since the electric and gas utility is now completely focused on being a regulated utility, I don't believe such an event will happen again.

Xcel Energy is forecasting midpoint EPS of $3.55 in 2024 ($3.50 to $3.60 per its Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release). Against my estimate of $2.21 in dividends per share that could be paid during the year (assuming a 6.3% raise in the quarterly dividend per share to $0.5525 in February), that would be a manageable 62.3% payout ratio.

Risks To Consider

With its checkered past appearing to be well in the past, Xcel Energy is a quality business. However, it still faces risks that are worth addressing.

One of the more significant risks to Xcel Energy is the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado, that occurred from December 2021 into January 2022. At the time of the earnings call last week, Van Abel pointed out that there were 298 lawsuits and approximately 4,000 claims in connection with the incident. If the trial that is anticipated to begin in 2025 finds Xcel Energy to be liable for the fire, this could result in a multi-billion-dollar hit to the company.

Another risk to the electric and gas utility is the potential for major projects within its $39 billion five-year capital spending budget to run behind schedule and over budget. If that happened, Xcel Energy's growth prospects could be negatively impacted.

Summary: An Interesting Utility At $60

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Turning my attention to 2024, Xcel Energy's blended P/E ratio is 17 according to FAST Graphs' analyst earnings consensus for the year. This is slightly below the normal P/E ratio of 17.4, which could make shares appealing here. That is especially true considering earnings growth is anticipated to remain as strong as it has historically been in the past. This explains why I am comfortable reiterating my buy rating of Xcel Energy around the current share price of $60.