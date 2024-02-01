Bruce Bennett

Recently, I wrote what amounted to a mini-novel, a 4,000-word article that was ~75% about an approach to stock selection I created years ago and used to run money professionally (including in a long-short dividend income mutual fund), and ~25% about a trio of stocks I bought to start a portfolio I'm running with my own money. Here's a link to that article, which is a good pre-requisite for this one and several upcoming articles on my individual stock holdings and considerations.

What was somewhat out of the ordinary was that I've written more than 250 articles for Seeking Alpha, and not a single one was focused on an individual stock. I've been writing about ETFs and macro investing strategy. But, with some encouragement from some industry folks I highly respect, and out of a sense that this was the ideal time to do so, I took my proprietary YARP (Yield at a Reasonable Price) approach to total return investing using dividend stocks out of the old attic.

The comments I received on the description of the YARP process, simply put, not only blew me away (in a positive fashion), but prompted me to race like heck to start back up the YARP "research machine" that was once my calling card as an investor during my days as a private client advisor. The timing is no accident.

Dividend stocks have absolutely stunk as investments, generally speaking, when compared to sexier FAANG-type equities. I always knew I'd bring YARP to the attention of the Seeking Alpha audience, since its simple yet elegant approach to yield-seeking total return seems like a superb fit for what this platform's most ardent followers seek: alpha of course, but especially with some investment income as a core piece of the puzzle.

VZ: the first stock I'll single out to "rent"

I covered three other stocks in that prior article, and the first single stock I am isolating on is Verizon (NYSE:VZ). A stock essentially trashed by many on Wall Street, and one which still carries more risk than the average stock I'm likely to include in my YARP equity portfolio. I figured I'd start with a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, and one that I've invested in multiple times over the years.

As I've noted frequently, the current market climate is one where everything I do in the equities market (via single stocks or ETFs) is a "rental" more likely to be owned for months or even weeks, not years. There will again be a time for the latter, but it is not now. Not even close. And with the latest market angst over what the Fed will do and when (cut rates later than many expect, most likely), the wheat and chaff may finally start to quickly separate from each other.

VZ has enough of what I look for in a YARP stock to add to my portfolio, as I did today. I assigned it the usual 5% allocation (20-stock, equally weighted portfolio) and it will likely be on a short leash. But since my YARP stock articles here are intended to educate about the process in addition to make me money on the investments in question, I'm willing to fill more of the portfolio sooner rather than later, to move the process forward.

Note that I include in the portfolio a small "tail risk" put option position on the Dow Industrials ETF (DIA) so I can hedge against a massive headwind not due to any events specific to my stock holdings. If the whole market goes south suddenly, my stocks will go with it, but the hedge will limit the damage. I've always rolled this way as an active manager, so no reason to shift off of that part of the process now!

YARP: a quick review

This ETF guy (me) has always been a stock guy too. That's because every equity ETF should be analyzed based on its component stock portfolio. While some corners of Wall Street tend to "productize" everything, any index equity ETF is merely a collection of stocks that has been created based on a pre-conceived rule set. That's all an ETF is, at the heart of things.

And that's why, as the market starts to hint at becoming more of a "market of stocks" versus a "stock market," this is the ideal time to quickly start blending in single-stock coverage alongside my ETF and macro strategy musings at Seeking Alpha.

My stock selection is primarily focused on three things:

1. A consistent fundamental system to quality potential candidates

2. A timing component, which is second nature to me after charting stocks since my late father taught me at age 16 (a mere 44 years ago).

3. A set of buy and sell rules, as any investor should have.

I described my single-stock evaluation process in that recent YARP article. Starting with this article, I begin to "name names," taking my list of eligible stocks, screened using Seeking Alpha's quant equity ratings, and writing essentially an ongoing investor's diary of what I like and don't, and why. The process is consistent, so the rationale for what I buy or sell has a common set of guidelines. I won't be able to write on every buy and sell here, as the turnover can be high at times, and this platform is best-used as something more research-driven, rather than broadcasting every tactical move. But I'll do the best I can to provide a "play-by-play" on as many of my buys and sells as I can. And frankly, as much as the Seeking Alpha editors permit.

VZ's fundamentals? Good enough

Verizon has a lot of investors scared off, for some valid reasons. However, that's also where the greatest opportunity can sprout from. The stock's valuation grade is B, and it sells at under 10x forward earnings. In an era dominated by FAANG, it is refreshing to see that some big companies still have P/E ratios lower than my age (nearly 60). In fact, many do, and that's why I am again excited about exploring individual stocks and applying my YARP dividend stock methodology.

Seeking Alpha

Profitability is the mother's milk of a good YARP stock. That is my primary screening criteria, before getting to the dividend and price analysis. Growth is a nice bonus, but my first goal is to try to identify stocks that are less likely to break in the very near future. An A+ profitability rating, while not infallible, is a good candidate, even if its growth rates are not stellar.

VZ's Dividend yield: you get what you pay for

I am trying to build a 20-stock portfolio and while I aim to minimize trading turnover, I am very rules-based in my YARP process. Part of that is a primary guideline of ABL: Avoid Big Loss. What is "big" on a single stock: 10% in most cases. So, I'm willing to let a stock slide 10% from cost before I determine my technical read was not a good one. That said, news, earnings announcements, a sudden down turn in the whole market or a sector can make any well-intentioned stock selection look like a "mistake."

But I'm running a portfolio here, and so each stock is important, but not vital to the long-term total return objective. That, and my strong belief that I should not "fall in love" with any stock (since they don't love me unconditionally and never will!) makes me comfortable including in a 20-stock portfolio some holdings that I believe carry a bit more uncertainty than the average YARP-driven stock position.

VZ's dividend is the third highest in the Dow, but it also has some price momentum behind it. I need to see a competitive combination of yield and price momentum to get the "warm and fuzzies" about a potential YARP stock purchase.

VZ's yield is considered attractive based on its high level versus most large cap stocks. And if pride means anything to corporate America anymore, protecting the ability to pay a dividend year after year checks another box for me here.

The safety rating is concerning for sure. But again, my YARP approach is tactical, so barring a sudden shift in dividend policy here, my aim is to get as much total return for as long as I can before I do what I do best: chicken out, put risk management over greed, and look for other fish in the sea to own. Verizon has some work to do to get that dividend safety rating up, but this is a still a market starved for quality yield and so a few stock positions out of 20 in my YARP stock portfolio can be high profitability/moderate dividend safety combinations. I just won't own a whole portfolio of them, as I see some analysts favor. I'm too risk-averse for that.

VZ data

VZ's payout ratio is not a big red flag at 56%, even if the modest growth rate of the dividend is a modest concern to me. All things considered, I'm OK with the tradeoffs here, given that this stock will be about 4% of my YARP portfolio.

VZ YARP chart: not bad at all!

That's one of my son's favorite expressions and it applies here. This is what an optimistic, higher-percentage chart looks like for a YARP stock I'd consider. Perhaps not as sharp in terms of the drop in yield since the recent peak near 8%. But at 6%+ it is toward the upper end of its 7-year range, which is the time frame I use to scout and quantitatively analyze YARP candidates. In summary: the yield is toward the top of its 7-year trailing range, and moving down. That's the criteria for this part of the analysis.

Data by YCharts

VZ price chart: a "teachable moment"

"Boom" goes the VZ dynamite! As noted, I'm a long time technician, but I'm also a tough grader with stocks and ETFs I consider owning. In this case, my VZ purchase is a bit later than I'd prefer, but that pop above the 50-day moving average is one of the keys I look for. My technical analysis is much deeper than that, yet fairly straightforward and devoid of heavy chartist lingo. At least, that's my intention.

Data by YCharts

VZ: a YARP buy, that hopefully can "go the distance"

Let's be clear about something: this equity market has a lot of problems. I've highlighted my macro views to the point of overkill in recent months, but the significance here is that any stock I might buy now has a good chance of rolling over within a few weeks of buying it. The average return of the 1,000 largest US stocks the past 2.5 years is hovering around zero.

Data by YCharts

That chart above is from June 1 of 2021, so it is 2 years and 8 months in length. And the average return of the top 1,000 biggest US stocks including dividends is -1.5%. That could spell massive opportunity for dividend stocks soon, or it could be similar to a few periods during the past decade where the average stock went nowhere at best.

YARP dividend stock investing: discipline in a highly-uncertain stock market

And that is the siren calling for YARP dividend investing, my self-made, time-tested method that I've turned to for a healthy chunk of my own semi-retirement portfolio. It is how I try to separate out those stocks offering "Yield At a Reasonable Price (YARP)" from high yield fakers and high-flying disappointments (due to growth projections that disappoint when reality sets into the equity market).

The Fed put the market in a bad mood Wednesday, but VZ's recent earnings report shielded it from that selling pressure. That is merely one day in a lifetime of investing.

As noted, I'm a technician, interpreter of quant data and a "YARP-ist," if you will. And when I look at my checklist of "must haves" to give myself the best shot at earning consistent total return from a 20-25 stock portfolio of above-average yielding companies, managed tactically so as not to invite big losses along the way, the third highest yielder in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, VZ, passes the test, for now.