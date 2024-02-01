AMD Q4: Buy The AI Dip Alert

da-kuk

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its highly anticipated fourth-quarter results. The stock had a massive run-up into earnings, with exceptionally high expectations. However, AMD announced mostly in line top and bottom line numbers. While there were several bright spots, including the lucrative data center segment's 38% YoY increase, the reality is that AMD will not put up blowout numbers every quarter, and that's fine. The good news is that AMD's AI-related chips are experiencing increased demand, and growth could accelerate in H2. This dynamic could lead to considerably higher sales and earnings, elevating AMD's stock price to $200-220 or higher by year-end.

The Correction Is Here

AMD's stock put in a near-term top around the $185 level, and we could see a healthy correction here. A 15-20% pullback would bring AMD down to around the $160-150 buy-in level, coinciding (roughly) with the 50-day MA support. With the RSI shooting above 70 several times recently, AMD remains technically overbought. The full stochastic also points lower here, implying that a deeper pullback should occur. However, AMD remains in a solid uptrend, and despite prospects for a near-term correction, some volatility, and a consolidation phase, it should continue heading higher throughout the year.

AMD Q4 Results - There Were Some Bright Spots

AMD's data center segment revenue was $2.3 billion in Q4, up 38% YoY and 43% sequentially. Moreover, client segment revenue was $1.5 billion, up 62% YoY. AMD expects revenues to be about $5.4 billion in the first quarter, below the $5.57 billion consensus estimate. Despite the soft guidance, AMD should continue experiencing robust AI demand as we advance. In particular, we should see increased growth for AMD's Instinct GPUs and 4th Generation AMD EPYC CPUs. Also, on AMD's client business side, its Ryzen 7000 Series CPU should continue powering sales growth.

AMD Is Crucial To The AI Revolution

The AI revolution is happening all around us, and we're still in the very early innings of this ballgame. AMD's AI applications include data centers, cloud, AI PCs, adaptive/embedded, and gaming solutions. AMD's state-of-the-art, market-leading APUs, GPUs, and CPUs power the base of the AI industry. Moreover, AMD is gearing up to enable AI-powered immersive gaming experiences on PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. Therefore, the market for AMD's products is vast and should grow considerably in the coming years.

AI Market Size Forecasts

The AI market is set to increase exponentially in the coming years. Last year's AI-related revenues were around $208 billion, and this year's expectations are around $298 billion, roughly a 43 YoY surge. Moreover, AI-related sales are expected to reach nearly $1.85 trillion by 2030, enabling spectacular growth for well-positioned companies like AMD. Furthermore, AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, recently stated that demand for AI chips will expand rapidly, and the market will reach approximately $400 billion by 2027.

AMD's Sales Likely To Grow Faster Than Expected

This year's consensus revenue estimate is about $25.8 billion. Yet, higher-end estimates go up to nearly $30 billion due to expectations for robust AI-related demand, especially in the second half. Next year's consensus revenue estimate is $32.35 billion, about a 25% YoY growth rate. While this sales growth is impressive, higher-end estimates range to nearly $44 billion, implying that AMD's sales could grow faster than anticipated. Also, AMD should produce substantial double-digit sales growth in years beyond 2025.

AMD's EPS To Increase Substantially

Consensus EPS estimates are for about $5.50 next year. This dynamic illustrates that AMD is relatively inexpensive, trading at about 30 times forward EPS estimates. Also, the estimate range is wide, and the higher-end EPS estimate goes above $9 next year. Therefore, AMD could surpass EPS of $5.50, earning $6-7 or more next year. This valuation perspective provides a bullish setup for AMD, as earnings could be much better than expected, suggesting that the stock is still cheap.

Where AMD's stock could be in the future:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $27 $37 $44 $51 $59 $68 $77 Revenue growth 19% 37% 19% 17% 16% 15% 14% EPS $4.50 $7 $8.70 $10.50 $12.50 $14.60 $17 EPS growth 70% 55% 24% 21% 19% 17% 15% Forward P/E 29 30 31 30 29 27 26 Stock price $205 $260 $325 $375 $423 $460 $500 Click to enlarge

Due to AMD's advantageous position in AI and other lucrative segments, it should produce solid and steady sales growth in future years. Additionally, AMD's earnings should continue increasing as sales growth and profitability improve. Due to its high growth prospects and profitability potential, AMD's earnings multiple could remain elevated around the 25-32 range, leading to a much higher stock price in future years.

Risks to AMD

AMD faces risks despite my bullish projections. The most prominent risk may be the risk of competition from Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC), and other leading chip makers. AMD must keep its lead relative to Intel in the CPU market and stay close to Nvidia in the GPU space. Also, there are risks associated with macroeconomic factors, interest rates, and other elements that could impact profitability and limit growth in future quarters. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in AMD.