Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FBCG: There Are Other Better Performing Large-Cap Growth Options With Lower Fees

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
149 Followers

Summary

  • Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has mediocre performance compared to other large-cap growth ETFs.
  • FBCG has a high expense ratio and low dividend yield compared to alternative funds.
  • FBCG contains several holdings that are at risk of being overvalued considering factors such as growth and profitability.

Modern office building close up in sunlight

CHUNYIP WONG

Investment Thesis

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) warrants a hold rating due its mediocre performance in comparison to other large-cap growth ETFs. Additionally, FBCG has a relatively high expense ratio and low dividend yield compared to alternative

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
149 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VUG, SCHG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

c
199chamber
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (368)
Nice review. I had mistakenly sold off a good portion of my tech holdings a few months back when I thought their values were a bit stretched. They have done nothing but rocket up especially with AI in the picture .I'm waiting for a downturn or might just start to dca in . I have been looking at SCHG and VIG.
Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (52)
@199chamber Nice. I dollar cost average invest monthly into both SCHG and VIG… I’ve been happy with both.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FBCG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBCG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBCG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.