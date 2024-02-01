Thomas Lohnes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) opened books for Q4 2023 and overall reported solid results, slightly missing estimates on revenue, but beating on earnings. The most important takeaway for investors, however, was seen in the enormously optimistic shift towards accelerated shareholder payouts.

For the first half of 2024 alone, Deutsche Bank management now expects to deliver €1.6 billion of capital distributions, about €900 of which in form of dividends. Annualizing this metric, which I assume reasonable, suggests that Deutsche Bank shareholders are on track for a 13% implied yield, well above the industry median, and with likely further upside in 2025. Moreover, management also increased their revenue CAGR target through 2025 to 5.5-6.5%, predicting strong commercial traction in fee income.

Overall, I argue that Deutsche Bank's Q4 reporting is a proof-point previously established "deep value" thesis on the bank, and I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating for German's largest lender (emphasis added):

While Deutsche has managed to show earnings quality for quite some time now, Q3 finally brings first insights on an accelerating capital distribution outlook. Accordingly, as I see my equity thesis unfolding as argued, I feel more confident than ever to assign a "Strong Buy" recommendation

For context, despite strong commercial traction in 2023, DB shares have unperformed the broad equities market: For the trailing twelve months, DB shares are down about 4%, compared to a gain of 18% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Deutsche Bank Delivers Strong Q4 2023 ...

In Q4 2023, Deutsche Bank continued to effectively leverage a beneficial interest rate landscape, posting revenues of around €6.7 billion from September to December—a 5% increase from the previous year, and indicative of the bank's ongoing recovery narrative. Although, this performance slightly under-performed analysts' forecasts by about €100 million as per Refinitiv, total annual revenue reached €28.9 billion over the trailing twelve months, which is in line with previously established management guidance.

Profit-wise, Deutsche Bank's pre-tax earnings for the quarter were €0.7 billion, beating consensus forecast by roughly €50 million. On a 12 months basis, the bank's operating income saw a 2% annual increase, with a nine-month pre-tax profit total of €5.7 billion. The pre-tax return on tangible equity stood at 8.8% for the quarter, coupled with a cost-to-income ratio of 82.2%, flat vs. the same quarter for the previous year.

... Supported by Accelerating Commercial Momentum

Supported by strong commercial momentum, especially in DB's fee income business over the past few quarters, Deutsche Bank management finally felt comfortable to update its strategic targets for the "Global Hausbank initiative": Specifically, Deutsche Bank now expects a revenue CAGR of approximately 5.5% and 6.5% through 2025, bringing total revenues for the bank to about €32 billion. Notably, the new revenue guidance is about €2 billion ahead of consensus. In addition, management now expects cost estimations for the FY 2025 steady state at around €20 billion, adding €1.3 billion worth of annual savings due to various already completed initiatives. The implication of these target adjustments may suggest about €10 billion of pre-tax profits by 2026, compared to a market capitalization of €26 billion currently.

Interestingly, in Q4 Deutsche Bank saw a 56% increase in fees from stock and bond issuance and merger and acquisition advisory services in the fourth quarter, supported by the strategic acquisition of Numis last year. Going forward, DB management sets anticipation of a resurgence in deal-making activities, with CFO James von Moltke commenting:

[trading] momentum has carried through into 2024, so we’ve had a strong January. And we also think that the environment now, finally after two years of going backwards, should be much more conducive to corporate finance activities — financings, equity deals, M&A deals.

All this taken together, Deutsche Bank voiced strong confidence in its ability to accelerate the size and speed of capital distribution to shareholders. In fact, CEO Sewing hinted at a 2026 dividend forecast set at €1.00 per share, contingent upon a 50% payout ratio (compared to 45 cents projected for 2024). Modelling earnings and payouts through 2026, I highlight that investors may reasonably expect Deutsche Bank to distribute close to distribute close to 50% of its market cap to shareholders.

A Note on Risk

I see no material changes in risk considerations since I last covered DB stock. As I said then (with the new update noted):

I generally hold the belief that bank investments offer a level of security greater than the current market sentiment suggests. However, it's essential to recognize the existence of heightened tail-risks. In exceptionally severe financial distress scenarios, Deutsche Bank's financial stability could face significant pressure, akin to the challenges experienced during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. For banking institutions, it is paramount to acknowledge the sensitivity of their fundamentals to economic downturns and interest rate fluctuations. Moreover, factors such as credit and loan risks, along with operational concerns like compliance, could act as triggers, exposing vulnerabilities that might only surface in a recessionary economic climate. While, as of the third quarter, I haven't identified any specific, noteworthy risks, it remains prudent for investors to remain vigilant regarding the intricate dynamics of the broader economic landscape. Nonetheless, Deutsche Bank's 13.7% [updated] Common Equity Tier 1 ratio serves as a substantial safeguard for the company's balance sheet, even stressful scenarios.

Investor Takeaway

Deutsche Bank continues to outpace expectations, setting an improved outlook for growth and capital distributions. On that note, I reiterate my thesis that Deutsche Bank has turned itself around, following a successful multi-year restructuring effort. The bank's share price, however, has so far failed to catch up to fundamentals. In my opinion, this should change over the next 6-12 months, as shareholder distributions cannot be ignored: projecting a 13% equity yield for 2024 with further upside in 2025. Investors will appreciate the payouts, and as long as management keeps the strategy simple -- avoiding M&A and complex competitive business expansion vs. U.S. peers --, Deutsche Bank's equity value should gradually increase towards more reasonable valuation levels (currently still trading at 0.35x P/BV).

As a valuation anchor, I continue to believe that a $35 target price for Deutsche Bank should be achievable compared to fundamentals. I advise a "Strong Buy."