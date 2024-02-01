garymilner/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a volatile year thus far for the precious metals sector, which has been especially disappointing given that January is typically the best month of the year from a seasonal standpoint (average return for the sector of ~2.6% in January over the past 30 years). The weakness can be attributed to disappointing Q4 results and cost guidance from some of the larger operators, underwhelming (albeit potentially conservative guidance) from some of the operators that have issued 2024 guidance, and of course the softness in metals prices. Unfortunately, Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) has been one of the names to miss FY2023 guidance and deliver underwhelming 2024 guidance, with production set to increase only marginally year-over-year with operating costs above my expectations.

In this update we'll dig into the Q4/FY2023 results, recent developments, and whether the stock is nearing a buy zone.

Jacobina Mine - Company Presentation

Q4 & FY2023 Production

Pan American Silver released its Q4 and FY2023 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~4.84 million ounces of silver and ~267,800 ounces of gold, with gold production coming in at a new record for the company. Unfortunately, the quarter wasn't enough to allow the company to deliver on its FY2023 guidance midpoints of 22 million ounces of silver and 920,000 ounces of gold, respectively, with full-year production coming in at ~20.4 million ounces of silver and ~882,900 ounces of gold.

That said, this was a significant improvement from the year-ago period even with a partial year from the Yamana assets, with Pan American reporting 11% growth in silver production and 60% growth in annual gold production.

Pan American Silver Quarterly Gold & Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Starting with the company's silver production, production came in below my estimates at most assets, with lower output year-over-year at La Colorada (~806,000 ounces), Cerro Moro (~886,000 ounces), El Penon (~853,000 ounces), offset by a better quarter from San Vicente (~738,000 ounces). Meanwhile, overall silver production for the year was also below my expectations of 21+ million ounces, but this was largely due to ventilation constraints at La Colorada and mine sequencing at El Penon with the company in lower-grade silver areas. Unfortunately, these lower production levels at elevated costs ($25.00/oz+ AISC) at La Colorada are expected to persist short-term, but we should see a step up in production in H2-2024 once the ventilation complete is complete (currently on schedule).

Pan American Quarterly Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart La Colorada Quarterly Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to the company's production from a gold-equivalent basis, Jacobina was the stand-out performer in 2023, with Q4 production of ~51,100 ounces of gold and record annual production of ~196,100 ounces. This has continued a trend of impressive growth from Jacobina since 2013 and with a lower cut-off grade and just shy of 3.2 million ounces of gold in reserves, this is a mine that has a long life ahead of it even if the company pursues a throughput expansion to 10,000 or 12,000 tonnes per day. Unfortunately, the strong production here was offset by a weaker year at El Penon due to grade variability, with three areas that the company developed not reconciling as well planned. The company noted that these areas had limited drilling information and the company has since ramped up drilling to avoid this happening in the future, but this can explain El Penon's weaker H2 with combined production of just ~88,000 GEOs vs. over 100,000 GEOs under Yamana in the previous half year period(H2-2022).

Looking at other operations, Minera Florida had a decent finish to 2023 with ~24,800 GEOs, Cerro Moro's production was also satisfactory at ~42,100 GEOs, and Timmins saw slightly higher production year-over-year at ~53,100 ounces vs. ~34,000 ounces in Q4 2022. That said, this was offset by lower production year-over-year at Shahuindo and La Arena, offsetting gains from the addition of the Yamana portfolio. Finally, Dolores' production was also sharply lower and Pan American Silver confirmed that mining and stacking activities are expected to conclude later this year as the asset heads into its reclamation phase with production set to drop with future processing relying solely on residual leaching.

Fortunately, these declines at Morococha, Manantial Espejo and upcoming one at Dolores did not lead to lower production/sales due to the Yamana portfolio growth, but Pan American did state in its Q3 Conference Call that portfolio optimization work is ongoing.

2024 Outlook

Moving to Pan American's 2024 outlook, we can see that 2023 was a strong year for growth (albeit at a cost due to share dilution from the Yamana deal), but we will see further growth in 2024 with a full year of contribution from Cerro Moro, El Penon, Jacobina, and Minera Florida. In fact, these assets are expected to contribute over 500,000 ounces of gold and 7+ million ounces of silver at costs well below the legacy portfolio average.

That being said, the 2024 guidance midpoint came in below my expectations at 22 million ounces of silver at the midpoint (roughly in line with 2023 guidance despite a partial year from Yamana assets) and 940,000 ounces of gold at the midpoint which is barely up from the 2023 guidance midpoint. And while this is partially due to another soft year at La Colorada, investors will have to wait for 2025 to see meaningful free cash flow generation when factoring in the capex budget of $375 million to $395 million, with incremental expenditures on reclamation and care and maintenance.

Pan American - Annual Gold & Silver Production + 2024 Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving over to costs, the outlook was just as underwhelming, with FY2024 production expected to come in at ~22 million ounces of silver and ~950,000 ounces of gold at silver segment all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $17.25/oz and gold segment all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,525/oz. These gold segment costs are well above the industry average and can be attributed to higher costs at the legacy assets weighing on the Yamana assets, and higher costs overall for the Yamana assets as well, with elevated sustaining capex expected at Jacobina ($54 million).

The good news is that we should see silver segment costs improve slightly year-over-year in 2025 with a better year out of La Colorada and we should see gold segment costs improve as well with what should be lower costs out of Jacobina which is its largest gold asset, in addition to lower sustaining capital at Shahuindo (guided for $78 million in 2024).

Finally, if the company can see some relief on the Mexican Peso, this would certainly help a little as well, with the MXN/USD ratio continuing to sit at multi-year highs and being a thorn in the side of Mexican operators when combined with inflationary pressures. To summarize, while 2024 will be a mediocre year, I don't think $320+ million in annual free cash flow in FY2025 is a stretch if gold prices can stay above $2,000/oz. Lastly, the wild card is of course Escobal (in care & maintenance in Guatemala), which could certainly flip sentiment for the stock on a dime and add over 15 million ounces of annual silver production per annum. However, progress here is moving at a snail's pace, so I do not expect a restart in 2024, and I think even assuming a 2025 restart is ambitious. Let's take a closer look at other recent developments below:

La Colorada Skarn

Pan American Silver (PAAS.TSX/PAAS) released the results from a PEA on its La Colorada Skarn Project (which lines beneath its currently operating La Colorada Mine) last week. The project envisions a massive operation at 50,000 tonnes per day using sub-level caving with a six-year development period, producing ~17 million ounces of silver, ~430,000 tonnes of zinc and ~220,000 tonnes of lead on average over its first ten years and closer to ~15 million ounces of silver, ~400,000 tonnes of zinc, and ~165,000 tonnes of lead over the mine life assuming they can prove up a ~280 million tonne reserve base at similar grades to the current resource. Production figures are lower on a payable basis.

La Colorada Skarn - Company Presentation

Moving these numbers into a gold-equivalent basis and using conservative figures for payability, La Colorada Skarn's life of mine production would be closer to 600,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] over the life of mine (or 50 million silver-equivalent ounces per annum), but this would be primarily a base metals project with ~75% of revenue from lead and zinc. As it stands and assuming it can be built for ~$2.83 billion (PEAs generally under-report costs by at least 20%), the After-Tax NPV (8%) is ~$1.09 billion, resulting in an After-Tax NPV (8%) to Initial capex ratio of 0.39 to 1.0 and just a 14% after-tax IRR (using $22.00/oz silver, $2,800/tonne zinc, and $2,200/tonne lead).

These returns aren't all that impressive, and with it typically being better to assume at least a 20% cost increase from PEA figures upfront capex as estimates are tightened up, I think it's safer to assume a capex bill of ~$3.4 billion or higher.

"What we found here is an incredible deposit, a world-class discovery with a brownfields exploration project. There's a lot of potential to create value for our shareholders in a lot of different ways. I don't really want to go in one direction or another. And that really depends on what kind of offers we receive here. As I said, there is of course interest from all sides in the base metals industry. As I also mentioned, we will focus on the silver, one way or the other, this is about 60% revenue of zinc, so it's a perfect deposit with a large silver production, but it's not the main production, so there should be a way to split the pie, if you want to call it like that, where we can focus on silver and somebody else can focus on base metals. But as I said, all options are open for me."

- La Colorada Skarn Conference Call, Pan American Silver CEO Michael Steinmann.

Pan American noted it could look at bringing in a partner to develop this project, allowing it to focus on the silver part of the asset and help to reduce overall risk. And while this is certainly a possibility, I was expecting better economics here and one could argue that there are far higher return ways to spend $1.0 billion in capital, especially if they are not married to adding specifically silver production and will add gold exposure like they did with the Yamana deal.

In fact, looking at how the project stacks up with life of mine GEO production vs. other undeveloped projects and assuming ~$3.4 billion in capex, La Colorada Skarn would be one of the most expensive assets to build next to Donlin Gold (50% share of Donlin is ~550,000 GEOs and ~$4.5 billion estimated capex), and capex would come in above the massive capex bill at the Cote Gold Project which went well over budget.

Undeveloped & Recently Constructed Projects - Average Annual GEO Production vs. Initial Capex Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

So, while it's certainly impressive to have delineated a resource of this size at an operating asset, the time to construct it, the capex, and the need for a partner mean that the market might not place much value on this project in Pan American's valuation. That said, the company doesn't need to decide yet on this asset. This means it has time to look at optimizing it and seeing if it can bring in a partner and maybe with a partner willing to spend most of the capex it will be a project worth considering at a later date or with higher metals prices. However, the sensitivity to silver is not that significant given that it's primarily a base metals project (NPV 8% increases to just ~$1.39 billion even at $26.00/oz silver vs. $22.00/oz) and assuming this 50,0000 tonne per day proposed operation is somehow built for under $3.0 billion.

So, What's the Good News?

The silver lining is that Pan American Silver wasn't getting much value for the asset before the study was released, so I don't see it affecting the share price much or its valuation. In addition, the company has an abundance of lower-capex (albeit lower impact) organic growth options in the Yamana portfolio, such as looking at expanding Jacobina further to 10,000 tonnes per day. Still, with much lower capex and higher-return options out there among silver and base metals projects, I currently favor higher-grade assets like i-80 Gold's (IAUX) polymetallic opportunity at Ruby Hill which may have ~1/6 of the annual potential zinc production in a ~3,000 ton per day scenario (~70,000 tons vs. ~400,000 tons for La Colorada Skarn), but at less than one-tenth of the upfront capex (~$300 million with 3k TPD Expansion vs. $3.5+ billion) and in a more attractive jurisdiction (Nevada vs. Mexico), and with a high-grade gold kicker at its CRD deposits.

In fact, I'm surprised a larger company hasn't made a run at i-80 Gold with it having the project pipeline to ultimately build a ~500,000 GEO per annum producer in Nevada (Cove, Granite Creek Underground, Ruby Hill Gold/Polymetallics, Granite Creek Open Pit) with over $1.0 billion in sunk capital.

i-80 Gold Polymetallic (Skarn/CRD) & Gold Opportunity Ruby Hill - Company Website

Valuation

Based on ~365 million shares and a share price of US$13.60, Pan American trades at a market cap of ~$5.0 billion and an enterprise value of ~$5.3 billion. This leaves Pan American trading at a premium to its estimated net asset value of ~$4.5 billion (higher costs across the portfolio plus significant reduction in La Colorada Skarn value vs. my prior estimates), with Pan American trading at ~1.1x P/NAV. And while this is a very reasonable valuation relative to overvalued silver names like First Majestic Silver (AG) at over 2.2x P/NAV with a far lower-quality portfolio, there are currently several diversified producers in the gold space with far more attractive multiples such as B2Gold (BTG) that trades at ~0.70x P/NAV and ~5x FY2025 free cash flow estimates vs. Pan American at closer to 14x FY2025 free cash flow estimates (~$350 million).

Pan American Silver - Current Cash Flow Multiple & 10-Year Average - FASTGraphs.com

Hence, while PAAS is cheap relative to its historical multiples (~6.8x FY2025 operating cash flow estimates vs. ~13.3x historically and over 20x at its 2020 peak), its relative value is less compelling relative to some opportunities which are available in the gold space today. And even using FY2025 cash flow per share estimates of $2.02 and a more conservative multiple of 11x, I see a fair value for the stock of US$22.10 to its 2-year target price, pointing to a 62% upside from current levels.

While this is a very attractive upside case, I prefer to wait for a minimum 40% discount to fair value to ensure a margin of safety which results in an ideal buy zone of US$13.35 or lower. To summarize, Pan American is just outside of a buy zone and is one of the more reasonably valued names in the silver space, but a couple of other trading at massive discounts to fair value (over 80% upside) with higher-quality assets on balance, I remain on the sidelines for now with PAAS and focused elsewhere.

Summary

Pan American Silver Corp. had a mediocre Q4 report, and its La Colorada Skarn PEA came in below my expectations, with capex looking like it could come in closer to $3.5 billion and with a sub 0.40/1.0 After-Tax NPV (8%) to Initial Capex ratio even with higher silver price assumptions. Unfortunately, the company didn't impress much on guidance, either, though this is partially due to what will be a softer year while the company works to upgrade ventilation at La Colorada, a stronger Mexican Peso, and Dolores' production winding down.

On a positive note, PAAS has found itself ~66% off its highs, and this is a significant correction for a company with a solid portfolio relative to some of its silver peers with poor track records of capital allocation and less diversity across jurisdictions. In addition, sentiment on PAAS is the worst I've seen it since its 2019 bottom, and I would argue that much of the negative recent news is priced in at this point. To summarize, if I wanted to add silver exposure to my portfolio at a reasonable price relative to multiples available elsewhere in the sector, PAAS looks like a decent bet on any pullbacks below US$13.35 for a starter position.