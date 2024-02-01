47 Stocks From Bloomberg's Dividend Focus For 2024

ChristopherBernard/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on Bloomberg Business Week's The Year Ahead special edition published January 15-March 24, 2024. 50 stocks therein were touted as "Companies to Watch."

This is a "global list of stocks that merit a closer look for better or for worst."

Bloomberg Intelligence tracks some 2,000 companies from finance to food and this year its analysts have identified 50 that warrant a closer look based on BI's list of Focus Ideas. The analysis combines contrarian views and upcoming catalysts for change, such as new leadership, asset sales or acquisitions, and plans for new products and services. Companies will be affected by developments in artificial intelligence and the increasingly dramatic effects of global warming. Lingering concerns over inflation and the prospect of falling interest rates are also important as are the was on Ukraine, and Gaza, the shift to electric vehicles and China's troubled property market. -Bloomberg Business Week

Three tickers were unidentifiable in the YCharts database used to sort the collection as of January 29. Unfortunately Bloomberg does not publish Business Week online. Unless you subscribe and get a printed copy by mail, you'll have to traipse to your local library to read the write-ups of all 50 stocks.

But just 32 pay dividends and only 12 of those measure up to the dogcatcher ideal of promising dividend payouts, from $1k invested, greater than their single-share prices.

The January Bloomberg Dividend Focus 2024

(Alphabetically by Ticker Symbol)

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of January Bloomberg Dividend Focus 2024 is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the January 29, 2024 data for 47 stocks with 32 paying dividends, as parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 12 of those 32 January dividend stocks (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. They are: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF); Glencore PLC (OTCPK:GLCNF); Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (OTCQX:IMPUY); HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC); BT Group PLC (OTCPK:BTGOF); Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (OTCPK:SUHJY); AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY); Truist Financial Corp (TFC); Persimmon PLC (OTCPK:PSMMY); Barclays PLC (BCS); ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:XNGSY); Vivendi SE (OTCPK:VIVEF).

Those twelve live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.92% To 67.74% Net Gains For Top Ten January BDF

Five of ten top BDF stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these January BDF dogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 50% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding BDF stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following results. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not included.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 2025 were:

BT Group plc (OTCPK:BTGOF) was projected to net $677.39, based on the median of target estimates from 2 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Persimmon Plc (OTCPK:PSMMY) was projected to net $282.62 based on the median of target price estimates from 2 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% greater than the market as a whole.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) was projected to net $271.52, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 4 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $231.11 based on the median of target price estimates from 24 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) was projected to net $202.01, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) was projected to net $135.30, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Diageo PLC (DEO) was projected to net $122.93, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 7 analysts, less broker fees. less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) was projected to net $11o0.50, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% over the market as a whole.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) was projected to net $109.27, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 419 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY) was projected to net $109.22, based on the median of estimates from 2 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.52% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

31 January BDF Stocks Per Analyst Targets

32 January BDF Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top January BDF Stocks By Yield

Top ten January BDF stocks by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first place was held by the first of five financial services members, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China [1]. The other four placed fourth, seventh, eighth, and tenth, HSBC Holdings [4], AXA SA [7], Truist Financial Corp. [8], and Barclays PLC [10].

Then two slots (2&3) were filled by basic materials sector representatives, Glencore PLC [2], and Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd [3].

A lone communication services sector member placed fifth, BT Group PLC [5] and one real estate representative placed sixth, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd [6].

Finally one consumer cyclical representative placed eleventh, Persimmon PLC [11], to complete the top ten of the 2024 BDF pack.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top January BDF Stocks Showed 6.93%-62.07% Upsides While (31) Two Downsiders Fell -0.06% and -1.24% Per Analyst Estimates to 2025

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analysts target price estimates, became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 33.2% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 BDF Stocks To January 29, 2025

Ten-top January BDF stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, ten-top January BDF stocks screened 1/29/24, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top-Ten Highest-Yield January BDF Stocks (32) Delivering 23.53% Vs. (33) 17.66% Net Gains by All Ten Come 2025

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten January BDF kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 33.2% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced selection, BT Group PLC showed the best analyst-estimated net gain of 67.74%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield BDF Dogs as of January 29 were: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; BT Group PLC; Impala Platinum holdings Ltd; Glencore PLC; Barclays PLC, with prices ranging from $0.49 to $7.66.

Five higher-priced BDF dogs as of January 29 were: Sung Hung Kai Properties Ltd; AXA SA; Persimmon PLC; Truist Financial Corp; HSBC Holdings PLC, whose prices ranged from $9.69 to $39.68.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

January BDF 12 Ideal Stocks by Yield

All 12 live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) analysts made the following statements about each of the top twelve:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China-

China's biggest lender faces multiple challenges the year, setting a grim tone for the industry. Its loans to the troubled property sector and weak local government finances threaten to increase credit costs after a surprisingly strong 2023. And Beijing's resolve to stimulate the economy will likely mean lower interest rates for longer, keeping a lid on ICBC's margin expansion -Francis Chan

Glencore PLC-

The mining giant is poised to take its first step away from coal, which has accounted for more than one quarter of earnings over the past decade. But Glencore will get bigger in fossil fuels before it gets out: It's buying the steel-making coal unit of Teck Resources, which it plans to combine with its own thermal coal assets. The aim is to create a business that will spin-off in coming years, which would clean up Glencore's product portfolio and burnish its image among investors. -Alon Oisha

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd-

Weak precious metal prices spell trouble for South African miners, with several on-track to miss 2024 earnings forecasts. BI analysis shows Impala Platinum is one of the most at-risk because of its substantial palladium production; auto industry demand for the metal used in catalytic converters is fading as the transition to EVs progresses. -Emmanual Munjeri

HSBC Holdings PLC-

Analysts continue to ratchet up their predictions for stock buybacks from the megabank, and that will likely persist. BI expects shareholder returns including dividends to exceed $40 billion for 2023-24. The downturn in Chinese real estate- a potential headache for HSBC because of its 40% stake in the country's Bank of Communications-appears manageable. -Tomasz Noetzel

BT Group PLC-

The UK carrier must navigate roadblocks, such as a massive workforce reduction, increased competition from Vodafone Group and Liberty Global, and agitation from shareholders Deutsche Telecom, and French telecommunications entrepreneur Patrick Drahi. But with earnings estimates at five-year lows. incoming Chief Executive Officer Allison Kirkby should be able to deliver better revenue and profit than the low-ball consensus expectations. -Matthew Bloxham

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd-

Hong Kong's largest property developer risks missing its projected sales target of HK$33 billion ($4.2 billion) next summer s high mortgage rates continue to bite. BI is concerned that disappointing sales and shrinking margins of property development will make it hard for Sun Hung Kai to sustain its annual dividend. -Patrick Wong

AXA SA-

Lady year was a good one for property and casualty insurers such as Axa bur new accounting measures that the industry is facing threaten profitability in 2024-25, The rapid rise in interest rates helped boost 2023 profits but BI expects this trend is likely to reverse as falling rates and the potential rule changes would make insurer's earning more sensitive to shifting bond yields. -Charles Graham

Truist Financial Corp-

The lender is trying to build capital as the Federal Reserve moves toward tighter rules on the reserves banks must hold. One source of cash could be the sale of Truist's insurance brokerage unit, which would strengthen its capital base and let it offload underwater securities. The company could also put the funds to work in investments and lending at today's elevated interest rates boosting its profit outlook. -Herman Chan

Persimmon PLC-

Amid pervasive worries about UK Housing, the market appears overly pessimistic about Persimmon. With volumes down almost 40% in 2023, it was indeed a lousy year for the homebuilder. Estimates point to just a 6% rebound in 2024 but BI expects lower mortgage rates and new projects to help hammer home about twice that. -Iwona Kovenko

Barclays PLC-

With credit costs likely to trend higher though 2024, Barclays faces the dual headwinds of a margin-squeeze in UK retail banking and concerns over the resilience of European investment banking models. The bank has lowered its UK margin guidance but BI sees for cutest come for consensus estimates in the core market. -Philip Richards

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd-

Beijing's green light on higher residential gas tariffs points to greater profitability for distributors such as ENN. BI's scenario shows the pipeline operator's earnings beating consensus estimates as much as 20% this year. -Henik Fung

Vivendi SE-

The European media company's transformation is poised for an unexpected turn this year as its board considers a split into three separately listed units: Havas (Advertising), Canal+ (pay TV), and an investment arm (holding multibillion-dollar stakes in Langardere, Universal Music, and Telecom Italia). The move aims to narrow a large conglomerate discount and could trigger a wave of industry-wide mergers and acquisitions as rivals react. -Matthew Bloxham

See How Far Ten Top January BDF Stock Prices Must Jump To Cease Being Fair Priced Dogs

Since all top ten BDF shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the dollar and percentage difference between the recent and break-even pricing are shown in the top chart above. Recent prices are detailed in the middle chart; with the break-even pricing of all ten top dogs showing in the bottom chart.

It would take upside market pressure to 92.6%, for all ten highest-yield January BRI stocks, to become break-even with their annual yield (from $1K invested) no longer meeting or exceeding their single share prices. These dogs have plenty of room to run.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.