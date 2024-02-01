Amazon, Apple, And Meta: How I'm Playing Earnings Super Bowl

The "Superbowl" of finance begins tonight. Willard/iStock via Getty Images

Today, February 1st will be far and away the biggest day of 2024's big tech earnings season. After markets close, not one, but three of America's big tech companies will be reporting their earnings for the quarter ended December 1, 2023. It wouldn't be possible for more to be at stake. After Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) sold off on strong earnings, many investors sold off other big tech stocks, believing them too risky.

There were various reasons given for GOOG and MSFT's post-earnings selloffs. Google missed very slightly on ad revenue, growing said revenue by 11% when 12% growth was expected. Microsoft's selloff was also attributed to disappointing ad sales growth, although MSFT fell less than Google did, as ad sales make up a much smaller percentage of its total business.

Tonight we'll see whether the weakness seen in Google and Microsoft reflects a sector-wide trend, or was exclusive to those companies.

These are the companies that report tonight:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

Together, these companies are worth $5.6 trillion, making up 12.5% of the S&P 500's (SP500) market cap. It's likely then that their earnings will determine much of how things go with U.S. tech stocks in the months ahead.

This raises an important question:

What should investors do on the biggest day of big tech earnings season? Many investors like to "play" earnings by buying or shorting stocks immediately before earnings are released. This isn't usually recommended. Corporate earnings are not easy to predict, and the markets' reaction to them is nearly impossible to predict. We just saw Google and Microsoft beat earnings and subsequently crash. Something like that could easily happen tonight.

Nevertheless, I did make some changes to my portfolio weeks prior to today's releases. Specifically, I reduced my exposure to technology stocks, selling all of my Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares and trimming Google and Apple. In this article I will explore the three big tech stocks that are reporting earnings today, and why I chose to sell one of them while trimming the other.

Amazon

Of the three big tech stocks releasing earnings today, Amazon is the only one I've never owned personally. Nevertheless, as a big-name company reporting earnings tonight, it is worth mentioning.

Amazon has three main business units:

E-commerce. Primarily the well-known Amazon.com site/app, a "one-stop shop" for buying and selling goods online.

Cloud services (namely Amazon web services).

Multimedia, which is included as part of the Amazon Prime subscription service.

Advertising.

All the industries above have good prospects. E-commerce is expected to grow at 8.3% CAGR by 2027. Cloud services are expected to grow at 17.4% CAGR by 2030. Streaming is expected to grow at 20.7% CAGR to 2031. So, all of Amazon's sub-sectors are growing. Additionally, the company has a strong competitive position in some of them. Amazon has a 37.6% market share in the U.S., and its network of warehouses helps facilitate fast delivery that locks in market share long term. AWS is the leading cloud service company, although Azure is catching up fast. Finally, Amazon's ad business is growing at 26%, faster than Google and Meta.

Despite all of these advantages I've never been the biggest fan of Amazon stock. One reason is its slim margins: it has only a 3.5% net margin and a 6.5% free cash flow margin. On the other hand, the company's growth is impressive. In the trailing 12-month period, revenue grew 10.5% and earnings grew 72.5%. Analysts are expecting the company to report $166 billion in revenue and $0.80 in earnings per share for the fourth quarter. The company earned $0.94 per share last quarter, so earnings are expected to decline. This is a retailer reporting a Christmas quarter, so I'm somewhat expecting Amazon to beat the muted Q4 expectations.

Apple

Apple is another big tech stock reporting tonight. I covered the company's competitive dynamics extensively in the past. To summarize my past comments on that topic: Apple has major competitive advantages in smartphones, smartphone operating systems, laptops, smartwatches, and tablets. It uses its interconnected ecosystem to sign users up for Apple services, which are also pretty popular.

One issue with Apple at the moment is that its stock is expensive, yet its business isn't growing very much. At today's prices, AAPL trades at:

30 times earnings.

7.5 times sales.

46 times book value.

26.7 times operating cash flow.

At the same time, its TTM growth rates were:

Revenue: -2.3%.

EBIT: -4.5%.

EPS: $0.33.

This stock really needs a catalyst to be worth what it's currently trading for. It currently has one, in the form of the Vision Pro, which is dominating the YouTube trending charts right now. However, pre-orders for that product only started on January 19, so it won't show up in the Q4 release.

Analysts expect Apple to do $2.10 in EPS for Q4. That represents 12% growth - I expect AAPL will either miss or be in line on this metric, as the company hasn't released much lately to generate new sales apart from Vision Pro. For these reasons, I cut my Apple position by half before earnings.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms is another big tech stock that will be reporting earnings today. I sold my Meta shares many months before today. The decision had nothing to do with Q4 earnings, I just felt the stock had run up enough. It ended up being one of my biggest investing mistakes of the last few years, as the stock ran up another $100 after I sold!

Still, I don't regret having sold Meta before today's earnings release. I do think my sale was too early, but I'd have happily sold at $350, and wouldn't have been too concerned that it ran up another $50 after that.

Meta is expected to report high growth in both revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter. In recent quarters, the company has benefitted from massive ad campaigns from Chinese shopping apps like Temu and Shein. As those companies come under pressure to boost their margins, that ad spend is likely to come down. The sums that Temu pays to vendors, and the $10 per package shipping cost from Guangzhou to the U.S., are hard to cut out. Once the platform already has half of America signed up, it can afford to cut out advertising. So, I'd expect Temu's ad spend to slow in the coming months.

One thing about Meta's recent growth is worth keeping in mind. Although the most recent quarter's growth was strong, the trailing 12-month period only saw 7.5% growth in revenue and 7.5% growth in earnings. If these figures regress to the mean, then the fourth quarter's results will only be so-so.

Nevertheless, I think that Meta has the best chance of high growth in Q4 of all the three companies I mentioned in this article. My concern about Temu/Shein ad spending slowing down is more of a long-term concern: ad spend at these companies remains high. I would not buy Meta, or any of the stocks mentioned previously, just to play earnings. Given these stocks' stretched valuations, I think the optimal play is to take some profits, trimming your positions by 20% to 50%, without selling out completely.