Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon, Apple, And Meta: How I'm Playing Earnings Super Bowl

Feb. 01, 2024 10:00 AM ETGOOG, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, META, TSM, GOOGL, MSFT:CA, AMZN:CA, AAPL:CA, META:CA, GOOG:CA
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.16K Followers

Summary

  • Today is a big day for the markets, with tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms reporting their earnings after the bell.
  • Google and Microsoft's post-earnings selloffs raised concerns about the sector, and tonight's reports will determine whether those selloffs were exclusive to those companies, or a sector-wide trend.
  • I trimmed my exposure to big tech a few weeks prior to the Q4 earnings releases coming out.
  • In this article, I explain why I did that, and what I think investors should do with their big tech shares today.

Low angle view of a football sitting on a pile of money on a grass field below stadium lights

The "Superbowl" of finance begins tonight.

Willard/iStock via Getty Images

Today, February 1st will be far and away the biggest day of 2024's big tech earnings season. After markets close, not one, but three of America's big tech companies will be reporting their earnings

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.16K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.