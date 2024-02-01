Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: What Would The Company Be Worth Without Elon Musk?

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. shares have declined by over 20% since November, highlighting concerns about the company's product roadmap.
  • In recent days, CEO Elon Musk's $55 billion pay package has been deemed excessive by a Delaware judge and voided, raising controversy and potentially leading to Mr. Musk's exit.
  • If Musk leaves and takes his AI and Robotics projects with him, Tesla's shares could plummet by over 80% as it reverts to automaker valuation multiples.

To preface, in November, I wrote a cautious follow-up article on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), arguing that investors should be wary around the hype surrounding the Cybertruck launch, since Tesla has been notorious for over-promising and under-delivering.

My caution

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (5.34K)
It is worthless with or without musky
