Real estate can be a great way to accumulate wealth, but the high upfront costs can be prohibitive for most investors. Besides, most real estate in the private market is priced at around fair value, making it difficult to realize great value unless one is willing to do the legwork in significantly renovating and leasing up a property.

In contrast, publicly-traded REITs give investors the ability to immediately diversify their capital over a large number of properties, all without the hassle of managing them while getting a decent yield in return. Plus, the valuation of REITs on the public market can sometimes fall below their intrinsic value, creating value opportunities that one simply cannot easily obtain in the private market.

This brings me to Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), which I last covered here in June of last year with a 'Buy' rating, noting its record portfolio occupancy rate and low new supply competition. The stock has seen ups and downs since then, trading as low as $20 back in October around interest rate concerns, and has since bounced back with a slight 1.6% price increase since my last piece.

BRX Stock (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I discuss why BRX remains an appealing pick for income investors seeking exposure to quality real estate with growing fundamentals, so let's get started!

Why BRX?

Brixmor Property Group is one of the largest owners of shopping center properties in the U.S. and was formed through a spin-off from the Blackstone (BX) in 2013. At present, it owns 364 retail centers covering 65 million square feet in established communities.

BRX benefits from the fact that three-quarters (74%) of its properties are grocery-anchored, making them less susceptible to macroeconomic and e-commerce disruptions due to their essential nature. As shown below, 9 out of BRX's top 10 tenants are either in the discount, grocery, or experiential categories, with top names like TJX (TJX), Kroger (KR), Dollar Tree (DLR), and Publix being among them.

Investor Presentation

BRX's quality property attributes are reflected by growth in portfolio NOI in every year since 2019 except during the pandemic in 2020. BRX more than made up for the 5.4% Property NOI loss 2020 with an 8.9% rebound in 2021, and continued growth thereafter. As shown below, BRX has also demonstrated higher rent spreads on new leases and higher ABR PSF (average base rent per square foot) than the peer average since 2018.

BRX Portfolio Metrics (Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, BRX continues to demonstrate strong portfolio fundamentals, with a 93.9% occupancy rate during the third quarter, representing a 60 basis points YoY improvement. This sits just shy of the 94.1% record occupancy that BRX achieved during the second quarter of last year. It's worth noting that small shop occupancy reached a record high occupancy of 89.8%, sitting above the 85% that's generally considered to be good for retail center REITs. Small shop occupancy is important as they drive higher ABR PSF than anchor properties.

Moreover, BRX is seeing very strong demand, as same-store ABR PSF rose by 5% YoY to reach $16.77, contributing to a 5-year CAGR of 4%, and very high new lease spread of 53%, representing another record high for the company and the ninth consecutive quarter above 20%.

Looking ahead to full-year results and beyond, I would expect for continue growth in the near term as management raised its full year same- store NOI growth estimate from 3% previously to 3.75% at the midpoint. This is supported by a good number (3.2 million square feet) of expiring leases between 2023- 2025 that are held at below-market rate rents. This is supported by the following graphic, which shows a 68% spread between expiring and new leases over the trailing 12 months, as well as a blended rate on SNC (signed not commenced) leases that sits 30% above the portfolio average, as shown below.

BRX Near Term Growth Opportunities (Investor Presentation)

A Sell-Side Analyst from Deutsche Bank who follows the company seems to agree, noting that a combination of robust retailer demand and ongoing limited supply "suggests we should continue to see strong rent growth and solid mark to market with more upside for names in more suburban as well as Sunbelt locations"

Furthermore, BRX also has developments that could be incremental growth drivers. This includes $160 million of reinvestments in 2023 alone with an expected 9% initial cash yield on investment.

This is supported by a strong balance sheet with a BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P with a stable outlook. Plus, 99.9% of BRX's debt is held at fixed rate and it carries a reasonable net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.1x and a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x. BRX also has plenty of liquidity with $1.26 billion in cash and availability on its revolving credit line, and as shown below, debt maturities are well-staggered with just $300 million worth of maturing debt this year.

Importantly for income investors, BRX raised its dividend by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, and the new dividend rate is well-protected by a 54% payout ratio, based on management's guidance for full-year 2023 FFO/share of $2.03 at the midpoint. This leaves plenty of retained capital for development funding, debt paydown, and/or future dividend bumps.

Risks to BRX include potential for a higher- than-expected inflation and interest rates, which could raise interest expense down the line. However, that could be offset by the expected growth in rents and NOI, as mentioned earlier. Also, small shops tend to be more vulnerable to economic downturns, as a 'hard landing' (if one happens) could put pressure on small shop rental growth and occupancy.

Moreover, the retail landscape is constantly evolving, thereby requiring management expertise in curating a mix of retailers that consumers want to visit. As shown below, BRX has been executing on this front by replacing brands of yesterday like Bed Bath & Beyond and Rite Aid with vibrant ones like Five Below (FIVE), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Lastly, I continue to see value in BRX at the current price of $22.44 with a 4.8% dividend yield and forward P/FFO of 11.1, sitting below its normal P/FFO of 11.7. While BRX isn't the table-pounding discount that it was back in 2020, I believe this is a reasonably attractive valuation considering that the current higher interest rate environment has made costs of speculative development more expensive for higher leveraged private market developers. This is further supported by this month's Fed meeting, in which rates were held steady and with the Fed Chairman announcing that a rate cut in March is unlikely.

As such, BRX could continue to see respectable bottom-line growth, and I view 5% FFO/share growth in 2024 as being a reasonable base case. This means that BRX could deliver market-level performance with a far higher dividend yield, based on its 5% yield and 5% FFO/share growth even with no reversion to its mean valuation.

FAST Graphs

Using an apples-to-apples comparison based on EV/EBITDA (since enterprise value includes both the value of equity and debt), BRX trades at a discount to its peers. As shown below, BRX'S EV/EBITDA of 14.9x compares favorably to that of grocery-anchored peers Kimco Realty (KIM), Regency Centers (REG), and Kite Realty Group (KRG).

BRX vs. Peers EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

All in all, BRX may not be a table-pounding buy, but it remains an attractive investment with solid fundamentals and potential for future growth. With a strong balance sheet, diversified portfolio, and growing rent spreads, BRX offers stability and potential for healthy long-term returns. Its focus on high-demand retailers and strategic development investments position the company for continued success in the changing retail landscape. Considering all the above and the relatively attractive valuation and yield, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.