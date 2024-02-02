2 Great Preferred Stocks For A Retirement Dream

Bet_Noire

The history of preferred shares goes back to the 19th century when investors in railway companies demanded "preference" in the payment of dividends over the holders of common shares. They then evolved into a highly utilized method of raising capital in a non-dilutionary manner by industries with stable operations and reliable profitability. In the 70s and 80s, utility companies dominated the preferred market. By the early 90s, the banking sector issued preferreds to power their recovery after the savings and loan crisis.

Today, the issuers of preferred securities are usually large and highly regulated institutions or companies with stable cash flows, such as banks, utilities, and REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), and the industry average credit rating of preferred securities is BBB-. With an average investment-grade rating, preferred securities are trading at historically cheap valuations and offer, on average, +7.5% yields amidst elevated interest rates.

Despite their price drop in this hawkish monetary policy cycle, historical data tells us that the default rate of preferred securities was much lower than global high-yield bonds.

Interest rates are at an inflection point, and we will see a change in direction this year. Q4 2023 has shown us a teaser of what that sentiment would be like for preferreds. We expect a fabulous year for this discounted asset class and our next two excellent preferreds to maximize your exposure to this ignored sector with safer income prospects.

Pick #1: GDV Preferreds - Yields Up To 5.6%

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) with focused allocation into dividend-paying and income-producing securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying or other income-producing securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 50% of the Fund's assets will consist of dividend-paying equity securities. - Gabelli.com

The CEF's is highly diversified across 552 holdings, with the top ten positions being leading global dividend payers at low payout ratios. Source

The CEF carries a low leverage of 13%, mainly from its issuance of fixed-rate preferreds. This effectively shields the fund from rising financing costs amidst higher interest rates. GDV's public preferreds carry Aa3 rating from Moody's and sport relatively low coupons, indicating that they may continue trading post call dates.

Looking at the fund's financial data since FY 2021, GDV's NII alone provided an average 1.8x coverage for the preferred distributions. In addition to NII, GDV uses realized investment gains and ROC to fuel common shareholder dividends, and the realized gains in FY 2021 and FY 2022 provided over 11x coverage for the preferred dividends. Notably, in the semi-annual report as of June 2023, GDV reported $140 million in unrealized gains.

5.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (GDV.PR.H) - Yield 5.6%

4.25% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (GDV.PR.K) - Yield 5.5%

GDV preferreds carry an investment-grade rating and enjoy adequate coverage from the CEF's operations. At this time, we consider the 5.4% yielding GDV-K a solid buy to lock the steady yield and position yourself for ~28% capital upside.

Pick #2: DBRG Preferreds - Yields Up To 7.8%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is an alternative asset manager focusing on digital infrastructure, deploying and managing capital across five key digital infrastructure verticals: data centers, macro cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company has $75 billion in assets under management, a portfolio of 30+ digital companies, and functions through two reportable segments, Investment Management, and Operating, although the latter is more of a legacy segment that is rapidly being phased away (a minority position in Vantage Data Centers). Source

DBRG manages assets and collects fees in its current operating structure, is a highly profitable business with predictable cash flows from long-dated funds, and uses FEEUM (Fee Earning Equity Under Management) as a core performance metric. DBRG has achieved an impressive 48% CAGR FEEUM growth since 2019 and reported $29.9 billion FEEUM as of Q3 2023.

DBRG expects to finish FY 2023 with $35 billion FEEUM and projects growth to $49 billion by the end of FY 2025. FEEUM growth immediately results in bottom-line profitability, and DBRG's prominence in the space makes it well-positioned to achieve these forecasts.

The company has a simple calculation for FRE (Fee Related Earnings) from FEEUM.

Revenue = 0.9% of FEEUM

FRE = 70% of Revenue

By this calculation, the additional $19 billion FEEUM calculates to a $120 million FRE.

DigitalBridge maintains a strong liquidity position, with $530 million available as of September 2023 ($230 million in cash and $300 million revolver) and no near-term maturities. The company's preferred dividend expense has visibly shrunk in recent quarters as the company has been pursuing buybacks. The company also reinstated a $0.01/share common stock dividend in Q3 2022 and has been maintaining it since. With DBRG's fee-earning asset base set to continue solid growth in upcoming quarters, we expect Adj. EBITDA growth and improving coverage for the preferred dividends.

We're always looking to buy back our preferreds. I think we've made that no secret. We have a formula for how we use our cash. As you know, we've got close to $590 million of cash and cash equivalents coming out of this quarter. We're well-capitalized. On the stock buybacks, we've been in a blackout period. We're hopeful to end that blackout period soon, so that we can go back to buying some of our stock back when it makes sense. - Marc Ganzi, CEO

7.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.H) - Yield 7.7%

7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.I) - Yield 7.8%

7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.J) - Yield 7.8%

During the nine months of FY 2023, DBRG spent $43.9 million on preferred stock dividends, which were adequately covered by the company's $101 million Adj EBITDA. All three preferreds offer similar yields, presenting meaningful income opportunities. We recommend limit orders to purchase the security of your choosing.

DBRG is delivering double-digit growth in a highly sought-after industry and will be a lean, mean profit machine for the foreseeable future. As the company seems inclined to buy back the preferreds on the open market, they present deep bargain buys to lock in up to 7.8% yields until then.

Conclusion

Despite a significant rally in Q4 2023, we still see massive discounts in the fixed-income sector, and we are maintaining a boosted 40% allocation to this income-oriented asset class. We have a model portfolio with +65 preferred stock and baby bonds with an overall yield of +8%.

We are not speculating on the Fed's next move but are building a rate-agnostic portfolio to supply reliable inflation-beating income across all rate cycles. As we progress through a slowing economy, we see preferreds as a safer income choice than equities. And at these historic low valuations, we are setting ourselves up for significant capital upside with a rate cycle shift.

With preferreds in our portfolio, we are increasing the defensiveness of our portfolio and improving the overall income stability - two great qualities to enable your happy and healthy retirement.