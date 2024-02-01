Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.56K Followers

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Allen - Director, Investor Relations

Jude Bricker - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Davis - President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Christopher Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sun Country Airlines' Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Christopher Allen, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher Allen

Thank you. I'm joined today by Jude Bricker, our Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer, and a group of others help answer questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that, during this call, the company may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Our remarks today may include forward-looking statements which are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review the risk factors and cautionary statements outlined in our earnings release and our most recent SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You can find our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings press release on our website at ir.suncountry.com.

With that said, I'd like to now turn the call over to Jude.

Jude Bricker

Thanks Chris. Good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Our diversified business model is unique in the airline industry. Due

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SNCY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNCY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.