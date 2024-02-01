MoneyShow's Best Investment Ideas For 2024: Part 6

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

MoneyShow’s top contributing analysts, strategists, and newsletter editors share their investment recommendations for the year ahead. See Part 5 here.

Johnson & Johnson

By Larry Cheung, Founder of Letters from Larry

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a globally recognized leader in healthcare, presents a compelling value investment proposition due to its diversified presence across major healthcare industries. As the world’s largest and most diverse healthcare firm, JNJ’s operations span pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products.

The pharmaceutical division, contributing close to 50% of total revenue, boasts several industry-leading drugs in areas like immunology and oncology. The medical device group, accounting for almost a third of the company’s sales, maintains controlling positions in several areas, including orthopedics. Additionally, JNJ’s consumer division, though slated for partial divestment, has traditionally rounded out its robust product lineup.

JNJ’s strong R&D efforts are a critical pillar of its long-term growth strategy. The company has a track record of launching new blockbuster drugs and is committed to increasing the number of meaningful drugs in late-stage development to support long-term growth.

This focus on innovation is evident in its pharmaceutical segment, where recent launches are expected to mitigate upcoming patent expirations. JNJ’s R&D spending is substantial, with over 20% of sales in the drug business allocated to this area, showcasing the company’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge through innovation.

The company’s wide economic moat is another key strength. This moat is underpinned by JNJ’s intellectual property in the drug group, high switching costs in the device segment, and strong brand power in the consumer group.

JNJ’s extensive salesforce, and its role as a desirable partner for smaller biotech firms, further reinforce this competitive advantage. The diversity of JNJ’s operations, along with its no single product dominance within each segment, contributes to its resilience against market fluctuations and competitive pressures.

Financially, JNJ is on solid ground. The company reported healthy organic growth in its MedTech division and an optimistic outlook for 2024, reflecting its operational strength and resilience. Furthermore, the company’s management, under the leadership of CEO Joaquin Duato, suggests strategic continuity and focus on diverse product lines, promising steady growth. The company has a sound balance sheet, a reasonable investment track record, and solid shareholder distributions.

JNJ does face some challenges, including legal issues such as talcum powder and opioid litigation, potential slower growth due to biosimilar competition, and risks associated with large-scale investments in technology like robotic-assisted surgery.

Despite these headwinds, JNJ’s diversified portfolio, robust R&D pipeline, and strong financials, combined with its wide economic moat, position it well for sustained value creation in the healthcare sector. This makes Johnson & Johnson a solid value investment, offering stability and potential for continued growth in the dynamic healthcare industry.

Main Street Capital

By Tim Plaehn, Editor of The Dividend Hunter

I regularly review a large number of high-yield stocks. I try to dig out the details that separate a high-quality company from one that has the potential to truly whack investor wealth. That’s why Main Street Capital (MAIN) is my conservative pick for 2024.

I often talk about how tremendous value can be found in the dark corners of the stock market, where the investing public doesn’t understand how these undiscovered nuggets of dividend-paying companies operate. But sometimes I realize I need to go back and discuss a stock that should be a core holding for almost every stock market investor. And MAIN may just be the best income stock that exists.

The increase in interest rates dictated by the Fed over the last year has been very good for the profitability of business development companies (BDCs). And MAIN is really quite different from the rest of the BDC crowd.

Since its 2007 IPO, MAIN has tripled the total return average of its BDC peers. The company has an unmatched record of dividend growth. MAIN pays monthly dividends. Plus, the company historically has paid quarterly supplemental dividends.

The company provides “one-stop” capital solutions (private debt and private equity capital) to lower-middle market companies and debt capital to middle-market companies. Main Street’s lower-middle market (LMM) companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million, while Main Street’s middle-market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size.

The company’s mix of lower-middle market client, middle-market client, and private loans mix provides a combination of net interest income to support MAIN’s very excellent history of dividend payments. Plus, MAIN holds an industry-leading position in cost efficiency, with an Operating Expense-to-Assets Ratio of 1.4%.

This three-tier investment portfolio is what sets MAIN apart from the rest of the BDC crowd and what makes it an income stock for all seasons.

The result has been a BDC that has generated both regular dividend growth for investors and special dividends to pay out capital gains. As an additional bonus, MAIN pays monthly dividends, smoothing out the cash flow into your brokerage account. MAIN should be a core holding for any income-focused investor.

MannKind

By Nate Pile, Editor of Nate’s Notes

I am once again making MannKind (MNKD) my Top Pick for the coming year. The company’s lead product is Afrezza, an inhalable form of insulin for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics.

While it has taken longer for the drug to gain the sort of traction I believe it will eventually achieve - and that many optimists had hoped it would - doctors and insurance companies alike are slowly but surely coming around to recognizing the benefits the product has over the “old-school” insulins that currently dominate the market.

Towards this end, there are a number of clinical trials currently underway that have the potential to finally tip the needle (no pun intended) when it comes to demonstrating the superiority of the product. Provided the trials deliver the results I believe they will, I think the odds are good that doctors, insurance companies, and patients will all accelerate their acceptance of the product.

In addition, though MannKind currently retains all rights to the product, it would not surprise me at all if the company decides to license the product (or perhaps even sell it altogether) to a larger pharmaceutical company. The trials would have to be robust enough to justify such an investment, with the overseas market being an obvious direction for such a partner to take things if they chose to go that route.

Along with Afrezza, the company also has a second product on the market (indirectly) via a licensing agreement with their partner United Therapeutics (UTHR). MannKind gets paid “costs plus a mark-up” to manufacture a drug called Tyvaso DPI (inhalable treprostinil) for United Therapeutics, and also receives a 10% royalty on all sales of the drug.

While it remains to be seen whether the trends currently in place will continue through 2024, Tyvaso DPI is currently showing signs of eventually becoming a “blockbuster” for United Therapeutics. Provided things play out in the manner I believe they will, not only will MannKind benefit greatly from the growing revenue stream associated with the product, but its success will also help provide additional validation (and raise awareness) of the underlying drug delivery platform (called Technosphere).

To be sure, 2023 was a rough year for biotech in general. But after following the sector for more than 35 years, I believe things are shaping up nicely for the sector to have a strong 2024. Given how many pieces of the puzzle are finally falling into place for MannKind, I believe the stock has one of the best risk-reward ratios of all the stocks in the sector.

Marathon Digital

By Matthew Carr, Editor of Tipping Point Profits

There’s one word sure to get eyerolls: Bitcoin. You either love it or believe cryptocurrency is an untenable house of cards. But I’ll show you, regardless of your feelings, like many other currencies or commodities, Bitcoin enjoys a very predictable, boom-and-bust cycle. Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is a vehicle for profiting.

If you want to rake in some serious gains in the year ahead, this is the cycle you need to know. Because it sets us up for the most predictable moonshot of 2024.

You see, Bitcoin moves in a four-year cycle. This revolves around what’s known as “reward halving” - the most pivotal event for the crypto’s blockchain.

For the uninitiated, what makes Bitcoin (and other cryptos) unique is it’s designed to have a finite supply. There are only 21 million BTC. In the simplest of terms, crypto miners use high-powered computers to add blocks of transaction data to the Bitcoin blockchain. Once a miner completes a new block - and provides proof of their work - they earn a reward. That reward is Bitcoin.

However, the Bitcoin creators wanted to ensure that it would increase in value. So, they built in synthetic price inflation. After every 210,000 blocks are mined, the Bitcoin reward is chopped in half. And this happens roughly every four years.

The result is Bitcoin is harder to mine and the available new supply is reduced. The result? The price of the cryptocurrency surges. But here’s the deal: The next reward-halving is still a few months away. What we saw unfold in 2023 should be merely the warm-up to its next launch higher.

This table shows the annual returns for Bitcoin since 2012.

It’s my gift to you. Copy it... Keep it... Update it... Use it to make better decisions about trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies today, tomorrow, and in the future. In the table, we see years of explosive gains and years of red. And if you’re an observant person, you’ve likely already noticed something very important: They take place four years apart.

So, what’s happening here? First, our three Bitcoin reward halvings took place on:

November 28, 2012

July 9, 2016

May 11, 2020

Those years are marked in dark blue. And we can see in each of those years, Bitcoin’s price rose triple digits. But that reward-halving momentum carries over into the next year (the years in lighter blue). That’s because there’s a supply shock, prices jump, and it ignites FOMO from investors who want their ship to be part of the rising tide.

Our next halving is in 2024. Now, you can own Bitcoin itself, or an ETF, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). But my favorite is crypto miner MARA. Moves here are more exaggerated than crypto. In fact, during the last reward-halving, shares surged 9,000%!

We see the same pattern from Bitcoin again and again and again. Maybe you ignored 2012... 2016... and 2020. Do you want to ignore 2024?

Marvell Technology

By Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research

Marvell Technology (MRVL) is a fabless semiconductor company based in Bermuda. It is a global provider of silicon solutions for data storage, communications, and consumer markets.

Our Strong Buy reflects our outlook for improving trends in the coming quarters and AI opportunities (+20% long-term EPS growth rate). We see AI-related sales rising to an annual run rate of +$800M by FY '24 end ($200M in FY '23), with significant upside thereafter, led by demand for its network connectivity and custom ASIC offerings as adoption for generative AI/LLMs grows.

Although we are disappointed by protracted weakness in the storage arena, we think orders rebound by mid-CY '24 and remain bullish on MRVL’s pipeline through FY '25. We view MRVL as the least-exposed semi company to the consumer after smart acquisitions/asset sales, positioning it to benefit from secular prospects tied to key infrastructure plays.

New Fortress Energy

By Tim Plaehn, Editor of The Dividend Hunter

Ongoing global events have me convinced that liquified natural gas (LNG) could be the world’s most important energy source for years - possibly decades - to come. That’s why for a more aggressive play for 2024, I’ve chosen New Fortress Energy (NFE).

The LNG infrastructure system allows the cost-effective transport of clean-burning natural gas from regions of plentiful supply to more populous countries with limited energy sources. NFE is positioned to benefit as a rapidly growing company focused on developing and operating downstream LNG infrastructure assets, including LNG regassification and power generation.

New Fortress Energy operates primarily as a seller of natural gas, delivered to its global network of LNG gasification terminals. At the end of 2021, New Fortress Energy had 11 regasification terminals, up from five a year earlier. Now, the company shows 14 facilities either operating or under development. Gas transport ships totaled 20, up from five.

These assets provide LNG midstream and downstream services. New Fortress Energy will soon complete the cycle with its first LNG upstream investment. New Fortress Energy operates on long-term contracts to deliver LNG-based natural gas to customers served by the transport and terminals network. The contracts make New Fortress the exclusive gas supplier to its contracted customers.

On March 31, 2022, the company filed to build its second Fast LNG offshore plant, off the coast of Louisiana. Later, a third FLNG project was added off the coast of Mexico.

The company has invested a lot of capital over the last few years to get to the point where the company is now very profitable, and additional capital investment will grow those profits.

Long-term LNG supply contracts provide a stable revenue base. The Fast LNG facilities will produce low-cost LNG to supply those contracts and can ramp up production to take advantage of price spikes. All in all, New Fortress Energy is poised to continue to grow as LNG becomes the dominant form of global energy.

Nexstar Media Group

By Doug Gerlach, Editor of Dividend Informer

Nexstar Media Group (NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes local and national news, sports, and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units.

It owns America’s largest local broadcast group comprised of top network affiliates. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, NewsNation, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network.

Nexstar Media Group is also the largest owner of local television stations in the US. The company owns, operates, programs, or provides services to 200 television stations reaching 212 million people covering approximately 68% of US television households. The company’s station portfolio is primarily comprised of network affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW.

These network relationships give the company the exclusive right to broadcast primetime network content in its markets in exchange for affiliation fees. The networks retain the right to sell most of the advertising time during network broadcasts, though Nexstar is typically allocated some slots as well.

In addition to network content, Nexstar’s stations air programs the company produces itself, such as local news, as well as syndicated programs its stations acquire. The company receives the advertising revenue from non-network programming.

Nexstar’s business model is focused on free cash flow generation, allowing for generous capital return to shareholders. Free cash flow faced headwinds in 2023 because it was an off-cycle year for political advertising and the company was absorbing costs related to its acquisition of majority control of The CW.

However, Nexstar should remain a substantial cash generator. The company has guided to average annual free cash flow of approximately $1.05-1.15 billion over the 2023/2024 political cycle versus a current market capitalization of under $5 billion.

The company’s strong cash generation has afforded it plenty of flexibility in capital return. Over the past twelve months, Nexstar generated over $1 billion in free cash flow. During that time, the company reduced its share count by more than 10%. Historically, the company has been an aggressive repurchaser of its own shares, reducing its share count by more than 25% since the end of 2019.

Current dividend payments account for just under $200 million annually, resulting in a healthy 3.7% dividend yield recently. Debt reduction has also been a part of the company’s playbook, though its current net debt/EBITDA is 3.4x, at the low end of its target leverage range of mid-to-high 3x.

Nvidia

By James Kelleher, Senior Analyst at Argus Research

Nvidia (NVDA), our top pick in Technology-Semiconductors, has long been well-known among technology investors but burst into new prominence as the key supplier of the CPU-based computing architecture behind ChatGPT. As the key supplier of “picks and shovels” in the generative AI gold rush, Nvidia has seen its revenue and profit soar.

Nvidia’s blockbuster GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in March 2023 cemented the company’s leadership in the fast-developing world of generative AI. At GTC 2023 and subsequent events, Nvidia introduced multiple new and updated product iterations.

The newly launched the DGX H200 is its fastest AI supercomputer ever. These products and solutions span hardware (GPUs, CPUs, clusters, and supercomputers); multiple new software products and inference platforms; acceleration libraries; and new cloud services and AI foundations.

Based on the company’s amazing traction in AI, Nvidia is rapidly becoming the global number one semiconductor company by revenue, after barely making the top 10 two years ago. NVDA is one the “Magnificent Seven” of AI beneficiaries that collectively comprise over 25% of S&P 500 market capitalization.

We recommend establishing or adding to positions in this preeminent vehicle for participation in the AI economy. We believe that most technology investors should own NVDA in the age of deep learning, AI, and GPU-driven applications acceleration levels.

Oil States International

By Tim Melvin, Editor of The 20% Letter

I have been a fossil fuel energy bull for several years, and I expect to continue to be one for a long time. As a result of what should be robust drilling activity and a continued expansion of offshore drilling around the world, shares of Oil States International (OIS) appear to be undervalued at the recent price.

OIS provides equipment used to drill for oil onshore and offshore. A little over half of the business is supplying equipment to the offshore oil and gas industry, with the remaining business being focused on well services and downhole technology offerings. Oil States International currently holds over 177 patents on oil services technologies and has more than 30 patents pending.

OIS is a major player in drilling services in the continental United States as well as the Gulf of Mexico. The current environment for oil and gas drilling projects is strong. As long as this remains the case, the demand for the products and services Oil States International provides will grow.

The company is also taking steps towards being a player in the energy transition process. Its services can be used in offshore wind generation and subsea mining of rare earth metals.

The global population will continue increasing, and this will drive increased energy demand. As much as I like renewable energy, we are decades away from reaching a point where it will be the dominant global energy source.

Markets have been overlooking smaller oil services companies, and this company is no exception. The shares were recently trading at less than tangible book value and less than $0.60 on the dollar of sales. Although few analysts cover the company, those that do expect to see earnings more than double in 2024.

It is worth noting that Oil States International has posted a positive earnings surprise in the last four quarters, so analysts are underestimating the company. The balance sheet is solid, they have plenty of cash, and cash flows should increase again in 2024.

I see little risk of any serious financial difficulties for this company, no matter what happens to oil prices in the short term. The fair value of the stock is somewhere around $12.50 a share.

ONE Gas

By Nikolaos Sismanis, Analyst at The Sure Passive Income Newsletter

In 2023, the utilities sector faced significant turbulence, driven by the upsurge in interest rates. But we believe ONE Gas (OGS), a utility stock that we have held in high regard, is poised to outperform in 2024.

This is due to the company featuring one of the most predictable earnings and dividend growth outlooks we have encountered in our research universe. To understand why ONE Gas can predict its earnings and dividends for multiple years, let’s look at what makes its business so predictable.

Firstly, ONE Gas has a strong position in the market. It has an extensive network that delivers natural gas to about 2.3 million customers through 65,000 miles of pipelines. This makes it the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas and Oklahoma and the third-largest in Texas. It has a big market share of 72%, 88%, and 13% in these states, giving it a strong advantage.

In addition to its market dominance, ONE Gas operates within a regulatory framework where state authorities determine distribution rates. These regulatory bodies play a crucial role in ensuring that utility companies such as ONE Gas can make a reasonable profit on their capital investments.

This predictable rate setting process has, in turn, empowered ONE Gas’s management to share very precise forecasts for its medium-term net income and dividend growth. Accordingly, management expects base rate increases to be between 7% and 9% through 2027.

Alongside an expanding customer base, stable natural gas consumption trends, fixed CAPEX needs, and strategic share capital dilution, management expects earnings per share to grow between 4% and 6% per annum over the same period.

The ability to forecast such a specific earnings per share growth trajectory provides management with the confidence to present an equally attractive dividend growth outlook. As a result, they anticipate dividend hikes to range from 4% to 6%, in line with their earnings per share outlook.

With the reliable foresight offered by ONE Gas’ forecasts and shares recently offering a respectable dividend yield of 4.6% - an all-time high level - we anticipate a significant surge in investor interest in the stock in 2024, particularly as interest rates are expected to ease.

