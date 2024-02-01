malerapaso

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) recently announced expectations of 40% CAGR operating income growth from 2023 to 2027 and noted strong demand in the short term. Besides, given international expansion in almost every jurisdiction and extensive expertise in many different industries, in my view, new products could easily find demand in different markets. Under these assumptions along with inducing risks related to supply chain or higher labor rates, my financial model implied significant undervaluation.

Carpenter Technology's Business Model

With more than 100 years in business, Carpenter Technology is a company dedicated to specialty metals, with design, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities under its control. The main trading product for the company is metals for alloys, which include titanium, powdered metals, and other tools for their application.

Carpenter is also a manufacturer of nickel and cobalt alloys that offer an outlet into the industrial, aerospace, defense, transportation, and energy markets as well as applications for additive manufacturing.

Carpenter's operations are divided into two segments: SAO or special alloy operations and PEP or engineering and performance products. The first of these segments concentrates its operations in facilities in Pennsylvania and part of California and is composed of the manufacture of alloys and metals that do not contain steel. This segment is the core of the company's business, while the performance segment is made up of a series of diverse activities and asset positions outside the United States border.

Carpenter maintains long-term contracts with its suppliers, allowing it to have some control over the possible fluctuation of raw material prices, which include several metals traded as commodities such as manganese, chromium, and scrap metal in addition to nickel and titanium. Along with this, the company reports that none of its clients in recent years accounted for more than 10% of its income, maintaining diversification in both directions to adapt to changes in international markets.

Beneficial Market Expectations, And Beneficial Outlook Including Backlog At Record Levels And Strong Demand

Given that expectations include net sales growth, EBITDA growth, and FCF growth, it is worth having a quick look at the company. Expectations include 2025 net sales of about $2.984 million, 2025 EBITDA of close to $508 million, 2025 EBIT of $373 million, 2025 net income worth $250 million, and 2025 free cash flow of about $179 million.

Source: Market Screener

Market analysts presented very realistic financial figures for the most recent quarter. In the last quarter, the EPS GAAP Actual was close to $0.85, which was in line with expectations. Quarterly revenue was close to $624 million, a bit lower than what was expected. With that, in the last 90 days, investors increased their EPS expectations for the incoming quarter. I believe that there is optimism about the future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With regard to the last quarter, Carpenter Technology noted that higher productivity, optimized product mix, and higher selling prices were responsible for the recent earnings momentum. In addition, the company noted backlog at record levels and strong demand for the portfolio of solutions offered.

Source: Investor Presentation

The near-term growth outlook also came quite strong in the last quarterly presentation. Management provided an operating income projection of $310-$330 million. Productivity improvement and capacity increases are expected. Besides, the company is also expecting an expansion of its operating margins.

Source: Investor Presentation

Long-term expectations seem quite impressive. The company expected a 40% CAGR in operating income from 2023 to 2027 driven by consistency of performance and sustainable market strength among other drivers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Healthy Balance Sheet

Carpenter Technology reports a significant amount of property and equipment, which is financed with accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and long-term debt. I believe that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

In particular, cash and cash equivalents stand at close to $15 million, with accounts receivable of about $508 million, inventories close to $797 million, and total current assets worth $1.410 billion. The current ratio is larger than 1x, so I do not really see liquidity issues here.

Property, plant, equipment, and software stand at about $1364 million, with goodwill of about $241 million, other intangibles worth $25 million, and total assets worth $3.159 billion. The asset/liability ratio is close to 2x, which appears quite healthy.

Source: 10-Q

The list of liabilities includes accounts payable worth $313 million, accrued liabilities of about $158 million, and total current liabilities of $485 million. Long-term debt is about $693 million, with accrued pension liabilities close to $191 million and total liabilities of about $1685 million.

Source: 10-Q

Debt Assessment

For the assessment of the WACC and the cost of debt, I took a close look at the borrowing rate for the credit facilities signed by Carpenter Technology. In the last quarterly report, the company noted a borrowing rate close to 7.10%. With this in mind, I believe that a conservative WACC may be larger than 7%.

As of December 31, 2023, we had $1.7 million of issued letters of credit under the Credit Facility and $13.9 million of short-term borrowings. From time to time during the six months ended December 31, 2023, we borrowed under our Credit Facility. The weighted average daily borrowing under the Credit Facility during the six months ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $23.7 million with daily outstanding borrowings ranging from $0.0 million to $67.8 million. As of December 31, 2023, the borrowing rate for the Credit Facility was 7.10%. Source: 10-Q

New Metal Alloys And New Applications For New Industries Could Bring Significant FCF Growth

The company currently seeks to identify markets in which it can offer differential value through the development and application of technical knowledge, directing its investments mainly towards researching optimizations in the core of its business, metal alloys. Carpenter Technology works for the aerospace and defense sector, the medical industry, transportation, energy, and consumer industries. I believe that management will most likely know how to enter other new markets.

Source: 10-Q

Some of the target markets in which Carpenter Technology operates are expected to exhibit growth in the coming years. The global nickel alloy market is expected to grow at close to 5.6%.

The global nickel alloy market is anticipated to witness robust growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.6%, projecting an increase from US$10.1 billion in 2023 to US$14.8 billion by the conclusion of 2030. Source: Persistence Market Research

Carpenter Technology Appears Ready To Acquire Other Business Models And Closed Non-Profitable Business Lines In The Past

In this sense, Carpenter also adapted its structure in recent years, with the discontinuation of the Amega West business. Besides, Carpenter regularly reviews strategic acquisitions, joint collaborations, and M&A opportunities. In my view, if debt holders accept new transactions, and debt covenants do not represent a problem, we may see inorganic growth in the coming years.

As part of our overall business strategy, we have sought out and considered opportunities related to strategic acquisitions and joint collaborations as well as possible business unit dispositions aimed at broadening our offering to the marketplace. We have participated with other companies to explore potential terms and structures of such opportunities and expect that we will continue to evaluate these opportunities. Source: 10-Q

Further Geographic Expansion Will Most Likely Bring Net Sales Growth

I believe that Carpenter Technology is making significant efforts with respect to geographic expansion, and is also receiving a lot of demand everywhere. In the last six months, Carpenter Technology noted revenue growth in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Canada, and other regions. With total sales growing in almost every jurisdiction, I think that Carpenter Technology appears to know well how to sell outside the United States. I do not see why international expansion would not continue in the near future.

Source: 10-Q

My FCF Expectations Based On Previous Financial Figures

My expectations based on previous assumptions include a 2031 net income of about $465 million, with 2031 depreciation and amortization close to $155 million. I did not take into account LIFO decrements, goodwill impairment charges, acquisition-related contingent liability releases, or non-cash restructuring and asset impairment charges because I believe that they are not recurrent events.

In addition, I included deferred income taxes worth $114 million, net pension expense of about $39 million, share-based compensation expense of close to $43 million, and changes in accounts receivable of about -$415 million. Besides, taking into account inventories of close to -$21 million, pension plan contributions of about $172 million, and other postretirement plan contributions of -$8 million, I obtained net cash provided from operating activities of $694 million. Finally, subtracting purchases of property, plant, equipment, and software of about -$176 million, 2031 FCF would be close to $519 million.

Source: My Financial Model

Peers that compete with Carpenter Technology report a WACC between 8% and 11%, and the median is close to 9.5%. With these figures, I assumed a WACC of 9.5% for Carpenter Technology.

My results include an implied enterprise value of $4.7 billion. In addition, adding cash and subtracting short-term debt and long-term debt, the implied price forecast would be close to $83.

Source: My Financial Model

Competitors

Carpenter coexists with a highly competitive ecosystem in which there are manufacturers of similar products with a broad portfolio and a number of small producers that offer a specific product in regional or national markets. In my view, the company has a comfortable position within the specialty metals niche.

Regarding its industrial application products for manufacturing processes, mostly destined for the defense and aerospace industries, Carpenter states that there are no more than 10 companies that generate considerable competition for its business.

To a lesser extent but with a presence in the markets, foreign products appear, not necessarily manufactured by foreign companies in the national territory, but distributed by independent agents with national reach.

Risks

It should be noted that Carpenter's sales are made by order and not by contracts, which makes the company dependent on the demand of its clients, which can be problematic if one considers that the greatest concentration in this sense is in the aerospace market, which has suffered fluctuations in its activity.

On the other hand, in recent times, regulations regarding what are considered conflictive metals have grown, and this could affect the company as it imports certain key raw materials for production. The same must be taken into account with regard to possible crises in supply chains.

In addition, the regulations and the difficulties that the company has in obtaining materials can translate into a high cost equation due to the variation in their prices, facing 2024 that began with specific conflict situations on some important international trade routes. The company made several references with respect to global supply chain disruptions, higher labor rates, and other potential inefficiencies in the last quarterly report.

Additionally, global supply chain disruptions have affected our operations, including the availability and cost of labor, as well as the supply of industrial goods. As a result, we are experiencing higher labor rates, extended lead times for supplies, as well as delayed capital expenditures due to the availability of equipment and outside contractors. These disruptions have resulted in increased direct costs and certain inefficiencies in our operations. Source: 10-Q

My Takeaway

Carpenter Technology delivered impressive expectations with regard to demand for products all over the world. I believe that most investors would be impressed by the operating income growth expectations that include 40% CAGR growth from 2023 to 2027. Also, given the expertise in the development and application of new technical knowledge and the exposure to many industries, I would expect new products in the coming years. Under these assumptions and also taking into account risks from higher labor rates or supply chains, my financial model implied significant undervaluation.