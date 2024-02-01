Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloom Energy: Short Opportunity Ahead Of Q4 Results And 2024 Outlook

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Leading stationary fuel cell system provider Bloom Energy's growth prospects have deteriorated in recent months.
  • Sales to the all-important Korean market have experienced a dramatic decline in 2023 with headwinds likely to persist for the time being.
  • The domestic market has also proved more challenging than expected, with anticipated large-scale Bloom Energy Server deployments to Amazon's AWS unit in Oregon not likely to commence anytime soon.
  • Even after some recent estimate reductions, analysts on average still project more than 20% top line growth in 2024 and the company to turn profitable while I would expect management to guide revenues flat to down on a year-over-year basis.
  • Consequently, I am downgrading shares from "Sell" to "Strong Sell" and would advise speculative investors to consider a short position going into the company's Q4 earnings report next month.
Bloom Energy headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Note:

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It's been a rough start to the year for leading U.S. exchange-listed fuel cell players, with stationary power

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
17.34K Followers

Comments (2)

Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (3.62K)
Down 50+% in a year, with continuing downward pressure.
As more hydrogen equipment makes it into use in the markets, people are realizing that Hydrogen is NOT the Answer.

Not convenient
Not economic
Compared to other/better alternatives.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (45.64K)
@Jack.Bolander

Bloom Energy isn't really a bet on hydrogen.
