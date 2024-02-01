winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) [8604:JP] stock is a Buy. I previously wrote about NMR's FY 2025 (YE March 31) ROE target and the potential increase in the number of Japanese investors for the future with my November 16, 2023, update.

In this latest article, I focus on the review of NMR's most recent results for the third quarter of FY 2024 (October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023).

Nomura's Q3 FY 2024 top line, net profit, and ROE turned out to be better than what the analysts had anticipated. NMR also announced that it planned to buy back as much as JPY100 billion ($680 million) worth of its own shares in the next eight months. I view NMR's third quarter results beat, and new share repurchase program as positive surprises, which prompted me to raise my rating for Nomura to a Buy.

The Sell Side Had A Dim View Of NMR's Q3 FY 2024 Performance

The analysts didn't think that Nomura would have performed well in Q3 FY 2024 based on a review of NMR's consensus financial forecasts (source: S&P Capital IQ) prior to the company's actual third quarter results disclosure on January 31, 2024.

The sell side's consensus financial projections indicated that NMR's net revenue was estimated to decrease by -9% YoY from JPY393.7 billion in the third quarter of FY 2023 to JPY360.0 billion for the latest quarter. Nomura's earnings per share or EPS was projected to drop by -33% YoY from JPY21.51 for Q3 FY 2023 to JPY14.30 in Q3 FY 2024 as per the consensus financial numbers.

Also, the market predicted that Nomura's ROE should have contracted from 8.5% in Q3 FY 2023 to 5.3% for Q3 FY 2024, which will be much lower than the company's FY 2025 ROE target in the 8%-10% range.

But Nomura Delivered Better-Than-Expected Third Quarter Financial Metrics

Nomura published a press release disclosing its Q3/9M FY 2024 financial results on January 31, 2024, and NMR's latest financial performance came in above expectations.

Revenue for NMR grew by +9% QoQ and +2% YoY to JPY400.2 billion in Q3 FY 2024E, and that was +11% higher than the sell side's consensus top line estimate. Nomura's Q3 FY 2024 EPS of JPY16.10 was +13% better than the analysts' consensus bottom line forecast, which translated into a +44% QoQ jump in the company's most recent quarterly earnings.

Nomura's full-year FY 2024 consensus top line and net profit forecasts were JPY1,451 billion and JPY143 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively before NMR announced its third quarter results. The actual 9M FY 2024 revenue (JPY1,117 billion) and net income (JPY109 billion) for NMR represented 77% and 76% (or more than three-quarters) of the company's consensus full-year forecasts, respectively. This serves as another indication that Nomura's recently announced 3M FY 2024 and 9M FY 2024 financial numbers exceeded expectations.

In particular, it is necessary to highlight that the company's actual third quarter ROE of 6.2% was also +0.9 percentage points above the market's consensus ROE projection of 5.3%. ROE expansion is the key catalyst that is needed to bring about a favorable re-rating of Nomura's valuations.

With my earlier September 5, 2023 write-up, I emphasized that a "higher proportion of recurring revenue, lower expenses, and a larger percentage of shareholder capital returned to shareholders are the main drivers of ROE improvement" for NMR.

The company's above-expectations ROE, revenue, and earnings for Q3 FY 2024 can be attributed to key positives such as robust recurring revenue growth and substantial cost savings.

Nomura's recurring revenue for its Retail business increased by +14% YoY in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, as the Retail business' recurring revenue asset base grew by +16% YoY to JPY21.0 trillion for the most recent quarter. In its Q3 FY 2024 results release, NMR explained that "successful staff realignment last Spring to better serve clients' needs and tailwinds from the strong market environment" led to a larger recurring revenue asset base and higher recurring revenue. In other words, the company's recurring revenue stream had benefited from both company-specific ("staff alignment") and market-specific factors.

On the other hand, the cost-to-income ratio for NMR's Wholesale business segment decreased from 101% in Q3 FY 2023 and 96% in Q2 FY 2024 to 89% for Q3 FY 2024. Nomura indicated in its third quarter results presentation slides that "cost reduction measures implemented in previous quarters" played a key role in lowering the company's cost-to-income ratio. More importantly, NMR is moving closer to its FY 2025 cost-to-income target of 86%.

I will touch on another ROE expansion driver, shareholder capital return, in the next section.

New JPY100 Billion Share Buyback Program In The Spotlight

In the second week of January 2024, Nomura issued a 6-K filing disclosing that it had already spent JPY20 billion on share repurchases between May 16, 2023, and December 31, 2023. The company's initial JPY20 billion share buyback plan was supposed to commence on May 16 last year and be concluded by March 29, 2024. In other words, NMR completed its prior JPY20 billion share buyback plan three months ahead of schedule.

In tandem with its latest Q3 FY 2024 earnings announcement, NMR revealed in its results presentation slides that it has introduced a new JPY100 billion share repurchase program, which will be in effect from February 16, 2024, to September 30, 2024, time frame.

The earlier-than-expected completion of NMR's prior JPY20 billion share repurchase plan and the initiation of a new JPY100 billion share buyback program increase the probability of the company surpassing its goal of returning half or more of its earnings to shareholders every year. Specifically, Nomura aims to have a minimum 40% dividend payout ratio and distribute at least another 10% of its net income to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.

The new JPY100 billion share repurchase program is very significant. Firstly, JPY100 billion is equivalent to 70% of Nomura's consensus full-year FY 2024 earnings (JPY143 billion) as per S&P Capital IQ consensus data. This is way above NMR's goal of returning a minimum of 10% of its net profit to shareholders via share buybacks. Secondly, Nomura will offer an enticing buyback yield of 4.4% assuming that the company completes the JPY100 billion share repurchase plan in full.

Closing Thoughts

Nomura trades at a trailing P/B multiple of 0.70 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) now. My view is that NMR can trade at book value (or P/B of 1) if the company achieves an ROE of 8% (lower end of its 8%-10% ROE target) going forward.

Using the Gordon Growth Model valuation formula where P/B is equal to [ROE minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] divided by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate], I have assumed that Nomura's Cost of Equity, ROE, and Perpetuity Growth Rate are 8%, 8%, and 0%, respectively. This translates into a target P/B multiple of 1 time for NMR.

As detailed in this article, Nomura's above-expectations Q3 FY 2024 results and its new JPY100 billion share repurchase plan have increased the probability of the company registering a higher ROE close to 8% in the near future. The positive expectations of P/B multiple expansion support my decision to rate NMR as a Buy.