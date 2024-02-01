seewhatmitchsee

Do not compromise on the quality and your customers will not negotiate on the price.”― Amit Kalantri.

Today, we put Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the spotlight. To be honest, I had forgotten this company even existed. They are far removed from their heyday, which was many, many years ago. I can't remember the last time I even received an offer from the company. At one time, my "in" box seemed to be inundated with them on a weekly basis. The company was hit hard in the 2020-2022 period. First by the lock downs and then for the reduced need for retailers to offer discounts once the economy opened back up.

So, where is the company now and what is ahead for Groupon in 2024? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

This Chicago headquartered concern operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants, both in North America and Globally. Groupon engages its customers through its mobile applications and websites and sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants and manages first-party goods inventory. The stock has lost more than 95% of its value since coming public over a decade ago. Currently, the shares trade just under $14.00 a share and sport an approximate market capitalization of $530 million.

November Company Presentation

New management is currently focused on creating a more efficient cost structure and improving cash flow. The company hired a new CFO last April and currently has an interim CEO. Leadership envisions to moving to a growth focus in the near future after its operating model has become more streamlined.

November Company Presentation

Third quarter results:

November Company Presentation

Groupon posted its Q3 numbers on November 9th. The company posted a non-GAAP loss of 12 cents a share on $126.5 million in sales. Sales were down 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company produce its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow improved to a negative $18 million from a negative $45 million in the same period a year ago. Active customer count dropped 500,000 during the quarter to 17 million.

Leadership provided the following forward guidance. Note that Groupon expects to be cash flow positive for FY2024. In mid-January, management stated it now expected to come in on the high end of its Q4 revenue guidance.

November Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Both Barclays ($7 price target) and Goldman Sachs ($7.50 price target, up from $5 previously) maintained Sell ratings on the stock following the company's third quarter results. Roth MKM ($28 price target) and Ascendiant ($14.50 price target) reissued Buy ratings on the shares.

Nearly one of four shares outstanding are currently held short at the moment in the float of the stock. In late November of last year, a beneficial owner made a notable new purchase of the stock. At the time, that brought insider activity back to equilibrium over the prior 12 months, which roughly 6.8 million shares being bought by insiders and a like amount being sold. There has been no insider transactions since November. Windward Management increased its stake significantly in GRPN over the summer. In an open letter to the interim CEO, they stated in their view the stock could be worth up to $55 a share.

In late November, along with posted its third quarter results, leadership announced a fully backstopped rights offering. This transaction will be available to all holders of record of common stock at $11.30 a share and was intended to raise an approximate $80 million in additional capital for the company. Management is also announced $19 million from non-core asset sales. Leadership also believes it could generate additional net proceeds of approximately $100 million from potential future non-core asset sales. Based on the 10-Q filed for the third quarter, Groupon had just over $85 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet as of the end of September. The company also listed just over $225 million in senior convertible notes in its liability section.

Disappointing Q3 results and news of the capital raise knocked the stock down more than 25% on the day of the announcement it should be noted. That rights offering was executed late last month.

November Company Presentation

Verdict:

The company lost $2.20 a share in FY2022 on $599 million worth of revenues. The current analyst firm consensus has losses dropping to 50 cents a share in FY2023 even as sales fall to $511 million. They then project a profit of 52 cents in FY2024 as revenues fall by one to two percent.

The company is heading in the right direction as far as reducing costs and improving its liquidity. The analyst consensus has Groupon turning a profit in 2024. Even if the company does meet profit estimates for FY2024 at 26 times forward earnings, given Groupon's long history of disappointing shareholders, I would take those projections with a grain of salt. One probable reason the short interest in the stock is so high and analysts largely have pessimistic views on Groupon's prospects.

Until the company can show more signs of becoming increasingly profitable, I would stay on the sidelines in regard to Groupon, Inc. stock.