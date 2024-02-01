10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today I’d like to discuss one stock that soared after the company's IPO but has struggled to regain those highs ever since as it’s down over 70% the last five years.

However, the company is a leader in a niche market and is still led by one of organization’s original founders.

The company is Eventbrite (NYSE:EB). Let’s dig into the details to see if this company is poised to bounce back after a dismal couple of years.

The Company

Eventbrite is a technology company that helps connect event creators with their audiences. Eventbrite was started back in 2006 by Julia Hartz and her husband Kevin, along with Renaud Visage. The company’s mission is “to bring the world together through live experiences”. Eventbrite’s platform allows creators to organize, promote and sell tickets to their events while allowing consumers to search for local events they might be interested in attending. In 2022, the company had more than 800,000 creators create more than five million events using their platform, issuing approximately 285 million tickets to global marketplaces.

Moat and Opportunity

As the below graphic from a recent investor presentation illustrates, Eventbrite believes they have a $3.2 billion ticket fees addressable market (Of which $1.1 billion is coming from paid tickets and the rest from free tickets):

Investor Presentation

To reach this addressable market the company is focusing on three main strategies, growing live experiences, expanding product offers, and geographic expansion.

As you can see from the below graphic, Eventbrite has done a good job of delivering new enhancements to creators and buyers alike:

Investor presentation

One of the company’s biggest recent additions has been Eventbrite ads. On the Q3 2023 earnings call, management noted demand for ad supply on Eventbrite has increased as shown by the increase in Eventbrite ad revenue, which was roughly $2 million for the quarter, a nearly 40% increase compared to Q2 2023.

Furthermore, Eventbrite has put forth a plan to achieve 20% revenue growth in the years to come. The plan is shown below:

Investor Presentation

In Q3 2023, paid ticket volume rose to 4%, the number of paid creators grew 10%, and the number of paid events grew 8% compared to Q3 2022. However, paid events per creator was down 2% compared to prior year third quarter and paid tickets per event was slightly down compared to prior year. Lastly, Eventbrite’s revenue take rate was 9.1% for the third quarter 2023, which is a 17% increase compared to the prior year third quarter.

Even though the company didn’t hit all of the targets outlined in their revenue growth model above, I think Eventbrite is making good progress to get to that 20% annual revenue growth target number.

I do think Eventbrite has a moat as it serves a niche market. One could argue Eventbrite competes with companies such as Vivid Seats (SEAT) or Live Nation (LYV) but I think Eventbrite’s experiences are more for local or regional events and would argue they are serving a different target audience, especially from a buyer’s perspective. I think the key for Eventbrite will be continue to focus on the creator side of the platform to ensure creator count continues to grow and these creator continue to add numerous events throughout the year.

Management

Julia Hartz is the current CEO of Eventbrite and as noted above is one of the company’s co-founders. Hartz has received numerous accolades such as Fortune’s 40 Under 40 and Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs.

Lanny Baker is the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Eventbrite, Baker was the CFO at Yelp as well as ZipRealty and Monster Worldwide.

As you can see from these Glassdoor ratings, Eventbrite is viewed as a good place work and most employees at the company approve of Hartz:

Glassdoor

I am a bigger believer that founder-led companies can produce some of best return for investors.

As you can see from the company’s latest proxy filing Kevin and Julia Hartz both hold sizeable amounts of shares which I like to see as an investor.

Financials

As the below graphic illustrates, Eventbrite has done a nice job of growing revenues as well increasing their gross profit over the last year:

Investor Presentation

For the current quarter, Eventbrite delivered revenues of roughly $82 million, which is a 21% increase compared to Q3 2022. Gross profit for the Q3 2023 was $56 million which is over a 27% increase compared to prior year third quarter.

However, the company is still generating net losses as you can see below:

SEC.gov

The company’s operating expenses having been increasing as well in 2023, however the management team did note some of the general and administrative expenses including company restructuring costs.

What jumps out to me as well is the interest income on this financial statement:

SEC.gov

This was clearly due to the Fed continuing to raise interest rates. However, without this large increase Eventbrite is certainly farther away from profitability than it might appear.

I don’t love Eventbrite’s balance sheet, but the company has been making progress. As you can see below, the company’s cash balance and their total current assets have increased from December 31, 2022, to September 30, 2023:

SEC.gov

The company does have enough current assets to cover the firm’s current liabilities. Eventbrite does have a large amount of long-term debt. I know this debt accumulation was necessary to survive during the pandemic but this is a more debt on the balance sheet than I would typically like to see.

Risks

Eventbrite faces numerous risks but today I’m going to discuss the two main concerns I have about the company.

First, Eventbrite could adversely be impacted if economic conditions worsen. From the seller’s side, I envision most creators are small to mid-size businesses which would struggle in such conditions. Creators might have to cut down on event costs or limit the frequency of such events which would certainly impact Eventbrite. From the buyer's side, if the consumer becomes more budget conscious, leisure and entertainment costs will likely be some of first cuts to the family budget. However, it does seem as though consumers are still more likely to splurge on experiences rather than products which is good news for Eventbrite.

Secondly, Eventbrite must ensure they are taking care of their creators. I remember when Etsy (ETSY) was facing numerous complaints from sellers on their platform, and I would worry that if neglected a similar issue may happen at Eventbrite. The company’s senior leadership needs to ensure creators are happy and that product enhancements are rolled out which continue to appease creators. Management has done a good job thus far continuing to roll out new enhancements. This must continue as creator growth is vital to Eventbrite’s future success.

Valuation

As you can see from the below valuation metrics from Seeking Alpha, the overall value grade for Eventbrite is a “C-”:

Seeking Alpha

At this stage of the business, I think Price to Sales is the more appropriate way to value Eventbrite given the company is still unprofitable.

Data by YCharts

The company's current P/S ratio is roughly 2.7. This is far above the sector median. Historically, you can see above Eventbrite's P/S ratio was significantly higher late last summer then quickly went lower however it has recovered since November 2023. Despite the company's growth prospects, I would wait to add shares until this ratio can be closer to (or even below) 2.0.

Conclusion

Eventbrite is leader in a niche market, and I like that the company has a founder-led CEO with skin in the game, who is focused on continued revenue growth.

The company has continued to grow revenue and has increased the number of creators using the platform. I would like to see the company continue to hit the target numbers as outlined in their 20% revenue growth target.

I would also like to see the company get closer to profitable and reduce some of the debt on their balance sheet. Until then, for me, Eventbrite is a hold.