Investment Thesis

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is set to report its highly anticipated Q4 2023 results on Tuesday, 13 February, after hours.

Here I describe the bull and the bear case. The bull case is relatively straightforward. I argue that in 6 months, once its fundamentals have stabilized, investors will be clamoring for this stock, as a fallen angel that is once again investable.

While the bear case is even more straightforward, if Upstart's borrowing on its balance sheet is higher than $1.2 billion, I will call it a day on being bullish on this stock.

If, as I suspect, Upstart will project solid growth for 2024, without overly relying on its balance sheet, I argue that paying $32 per share will look like a cheap price in 6 months.

Rapid Recap

It feels like only yesterday when I penned, This is a Contrarian Bet, and yet it was already a year ago.

Has this been an easy holding? Oh my, this has not. And that's the problem with making challenging calls. You have to have a view that not many people hold in the market.

I upgraded my neutral holding on Upstart at the start of 2023 and maintained this outlook ever since.

More recently, I followed up that analysis by saying,

I believe that Upstart will enter 2024, having put 2022-2023 in the rear mirror, as a smaller, more humble, business enterprise. While I remain bullish on this name, I recognize that there are much better investment opportunities elsewhere. However, I believe that this ballpark of $20 per share will market a near-term low for this business.

What you can see above, is that I was quantifying the fact that $20 per share would be the low point for this stock. Was it easy to continuously recommend Upstart when it's your reputation on the line? No, it was not.

In fact, few stocks have caused me as much anguish. And yet, despite all the trials and tribulations, or because of all the trials and tribulations, I believe that staying bullish on this stock is the right call. Although, I do highlight an important caveat (more on this soon).

Why Upstart? Why Now?

Upstart is a lending platform that acts as a middleman, connecting people who need loans (borrowers) with those who lend money (lenders and institutional investors). It uses advanced models to quickly and accurately approve loans by analyzing over 1,000 factors.

Upstart helps borrowers get access to different types of loans, like personal and auto loans, through a simple digital process. While Upstart doesn't directly give out loans, it creates a marketplace where borrowers can find loan options from various lending partners. These partners use Upstart's AI to assess borrower risk and determine suitable interest rates.

Additionally, Upstart then sells these loans to institutional investors, giving them a chance to get a return from loans assessed and backed by Upstart's AI technology. Right away, those familiar with Upstart, start to see the emergence of the yellow flag on this bull case.

But before getting to this crucial aspect, I'll first discuss the bull case for Upstart from $32 per share.

Do you know what the graphic above shows? It shows that investors are no longer fearful of getting involved with these unproven lending fintechs.

Not all companies have seen their share prices climb higher in the past 3 months. Indeed, Pagaya (PGY) has demonstrably underperformed its peers. But aside from Pagaya, the rest of its peers have seen their share prices move higher in the past 3 months, with some, such as Affirm (AFRM) unquestionably sizzling.

Given this background, let's delve into Upstart's fundamentals in more detail, before we turn to discuss the bear case.

2024 Doesn't Need Much to Impress

UPST revenue growth rates

The graphic above implies that if we ignore the atrocious performance of 2023, Upstart's 2024 will be up against a dramatically easier revenue base.

The thing with investing is that it makes practically no difference what the company will report next. The only thing that matters is what the outlook will look like over the next 6 months.

Indeed, I fervently believe that any investor wanting to outpace the market simply needs to look forward twelve months, because the market only looks forward 6 months.

In 6 months, the new investors appraising the stock will see a "new" Upstart. A company that has been delivering very strong revenue growth rates and the company will be pushing forward the narrative that it has "turnaround".

And that's a really great setup - where there's a lot that is already in the company's control, and if they end up outperforming the decidedly lower hurdle, with low investor expectations, then Upstart can really gain a solid investor base.

And what happens in 6 months once Upstart gets a more solid investor base? They'll be happy and cheerful and more inclined to move Upstart away from a "show-me" company, and the stock will become less volatile. And by extension, this will mean that Upstart's multiple will slowly expand.

And now, we get to the crux of the bear case.

UPST Stock Valuation -- 4x Sales

There was a time when Upstart was being priced at more than 50x forward sales. In hindsight, we all know what happened. And I will not proclaim that with the stock priced today at 4x forward sales, it's cheap, since it was before priced at more than 50x forward sales.

After all, Upstart's business model now has serious question marks looming over it. More specifically, Upstart needs to prove to investors that it can grow its operations in 2024 without needing to leverage up its balance sheet. Investors are going to be eyeing its debt to see what sort of progress has Upstart made in reducing the debt on its balance sheet below $1 billion.

Indeed, I contend that when Upstart reports its Q4 2023 results in just over 1 week if its borrowings are $1.2 billion or higher, I will call it a day on my bullish call.

The Bottom Line

As Upstart gears up to unveil its Q4 2023 results, the bull case remains optimistic about a resurgence, envisioning heightened investor interest in six months.

However, my bullish stance hinges on Upstart's ability to project robust 2024 growth without overreliance on its balance sheet. The bear case, if borrowing surpasses $1.2 billion, adds a crucial caveat.

Despite the challenges, I maintain confidence that a $32 per share investment will prove to be rewarding. In six months, I expect a revitalized Upstart will attract a newer and more solid investor base, reducing volatility, and will see its share price trade at a higher premium.