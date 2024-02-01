JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

As I undertook research for this article, I had to keep asking myself why UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGIC) (NYSE:UGI) is such a beaten down stock. It's a dividend aristocrat with a dividend yield of 6.8%, comfortably covered by earnings, with a manageable debt level. Even the Jan. 31 post market announcement of a December quarter non-GAAP EPS of $1.20, a beat of $0.17, has not been enough to lift the share price. In fact, as I write this, the share price pre-market open on Feb. 1, is $22.71, still below last Friday's closing price of $23.17. While my emphasis in stock analysis is primarily on fundamentals, I recognize sentiment plays a very big part in share price formation, and sentiment should not be ignored. It's one of the things I like about SA Quant. Quant may refer to quantitative analysis, which has connotations of fundamental analysis. But I have come to recognize that SA Quant quantifies measures involving sentiment as well as fundamentals. Investors can be spooked by downward revisions of earnings estimates and a falling share price, and buoyed by upward revisions and a rising share price. So earnings revisions and price momentum are key measures in SA Quant analysis. Figure 1 below shows UGI's ratings pre and post the earnings call.

Figure 1

SA Premium

The A+ for valuation is the only positive and comes from the fact UGI's forward P/E ratio currently 7.87 compares to a sector median of 16.24. Poor sentiment reflected in the other factor grades is outweighing this positive. I believe the poor sentiment has developed from a period of high expectations created in mid 2021. Those high expectations have not been met. However, I believe the market is continuing to judge UGI's ongoing performance against those high expectations, despite underlying performance showing modest but steady growth over the longer term. Table 1 below encapsulates this.

Table 1

SA Premium and SEC filings

Comments on Table 1 -

Since 2016 UGI has grown EPS at a fairly steady rate averaging ~3% increase per year.

For 2016 to 2019 EPS ranged from $2.33 to $2.63 and share price ranged from $45 to $53, while DPS grew from $0.94 to $1.21.

For 2020 COVID adversely impacted the share price, but EPS still grew slightly over 2019.

In mid-2021 the company management were very bullish on earnings growth prospects as reflected in this extract from a company presentation.

Figure 2

SA Premium

Analysts' estimates began to reflect this bullishness. As at June 16, 2021, analysts' consensus EPS estimates reflected anticipated growth of $0.84 from $2.68 at end of 2020 to $3.52 at end of 2023. That $0.84 over three years compared to $0.35 for the four years 2016 to 2020.

Actual EPS growth rate over the three years 2020 to 2023 was $0.22, not too far below the 2016 to 2020 growth rate, but far below the expected growth rate in mid 2021.

By October 2023, hopes for the high EPS growth rates expected back in mid 2021 had been completely dashed. In addition, interest rate increases had impacted the share prices of utility stocks across the board.

Summary and conclusion

Sentiment toward this stock is likely colored by failure of management to meet the high expectations set for EPS growth in mid 2021. Judging the company's performance against its longer term historical performance, it's believed the stock is significantly undervalued by the market. The possibility of interest rate cuts in 2024 would be a further positive. It also would not take much for SA Quant ratings to flip to the positive and to a Buy recommendation. At a P/E ratio of 15.0 the share price would increase from its present $22.71 to ~ $43.50. A P/E ratio of 15.0 is below UGI sector median of 16.24 and also below UGI's longer-term average multiple. My remaining concern was for the performance of the individual segments. I'm comforted by the historical analysis below.

UGI Historical Segment Analysis

Table 2 below analyzes UGI performance from 2016 through December 2023.

Table 2

SEC filings

Comments on Table 2 -